Ranch on Copeland Street in Brockton that sold for $720K has been 'stunningly' remodeled

BROCKTON − A contemporary ranch on Copeland Street sold for $720,000. This home is over 2,000 square feet and has been "stunningly" remodeled with four-bedrooms and a "dream kitchen," according to the real estate listing.

In East Bridgewater, a home on Central Street sold for $780,000. This newly-built modern farmhouse Colonial has and open first-floor layout with three bedrooms and over 2,000 square feet, according to the real estate listing.

A home on William Kelley Road in Stoughton that sold for $755,000 is a “unique, one-of-a-kind contemporary home,” according to the real estate listing.

A newly-built Raynham home on Sandy Hill Road that sold for $780,000 is a four-bedroom classic Colonial situated on a private lot.

Here are the property transactions recorded for the week of Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2023, in the Brockton area, according to The Warren Group.

Abington

56 Townsend St. Unit C22, Claire Mason to Tmw Properties Limited Liability Co., $235,000, Nov. 30, condo.

129 Vernon St., Deborah L. Emery to Samantha Keenan and Christian Callahan, $674,500, Dec. 1.

34 Crossley St., Jessica L. Breen to Kelley Ryan, $501,600, Dec. 1, single family.

28 High St., James M. Stranahan to Paul and Elizabeth Walsh, $645,000, Dec. 1, single family.

1016 Plymouth St., Ali Khiat Const Limited Liability Co. to Jason R. Bouck, $590,000, Dec. 1, single family.

21 Greenwood St., 21 Greenwood Street Realty Trust and Gail E. Franzen to Laura M. Johnson and Joseph A. Morse, $335,000, Dec. 1, single family.

106 Temple St., Rj Re Investments Limited Liability Co. to Gilberthe Louis and Joshua Beech, $580,000, Dec. 1, single family.

28 Niles St., Prescott M. and Thomas D. Krause Jr. to Nassim Matta, $330,000, Nov. 30, single family.

52 Arch St., Christopher P. Oneil to Allison M. Roach and Zachary T. Sanborn, $535,000, Nov. 29, single family.

Avon

405 Page St. Unit 405, Zelalem Endale to Laura K. and Jonathan R. Wait, $610,000, Dec. 1, condo.

265 Page St., 265 Page Street Realty Trust and Gregory C. Karasinski to Derrick M. and Edwina Toussaint, $432,500, Nov. 30, single family.

Berkley

61 N. Main St., Montplaisir Family Trust and Cecile J. Montplaisir to Alfred R. and Kery L. Montplaisir, $325,000, Dec. 1.

Bridgewater

163 Lakeside Drive, E. A. & Nacy J. Calise (irrevocable trust) and Nancy J. Calise to Hearth Hearth Homes Limited Liability Co., $375,000, Dec. 1, single family.

Brockton

112 Emory St., Handy Luella Est and Gloria Jackson to Elisandro Const Limited Liability Co., $315,000, Nov. 29, single family.

113 Oak Lane Unit 7, Partners Choice Prop Limited Liability Co. to Eddy Ricot, $275,000, Nov. 30, condo.

22 Grove St., 22 Grove St Realty Trust and Stephen M. Zimmerman to Peter Oneyemelukwe, $100,000, Nov. 29, single family.

454 Copeland St., Orange Tree T. and Vincent Dandrea to Skyview Village Limited Liability Co., $720,000, Nov. 27, single family.

House at 454 Copeland Street in Brockton on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

35 Delmar Road, Adams Ann L. Est and Kathleen P. Elias to Roby and Naege F. Louis, $460,000, Nov. 30, single family.

66 Green St. Unit 2, Guilhermina Monteiro to Green Street Realty Limited Liability Co., $350,000, Nov. 30.

66 Green St. Unit 1, Guilhermina Monteiro to Green Street Realty Limited Liability Co., $350,000, Nov. 30.

7 Chilton Road, Laetitia A. and Maura J. Carney to Carod A. and Tana A. Boone, $905,000, Nov. 30, single family.

84 Emmet St., Touron Enterprise Limited Liability Co. to Barbara and Gesner Antoine, $436,000, Nov. 30, single family.

110 Otis St., Jason G. and Robert F. Auger to Almonacid Family Trust and Giovanna A. Almonacid, $650,000, Nov. 30.

598 N. Montello St. Unit 8, Wayne K. Banks to Carine S. Rouzard and Thirtsa Savain, $315,000, Dec. 1, condo.

50 Fuller St., Benoit and Elmitane Cherubin to Eliezer Bellefleur and Harold Dorcius, $700,000, Nov. 27.

179 N. Pearl St., Shelly J. Ross Lt and Shelly J. Ross to Glenda L. and Steven Watson, $470,000, Nov. 27, single family.

81 Southland Terrace, Brett M. and Andrea Y. Gormley to Aristides T. Centeio, $500,000, Nov. 28, single family.

522 Plain St., Richard E. and Kimberly A. Scully to Sharon D. Hicks-Wight, $470,000, Nov. 28, single family.

685 Oak St. Unit 3-6, Theresa M. Wilk to Yannely Louis, $280,000, Nov. 28, condo.

391 Spring St., Marcel O. and Alicia M. Mullings to Jason Laforce, $367,500, Nov. 28, single family.

18 Frost St., Edgar M. Santos to Edmund S. and Jane Boccorh, $520,000, Nov. 29, single family.

78 N. Leyden St., Daniel Dessin and Elisabete S. Gomes to Arianna R. Staples, $500,000, Dec. 1, single family.

27 Boundary Circle, Scott I. Gardner to Rose Guilene-Joseph and Philippe Joseph, $410,500, Dec. 1, single family.

66 Green St. Unit 4, Guilhermina Monteiro to Green Street Realty Limited Liability Co., $350,000, Nov. 30.

73 Lafoye St., Nicholas R. Aroyan to Gladymir Belizaire and Gladmya I. Joseph, $450,000, Dec. 1, single family.

90 Rangley Ave., Beth A. Dimarzio to Marcell I. Patrone and Bladimir Batista, $580,000, Nov. 30, single family.

79 Brookville Ave., Kevin S. Clapp to Sheila Casey, $515,000, Nov. 30, single family.

60 Margery Road, Conrod A. and Tana A. Boone to Sonia Mendes and Melissa Cabaco, $565,000, Nov. 30, single family.

22 Vine St., 22 Vine St Realty Trust and John P. Ryan to Marisela A. Milian, $375,000, Nov. 30, single family.

105 Dagmar Drive, Moss Jr. Eddie T. Est and Tiffany V. Wiggins to Stephen Redmond, $400,000, Dec. 1, single family.

66 Green St. Unit 3, Guilhermina Monteiro to Green Street Realty Limited Liability Co., $350,000, Nov. 30.

85 Edward St., Paulino S. and Diane L. Medeiros to Fedeline and Menes Ducloseille, $480,000, Nov. 30, single family.

129 Highland St., Dreams To Realty Limited Liability Co. to Paola P. Carpio and Maria I. Diplan, $866,000, Dec. 1.

Carver

6 Doreen Way, 212 Limited Liability Co. to Nicole F. Day, $430,000, Nov. 28, single family.

63 Cranberry Road, Donald M. Mandeville to Kenneth and Laureen Wagner, $420,000, Nov. 27, single family.

25 Copper Lantern Lane Unit 25, Elizabeth Callahn to Stephen M. Keaton, $369,900, Nov. 30, condo.

31 Santana Way Unit 31, Priolo Concrete Forms Inc. to Paul Kennedy, $489,000, Nov. 30, condo.

East Bridgewater

15 Chestnut St., Edward J. Manning and Fin Of Amer Reverse Limited Liability Co. to Rollco Construction Corp., $169,000, Dec. 1, single family.

184 Belmont St., Mortgage Assetsmgmt Limited Liability Co. to J. Pereira Limited Liability Co., $286,000, Dec. 1, single family.

86 Eliab Latham Way, Timothy F. and Kristen D. Mooney to Ryan and Kasey Bouchard, $737,500, Nov. 30, single family.

695 Elm St., Zachary Schwarting to Jackie F. Murphy and Michael T. Monaco, $583,000, Nov. 30, single family.

251 Broadmeadow Drive, Joyce Francis to Jennifer and Eric Jenkins, $553,000, Nov. 30, single family.

58 Metzler Road, P2 Renovations Limited Liability Co. to Rodolfo D. and Aquila B. Durta, $530,000, Dec. 1, single family.

27 Douglas Drive Unit 27, Kerr Donald Francis Est and Jennifer Petronio to Dylan Petronio, $168,000, Dec. 1, condo.

1778 Central St., Hickory Hill Dev Inc. to Zelalem Endale, $780,000, Dec. 1.

Easton

12 Pheasant Lane, Barbara E. and Robert A. Bridges to Brian J. Mclaughlin, $600,000, Nov. 30, single family.

8 Island Court Unit 303, Water Pointe Limited Liability Co. to Curtis and Suzzanne Hosang, $650,000, Nov. 29, condo.

11 Indian Cove Way Unit 11, Daphney Germain-Kolawole and Olayinka Kolawole to Dipti and Dipen Nandu, $499,011, Nov. 27, condo.

Halifax

2 Lydon Lane Unit A1, Karlyn H. Leth to Devin Oconnor and David Roy, $345,000, Nov. 27, condo.

48 Madison Road, Richard J. Flynn to John P. and Nancy Morrison, $475,000, Nov. 30, single family.

26 Dartmouth St., Quinland A. and Karphly V. Murdock to James M. and Kathleen A. Cronin, $498,000, Nov. 29, single family.

46 Harvard St., Maria Mainini to Madison and Nicholas Davis, $557,000, Nov. 29, single family.

Hanover

754 Main St., John R. and Deborah J. Oleary to Gregory Mackenzie and Danielle Donovan, $789,000, Nov. 29, single family.

30 Church St., Sherrie A. Sangster to Hannah Rittershaus and Jeffrey R. Puopolo, $793,000, Dec. 1, single family.

75 Pine Tree Drive, Bruce A. and Janice F. Nordstrom to Ian Pierce, $595,000, Nov. 29, single family.

362 Webster St., Robert T. Elloyan and Susan M. Cattaneo-Elloyan to James J. and Thomas J. Mccarthy, $750,000, Nov. 30, single family.

122 Tower Hill Drive, Loth Family Trust and Kara L. Zielinski to Erin E. Flynn, $445,000, Nov. 30, single family.

38 Old Shipyard Lane, Adams Jonanthan E. Est and Jamie D. Romaniak to Shipyard Development Limited Liability Co., $879,750, Nov. 27, single family.

Hanson

6 Great Cedar Drive Unit 6, Donna Frehill to Silvia D. Aupperlee, $400,000, Nov. 30, condo.

282 King St., Thomas E. and Pamela L. Chambers to Nadine Elisma, $700,000, Nov. 29, single family.

Holbrook

27 Overlook Road, Cascade Funding Mtg T. Hb4 to Qtq75b RET, $255,000, Nov. 30, single family.

Kingston

1 Royson Drive Unit B6, Royson Properties Limited Liability Co. to Lideo Realty Limited Liability Co., $425,000, Nov. 30, condo.

1 Royson Drive Unit B10, Royson Properties Limited Liability Co. to Jameson Blangiardo, $435,000, Nov. 30, condo.

20 Sequoia Drive, 34 South Limited Liability Co. to Emily Curran, $304,200, Nov. 29.

Lakeville

Montgomery St., Montgomery Realty Trust and Ordera H. Smale to Fabroski Farms Limited Liability Co., $235,000, Nov. 29.

Kingman St., Montgomery Realty Trust and Ordera H. Smale to Fabroski Farms Limited Liability Co., $235,000, Nov. 29.

63 Kingman St., Diguda T. and Tracey A. Juda to Pauline Hollis, $706,000, Nov. 30, single family.

15 School St., Lucas Lt and Andrew P. Lucas to Ryan P. and Lindsey M. Mackenzie, $708,000, Nov. 30, single family.

29 Hybrid Drive, Residences Limited Liability Co. to Neil and Maria Martin, $858,677, Nov. 30, single family.

Mansfield

26 Cottage St., Donald D. Masison to Gregory T. and Kayssa J. Vincent 2nd, $500,000, Nov. 30.

158 Jewell St., Mary L. Fontes (irrevocable trust) and Jennifer Anderson to Matthew and Christine Pezold, $665,000, Nov. 30, single family.

43 Lakeview Ave., Lena Moran to Igor and Faina Schwartz, $556,000, Nov. 30, single family.

Allen St. Lot, Mohammed Abdullah to Sajjad H. Shah, $57,500, Nov. 27.

99 Otis St., Jeffrey Powers to Ellen and Robert Zylinski, $593,500, Dec. 1, single family.

37-39 Draper Ave., Draper Realty Trust and Ethan Schaff to Richard W. Whelan 3rd and Breanna D. Eiddy, $580,000, Nov. 30.

237 West St., Eric and Katherine Missimer to Peterson P. and Choarina P. Paul, $678,000, Dec. 1, single family.

162 Lawndale Road, Margaret A. Sarro to Domenic A. and Lisa M. Columbo, $730,000, Dec. 1, single family.

1024 East St., Matthew T. and Christine M. Pezold to Nicholas Bryant, $415,000, Nov. 30, single family.

16 Bird Road, Ashling and Matthew N. Kanavos to Rafal and Alexandra Kosakowski, $725,000, Nov. 28, single family.

Middleboro

31 Sheffield Road, Reeve Lt and David A. Reeve to Eric J. and Lauren C. Wabrek Jr., $799,900, Dec. 1, single family.

31 Acorn St., Grannum Jr. Sherwin S. Est and Ty J. Grannum to Eliza Thornton, $320,000, Dec. 1, single family.

1151 Centre St., Barbara A. Bonenfant and Emil J. Kleiner Jr. to Moises Rodriguez-Galo, $530,000, Dec. 1, single family.

34 Mayflower Ave., Anthony W. and Bridget A. Small to Zachary Dellechiaie and Kayla Dasilva, $515,000, Dec. 1, single family.

496 Wareham St., Brian M. Mcmahon to Allison E. Barnes and Kyle Hackett, $419,000, Nov. 27, single family.

108 N. Grove St., Gary T. and Stacey E. Moquin to Nicole B. Maguire, $562,500, Dec. 1, single family.

358 Marion Road, Julie J. Hutcheson to John Halisey, $606,000, Nov. 27, single family.

164 Precinct St., Rj Custom Builders Limited Liability Co. to Anthony and Bridget Small, $730,000, Dec. 1.

52 Pleasant St., Joshua M. Paulin to Stu Charlesworth, $760,000, Nov. 30, single family.

98 Plain St., Gar Con Corp. to Karlyn Leth and James Hurley, $675,000, Nov. 27.

81 Plympton St., Dube Plympton St T. and Suzanne M. Dube to Mary-Lou T. and Joseph A. Arruda, $200,000, Dec. 1.

Katrina Road, Dube Albert B. Est and Suzanne M. Dube to Mary-Lou T. and Joseph A. Arruda, $150,000, Dec. 1.

79 Plympton St., Dube Albert B. Est and Suzanne M. Dube to Mary-Lou T. and Joseph A. Arruda, $500,000, Dec. 1, single family.

Norton

7 Country Circle Unit 7, Nicholas J. Imille T. and Bluestone Bank Tr to Phoebe A. Mcmanuis and William B. Vernon, $562,000, Nov. 30, condo.

1 Wilbur Terrace Unit 6, Amanda M. Bielski to Tnt Family Holdings Limited Liability Co., $235,000, Nov. 30, condo.

38 Reservoir St., Nanak Limited Liability Co. to 38 Resetvoir Ave Realty Trust and Steven J. Agostini, $860,000, Nov. 30.

12 Crowe Farm Lane, Phoebe A. Mcmanuis and William B. Vernon to Amy L. Sadkin and John E. Westwood, $649,900, Nov. 30, single family.

22 Eisenhower Drive, Kerri and Michael J. Bisceglia to Alicia Russell and Kyle Wyatt, $510,000, Nov. 30, single family.

106 Oak St., Vickie J. Nixon to Florette Louissaint and Awele A. Ogwu, $450,000, Dec. 1, single family.

Pembroke

19 Taylor St., Fitzgerald RET and Donna M. Fitzgerald to Christopher R. and Rachael C. Mcdermott, $910,000, Nov. 30, single family.

8 Packet Lndg Unit A., Rachel L. Keller to Paula Ronayne, $475,000, Dec. 1, condo.

9 Suffolk St., Michael S. and Victoria J. Rankin to Paige Mcbridge and Ryan Benton, $610,000, Dec. 1, single family.

595 Washington St. Unit C8, Michelle C. Oriola RET and Michelle C. Oriola to Bruce E. and Mary E. Mcallister, $639,900, Nov. 30, condo.

25 Reservoir Road Unit C2, Depalma Family Trust and Nunzio F. Depalma to Victoria M. Rovito, $385,000, Nov. 28, condo.

10 Belle Road, Jarred White to Opendoor Property J. Limited Liability Co., $388,700, Nov. 30, single family.

58 Kings Terrace, Carole A. Casano to Constitution Prop Limited Liability Co., $280,000, Nov. 30, single family.

Plymouth

29 Sunflower Way, Virginia Coburn to Wendy F. Siwik, $551,500, Nov. 30, single family.

86 Hatherly Rise Unit 86, Paula Dahari RET and Paula Dahari to Patrick N. and Joann M. Keyes, $735,000, Nov. 30, condo.

45 Old School House Road, Mark W. and Joanne M. Daley to Kathryn Nisil and David J. Ragucci, $510,000, Nov. 30, single family.

17 Wisteria Road, Valle Redbrook Limited Liability Co. to Daniel C. and Tara J. Grigas, $782,335, Nov. 29.

15 Farm Road, Samantha F. Cogdell and Taylor F. Willliams to Peter G. and Marilyn J. Arnold, $840,000, Nov. 28, single family.

10 Tideview Path Unit 3, Frank and Robin Mclaughlin to David D. Costa, $207,000, Nov. 27, condo.

6 Westcliff Drive Unit 6, Robert Carroll Lt and Robert S. Carroll 3rd to Thomas S. and Susan Hogan, $380,000, Nov. 30, condo.

2-4 S. Spooner St., 2-4 South Spooner St Limited Liability Co. to Russell Mills Limited Liability Co., $560,000, Dec. 1.

25 Highland Terrace Unit 2511, Edan and Kathleen R. Dayan to Laurie Taylor, $549,000, Nov. 30, condo.

52 Westcliff Drive Unit 52, John H. and Christine M. Bagley to Scott and Ann Strachan, $335,000, Nov. 29, condo.

1 Bay View Ave., Anne T. Edson T. and Anne T. Edson to Mooji T. and Donna Sandri, $778,000, Nov. 30, single family.

10 Cape Cod Ave., Lorraine Tunstall to Gerald Mclean, $800,000, Nov. 28, single family.

4 Cliffside Drive Unit 4, Richard W. and Rebecca M. Bryant to George and Sharon Salem Jr., $800,000, Nov. 29, condo.

15 Taylor Ave. Unit 1512, Thomas and Leslie Fiorentino to Beth E. Murphy, $810,000, Nov. 30, condo.

27 Boatwrights Loop, Steven L. and Deborah L. Robinson to Scott Richards, $662,000, Nov. 27, single family.

8 Brackenfen Drive, Whitman Homes Inc. to David M. and Kelley A. Creedon, $629,900, Nov. 29.

470 Lunns Way, Hannah Ouimet to Alexandra J. Pantano, $570,000, Nov. 27, single family.

42 Lotus Drive, Stabile Hm At Redbrook LL to June L. Coombes T. and June L. Coombes, $970,795, Nov. 28.

46 Tinkers Blf Unit 46, Ridge Development Limited Liability Co. to 46 Tinkers Bluff T. and Mark V. Collins, $1,025,489, Nov. 30, condo.

18 Towering Trees Road, Stabile Hm At Redbrook LL to Richard and Lisa Pardo, $750,940, Nov. 30.

17 Dorset Lane Unit 17, Janice F. Newland Family Trust and Janice F. Newland to James Fiumedora RET and James Fiumedora, $752,000, Nov. 29, condo.

40 Lotus Drive, Stabile Hm At Redbrook LL to Timothy T. Bice and Ruth S. Karmelin-Bice, $780,155, Nov. 29.

2240 State Road, Mcde Realty Limited Liability Co. to Cadete Plymouth Realty Limited Liability Co., $3,147,550, Nov. 28.

11 Tideview Path Unit 11, Guy Meyitang to 11 Tide View Path Realty Trust and Matthew Deacon, $210,700, Dec. 1, condo.

29 Glen Ave., Lja T. and Kristin D. Dewitt to Kathleen H. Anderson, $535,000, Dec. 1, single family.

15 Surrey Drive, Anne P. Beaton-Polson T. and Joseph A. Beaton to Robert and Melissa Lundin, $465,000, Dec. 1, single family.

167 South St. Unit 9, Michaella Peterson to Michael R. Wade, $198,500, Dec. 1, condo.

55 Alden St., Mark R. and Karen E. Champney to William J. Boylan and Jordan B. Livingston, $505,000, Nov. 27, single family.

42 Orchard Hill Drive, Anthony I. Paronich Lt and Anthony I. Paronich to Matthew and Mary Dennison, $1,308,000, Nov. 30, single family.

230 Roxy Cahoon Road, Donna L. Zoslaw to Cory Moniz, $275,000, Dec. 1, single family.

541 White Cliff Drive Unit 541, John Donahue to Robert S. and Pamela A. Carroll 3rd, $479,900, Nov. 30, condo.

3 Marc Drive Unit 3C3, Mary Decola to Suhas Patel, $229,000, Nov. 30, condo.

537 Long Pond Road, John W. Sullivan and Genevieve M. Medeiros to Amy P. Ribak and Megan R. Wright, $689,000, Nov. 30, single family.

107 Agawam Road, Russell R. and Catherine M. Palmer to John Simmons, $440,000, Nov. 27, single family.

8 Forest Edge, Michael J. Collins RET and Michael J. Collins to Forest Edge (nominal trust) and Brad M. Capland, $1,127,450, Nov. 28, single family.

25 Deirdra Drive, Nikolaos and Monica Filandrianos to Kyle Chauvin and Laura I. Giuffrrida, $710,000, Nov. 30, single family.

38 Micajah Pond Road, Keane Hm (irrevocable trust) and Robert E. Keane to Albert Rivera Jr., $560,000, Nov. 30, single family.

96 Forest Ave. Ext, Laurie Taylor RET and Laurie Taylor to Stephanie M. and Crystal M. Costello, $550,000, Nov. 30, single family.

Randolph

44 Maple St., Susan E. Tyler to David Q. Phu and Olivia N. Nguyen, $500,000, Nov. 30, single family.

21 Ely St., Pioneer Investment Limited Liability Co. to Eee Investment Group Limited Liability Co., $290,000, Dec. 1, single family.

10 Maple Circle, Evelyn M. Buckley-Mogan and William A. Buckley to Martin Dabady and Minouche Dabady-Oxilus, $460,000, Dec. 1, single family.

30 Payson Ave., David L. Sorrentino RET and Jason S. Greenstein to Victor Rouhana, $675,000, Dec. 1, single family.

12 Pine Ave., Dicarlo Family Trust and Gene Avrus to Justin N. Catinella and Dao M. Nguyen, $446,000, Nov. 29, single family.

Raynham

53 Johnson St., Mary C. and Michael P. Brady to Quinland and Karphly V. Murdock, $600,000, Nov. 29, single family.

57 Sunflower Drive Unit 57, Cheon K. Kim and Sun A. Jun to Benoit Family Trust and William Benoit, $610,000, Nov. 30, condo.

70 Sandy Hill Road, Shamrock Realty Limited Liability Co. to Edward D. and Haley A. Kardon, $780,000, Nov. 30.

502 Park Place Unit 502, Latz Properties Limited Liability Co. to Amanda M. Bielski, $315,000, Dec. 1, condo.

748 S. Main St., Christine M. and Stephen Brennan to Maria Q. Tacuri and Jennifer N. Quizhpi, $675,000, Dec. 1, single family.

Rockland

23 Cottonwood Lane, Jared L. and Mindy Hesek to Kevin Curran and Deborah A. Maroney, $490,000, Nov. 28, single family.

2 Jennifer Lane Unit 2, Kimberly E. Simpson to John Daly, $495,000, Nov. 27, condo.

135 Grove St. Unit 124, Richard Rothstein to Thuy Tran, $282,800, Nov. 30, condo.

8 Redwood Court Unit 8, James Kopcinski to Judith Slate, $459,000, Nov. 30, condo.

115 Weymouth St. Unit 115, Smoot Industries Limited Liability Co. to 115 Weymouth St Limited Liability Co., $360,000, Nov. 28.

56 Butternut Lane, Jasper Lt and Kenneth P. Jasper to Rafael and Alyssa Guzman, $630,000, Nov. 30, single family.

1 Tanglewood Lane Unit 1, Gertsen Family Trust and Anne Gerten to Kimberly Simpson, $520,000, Nov. 30, condo.

Stoughton

206 William Kelley Road, Timothy T. Bice and Ruth S. Karmelin-Bice to Dayina N. and Julian J. Turner, $755,000, Nov. 28, single family.

75 Mccormick Terrace Unit 20, Brazao Maria N. Est and Roy Brazao to Pedro Santana, $275,000, Nov. 29, condo.

37 Columbus Ave., James Wagner to Haydar Ali, $410,000, Dec. 1, single family.

23 Mccormick Terrace Unit 36, Dawn M. Dino to Austin B. Childs, $315,000, Dec. 1, condo.

47 Prospect St., Vasil and Inesa Stavri to Prospect Rental 47 Limited Liability Co., $43,000, Nov. 28.

162 Page St., T. L. Edwards Inc. to Iv3 Stoughton Logistics P., $750,000, Dec. 1.

9 Maple St., T. L. Edwards Inc. and Edwards Acquisition Limited Liability Co. to Iv3 Stoughton Logistics P., $62,000,000, Dec. 1.

45 Maple St., T. L. Edwards Inc. and Edwards Acquisition Limited Liability Co. to Iv3 Stoughton Logistics P., $62,000,000, Dec. 1.

1157-1185 Turnpike St., T. L. Edwards Inc. and Edwards Acquisition Limited Liability Co. to Iv3 Stoughton Logistics P., $62,000,000, Dec. 1.

54 Wentworth Ave., Thomas J. Powers to Ezekiel Okai and Dorcas O. Addo, $500,000, Nov. 27, single family.

160 Charles Circle, John M. and Mary D. Kontos to Petuel Guerrier, $650,000, Nov. 30, single family.

Taunton

63 Daniel Drive, Helen M. Orourke to Brian C. Greaves and Marissa A. Medeiros, $525,000, Nov. 30, single family.

15 Crossover Lane, Ann M. Leal to Wayne Banks and Angela Jordan, $550,000, Dec. 1, single family.

19 General Cobb St., Noun Family Trust and Thomas D. Noun to Ashley and Charles Milton, $200,000, Dec. 1, single family.

10 Elmhurst St. Unit A., Brittany Widdiss to Luis P. and Sheyla Dourado, $440,000, Dec. 1, condo.

157 Fremont St., Michael J. Matthews to Francoise and Samer Freij, $487,500, Nov. 30, single family.

34 Garfield St., Butler Andrew Est and Laurie Belenger to Jean D. Verneret and Maria L. Pierre, $463,000, Nov. 28, single family.

24 Mary Drive, Sandra A. Knight to Morlins A. Saintilus and Sarah P. Legoute, $550,000, Nov. 27, single family.

2 Hamilton St., Roman Catholic Bishop Of to Taunton City Of, $6,000,000, Dec. 1.

42 Adams St., Roman Catholic Bishop Of to Taunton City Of, $6,000,000, Dec. 1.

Round St., Taunton Fish & Game Assn to Jeffrey E. and Tina A. Durham, $120,000, Nov. 27.

42 Ingell St., Cheyenne N. and Kevin J. Bentley to Madlog Management Limited Liability Co., $225,000, Nov. 28, single family.

202 Shores St. Unit A., Michael Strojny to Michael Beauchemin, $460,000, Nov. 30, condo.

27-29 Old Colony Ave., Andy J. Amaro to Claudjane T. Aspilaire and Fabrice Merveille, $675,000, Nov. 29.

284 Copley Drive, William P. Joyce to Khris and Samantha Robinson, $590,000, Nov. 29, single family.

241 Pratt St., Paull Family Trust and Joel M. Paull to Cassandra Domingo and Anthony Reese, $461,500, Nov. 29, single family.

30 Garfield St., Michelle A. Levine to Michael Reilly, $405,000, Nov. 29, single family.

53 Ashland St., Mrh Development Limited Liability Co. to Beth A. Dimarzio, $560,000, Dec. 1, single family.

27 James St., Nair B. Sousa to Bruna D. Pereira, $670,000, Nov. 30.

45 Diniz Drive, Brian D. Pickett to Ronald W. Ekstrom and Angela Fulginiti, $470,000, Nov. 30, single family.

Fremont St. Lot 4B, Craig Faria to Madlog Management Limited Liability Co., $325,000, Nov. 30.

12 Powers Ave., Douglas E. and Kathleen A. Dyer to V. L. and Ireneia C. De Pina, $607,000, Nov. 30.

750 Whittenton St. Unit 724, Watson Family Trust and Douglas S. Watson Jr. to Asheaka Roberts, $248,000, Nov. 30, condo.

9 Weir Ave., Joseph C. and Maria O. Tavares to Nelson Matos, $505,000, Nov. 30.

694 Middleboro Ave., Donna Clapp to Kevin A. Moniz, $360,000, Nov. 30, single family.

Wareham

8 Monroe Pkwy, Allyson and Geoff Bonin to Julie Hurley, $405,000, Nov. 30, single family.

34 Dogwood Lane, James H. Casey 4th to Alicia R. Calderon and Ashley Piccirilli, $325,000, Nov. 30, single family.

229 Glen Charlie Road, Justin and Jenalea A. Viera to Ryan C. Doyle, $490,000, Nov. 30, single family.

65 Mayflower Lane, Estrella Mary L. Est and Sara E. Estrella to Stockys Properties Limited Liability Co. and Jared Vasconcelos, $295,000, Nov. 28, single family.

23 Crescent Place, Ryan and Victoria Anctill to Reva and Oseas Flores, $470,000, Nov. 28, single family.

16 13th St., Roland M. and Suzanne M. Michaud to Ana P. De Oliveira, $339,000, Nov. 29.

75 Papermill Road Unit A., F&c Mcgrath Family Trust and Maureen E. Lund to Dmytro Cherginets and Oksana Sidiakina, $445,000, Nov. 29, condo.

5 Acoaxet Lane, Michael Santos to Sonia A. Barbosa, $435,000, Nov. 29, single family.

35 Worral Ave., Hamilton Beach Realty Trust and Lawrence F. Obrien to Thomas M. and Kathy-Ellen Glennon, $150,000, Nov. 30.

45 Main St. Unit 115, Dawn K. Hood T. and Dawn K. Hood to Gabriel Family Trust and Christopher P. Gabriel, $420,000, Nov. 30, condo.

4 Locust St., Chen Huang and Trevor S. Watson to Christopher R. and Cynthia H. Latham, $421,500, Dec. 1, single family.

9 Sarahbeth Lane, James C. and Kelly A. Lynch to William F. Calandro, $750,000, Nov. 27, single family.

1 Glen Ave., Hamilton Beach Realty Trust and Lawrence F. Obrien to Thomas M. and Kathy-Ellen Glennon, $650,000, Nov. 30, single family.

West Bridgewater

19 Scotland St., Rodrigo P. and Katharine Dias to Martine D. Pierre-Louis, $650,000, Nov. 30, single family.

132 Brooks Place, 132 Brooks Pl Realty Trust and David Flynn to Brian A. Oconnell 3rd and Dana K. Petrosevich, $453,500, Nov. 30, single family.

161 Matfield St., 373 Crescent St Limited Liability Co. to Atef Henin and Amer Fahim, $700,000, Nov. 30.

621 N. Elm St., Tmh Properties Limited Liability Co. to Nicholas Nuby, $520,000, Dec. 1, single family.

236 Matfield St., Juan M. and Patricia E. Dejesus to Alexander and Katelynn Fitzpatrick, $525,000, Nov. 30, single family.

Whitman

141 Auburn St., Robert P. Ralph to Aaron Ralph and Katelyn Lyden, $375,000, Nov. 29, single family.

292 Temple St., Pippin Realty Trust and Richard S. Rosen to Thanh Do, $75,000, Dec. 1.

306 Temple St., Stephen G. Egan to Thanh Do, $424,900, Dec. 1, single family.

15 Reed Place, Bryan and Suzanne Welch to Ronald and Caitlin M. Ricciarelli, $393,000, Nov. 30, single family.

236 Pleasant St., David C. Russell to Bledar Demalija, $625,000, Nov. 30.

262-264 Park Ave., David G. Gavin T. and Michelle L. Eich to Jacob Piazza and Cara Kiley, $676,000, Nov. 29.

728 Auburn St. Unit F5, Eaton Marcy G. Est and Kassidy S. Eaton to Abigail Kinlin and Dylan Bernache, $355,000, Nov. 28, condo.

Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman. Reprinted with permission of publisher, The Warren Group, www.thewarrengroup.com.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Brockton-area real estate sales for Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2023.