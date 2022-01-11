The Ranch Tennessee Welcomes Back Zack Ragan as New Facility CEO

Zack Ragan returns to The Ranch Tennessee, as its newest leader, looking to bolster the clinical programming.

Facility CEO of The Ranch Tennessee

Nunnelly, Tenn., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ranch Tennessee, a member of the Promises Behavioral Health family of treatment centers and premier addiction and mental health treatment provider, announced the return of Zack Ragan as its new facility CEO. In this role, Zack plans to support staff in the efforts to build upon foundational clinical programming to continue to provide excellent care to clients.

Zack is a native Tennessean with a passion for helping people find lasting healing. He earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Tennessee State University. He would later earn his Master of Business Administration shortly after. Zack is a licensed alcohol and drug abuse counselor and has worked at all levels of care in behavioral health for nearly a decade. His specialties lie in education, training and developing staff. All in order to better serve clients experiencing substance use and mental health disorders. He sees each client as a whole person, rather than just a disease, and works with people to heal their mind, body, spirit and soul.

As the Facility CEO, Zack plans to build upon the long history of excellence at The Ranch Tennessee. Working closely with staff, Zack will strategize around available resources to create mental health and substance use care that incorporates the spiritual philosophy of The Ranch while reorganizing key clinical processes. In this way, Zack and The Ranch Tennessee team can streamline their clinical care to better serve a wider range of clients.

“There is such a rich history of healing here at The Ranch Tennessee,” said Zack. “I want to continue to share our philosophy of care with our clients while innovating with our staff to provide programming that truly changes lives.”

There are many exciting changes on the horizon for The Ranch – including a remodeled campus. Still, the facility is currently running at full capacity and, as always, welcomes both mental health and substance use disorder clients from all walks of life. To learn more about The Ranch Tennessee, visit the website here or call (888) 645-7453

About Promises Behavioral Health

Promises Behavioral Health is a family of behavioral health programs with regional brands such as The Right Step, The Ranch and Promises. The company currently operates facilities across Texas, Tennessee, Florida, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. Promises offers comprehensive, innovative residential and outpatient treatment for substance abuse, sexual addiction, trauma and other mental health disorders. Through its programs, the company is committed to delivering clinically sophisticated treatment that promotes permanent lifestyle change for the patient and the entire family network. For more information, please visit www.PromisesBehavioralHealth.com.

