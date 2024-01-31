Ranadive’s Bow Capital, SK Networks Seek $1 Billion-Plus AI Deal
(Bloomberg) -- Bow Capital Management, the venture capital firm led by Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive, signed a memorandum of understanding with South Korea’s SK Networks Co. to collaborate on an artificial intelligence investment.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Musk’s $55 Billion Pay Package Voided, Threatening World’s Biggest Fortune
Trump Risks Losing More Than Half of Swing-State Voters If Found Guilty
Byron Allen’s Latest Takeover Attempt: Paramount for $14 Billion
Novo Nordisk Smashes Past $500 Billion Value on Wegovy Frenzy
Microsoft Sales Top Estimates; Cloud Growth Disappoints Some
“Our joint efforts to seek a middle-to-large cap deal, including more than $1 billion enterprise value, will contribute to the successful reinvention of SK Networks as a global technology company,” Ranadive said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.
The project will focus on AI and robotics and comes as SK Networks, an arm of South Korean conglomerate SK Group, has been expanding its technology investing efforts. It established a US investment arm, known as Hico Capital, which has backed companies including Humane, Sabanto and MycoWorks.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Chinese Students Abroad Struggle With Tuition as Economy Falters
There’s So Much Data Even Spies Are Struggling to Find Secrets
Basketball, Basketball, Basketball: Inside Steve Ballmer’s New $2 Billion Arena
AI Can Speed Drug Discovery. But Is It Really Better Than a Human?
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.