U.S. markets close in 1 hour 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,956.96
    -6.98 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,844.31
    -5.15 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,989.13
    -60.37 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,840.97
    +10.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.46
    +1.22 (+1.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.70
    +10.40 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    21.46
    +0.33 (+1.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0341
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7460
    +0.0430 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1965
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.4800
    -0.4210 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,440.61
    +266.57 (+1.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.62
    -0.10 (-0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.00
    +37.98 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.84
    -134.99 (-0.48%)
     

Ranchero Gold Announces Completion of Debt Facility

Ranchero Gold Corp.
·4 min read
Ranchero Gold Corp.
Ranchero Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ranchero Gold Corp. (“Ranchero” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: RNCH) is pleased to announce the closing of its draw-down facility (“Loan”) with American PT Metals LLC (“American Metals”) (refer to the Press Release on September 26, 2022).

The Loan is made to an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, Minera y Metalurgia Paika, S.A. de C.V. (the “Borrower”) from Mexico Minerales y Metales Earth, S.A. de C.V. (the “Lender”), a subsidiary of American Metals, in the aggregate principal amount of US$500,000 pursuant to the terms of the loan agreement dated November 16, 2022. The outstanding principal amount of the Loan will accrue interest at a rate of 12% per annum, to be repaid by the maturity date of October 31, 2024. If the Borrower does not pay the full amount to the Lender required under the terms of the loan agreement, the Borrower will pay default interest on the unpaid amount at a rate, when added to ordinary interest, will equal 24% per annum until the outstanding amount has been repaid. The Company has amended the terms of the Loan as previously disclosed in the Company’s press release dated September 26, 2022 to provide that the Loan is not convertible into common shares of the Company and no securities of the Company are issuable pursuant to the Loan.

The Loan constitutes a “related party transaction” for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”), as Gustavo Mazon, a director and control person of the Company, is also a control person of American Metals. The Company is relying upon exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements under MI 61-101 in respect of the Loan, in reliance on Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, as the fair market value of the Loan does not exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

American Metals is an investment fund focused on natural resources.

About Ranchero

Ranchero is a gold exploration and development company currently focused on its 100%-owned Santa Daniela project located in Sonora, Mexico. The Santa Daniela project consist of a large land package in excess of 22,200 hectares within Mexico’s Sierra Madre Occidental - a newly emerging gold belt. The Santa Daniela project is also near a number of major gold mining operations in the region. Maiz Azul is the Company’s most advanced prospect where exploration efforts are underway.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company:

Jesus Noriega
Interim Chief Executive Officer
+52 1 (662) 437 8520
info@rancherogold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “estimate”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “predict”, “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward looking statements concerning the repayment of the Loan. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with the ability of the Company to repay the outstanding indebtedness under the Loan.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company’s future operations. The Company’s actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Shares Were More Than 6% Higher This Morning

    Investors may be reacting to positive short-term news, but a longer-term development also provided them with a boost of confidence.

  • Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Petrobras (PBR) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • My Top Semiconductor Stock to Buy for 2023, and It Is Not TSMC

    Famed investor Warren Buffett brought Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) into the spotlight this month after the Oracle of Omaha's Berkshire Hathaway holding company revealed it bought a $4.1 billion stake in the foundry giant. It won't be surprising to see the stock maintain this terrific momentum in 2023 and beyond because management's long-term growth projections, presented at the company's latest investor day, point toward healthy demand for ASML's offerings. ASML expects annual revenue to range between 30 billion euros and 40 billion euros in 2025.

  • Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023

    Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett have extremely different approaches when it comes to investing. While Wood tends to invest in high-flying growth stocks, Buffett is usually seen as a value investor who also loves companies that return capital to shareholders. Buffett has said in the past that he wouldn't buy all of the Bitcoin in the world for $25.

  • ‘A paid hack’: Nouriel Roubini just tore into Kevin O'Leary for his ties to bankrupt FTX, hopes CNBC will 'get rid of him' — but Mr. Wonderful still loves these low-risk stocks for income

    Cash flow remains king.

  • Why XPeng Stock Is Rising Fast Today

    Shares of XPeng (NYSE: XPEV), a Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker, were soaring today, as some investors grew optimistic that COVID-related protests in China could encourage the government to ease away from its strict policies. Investors are hoping that the protests could lead to an easing of the policies and make it easier for XPeng and other Chinese companies to conduct business. The disruptions in the country had led many investors to ditch Chinese stocks over the past year and have been part of the reason why XPeng's share price is down 85% year to date.

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 4 Green Flags for Canoo's Future

    Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) has been one of the market's worst-performing electric vehicle stocks. Lastly, Canoo continued to burn cash as its liquidity dried up. Walmart also gained a warrant that gave it the option to buy more than a fifth of Canoo's outstanding shares at $2.15 per share.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock Right Now

    The post-COVID slowdown hasn't been kind to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and the stock is down 45% so far this year. While the company's e-commerce operations are experiencing weak growth and margins, Amazon is much more than just an online retailer. Amazon's third-quarter results were a mixed bag.

  • Here's Why 2 of This Year's Worst-Performing Stocks Could Bounce Back in 2023

    If 2022 ended right now, it would be the worst year for the stock market since the financial system collapsed in the subprime mortgage crisis of 2008. As of this writing, the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index is down 28% year to date, though that's a modest decline compared to many formerly high-flying companies that have shed 50% (or more) of their value in 2022. 2022 hasn't been a good year to be in the lending business, particularly for financial technology company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST).

  • 10 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will discuss the best dividend stocks according to hedge funds with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The current stock market situation has […]

  • Why Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Slumped 23.5% on Monday

    What happened Shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ: AVXL), a clinical-stage biotech that specializes in therapies to treat neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases, fell by 23.5% on Monday.

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 11 Safe Energy Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 11 safe energy stocks for a retirement stock portfolio. If you want to read about some more energy stocks, go directly to Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Energy Stocks to Consider. The energy sector has been one of the best performers in the S&P 500 over the past few […]

  • 'Cash is king' right now, says strategist

    Rallies within the bear market are a good time to reallocate portfolios— and staying in cash isn’t a bad idea, says one strategist.

  • Warren Buffett could be dead wrong about selling these 3 stocks recently — here's why they still have plenty of upside and might be worth buying

    Buffett is dropping these blue chips. It might be time to pick them up.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is a Trending Stock

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Advanced Micro (AMD). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Stock Market Weakens At Midday As It Awaits Powell Speech; This IBD Index Outperforms

    An apparent easing of Covid restrictions in China could not offset the stock market's apprehension about upcoming data and Jerome Powell's speech. The Nasdaq composite slid 0.6% and the S&P 500 fell 0.4%.

  • Could C3.ai Become the Next Salesforce?

    On Dec. 22 , C3.ai's (NYSE: AI) stock closed at an all-time high of $177.47, boosting its market cap to $17 billion. At the time, many investors were dazzled by C3's stellar revenue growth and the disruptive potential of its enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms -- which can be integrated into an organization's existing software infrastructure to cut costs, optimize workflows, improve employee safety standards, and detect fraud.

  • Why Shares of Bilibili, Kanzhun, and Full Truck Alliance Are Rising Today

    Chinese stocks rebounded today due to earnings reports and hopes of less restrictive COVID-19 policies in China.

  • CrowdStrike Ahead of Earnings: Strike Now or Avoid the Crowd?

    Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike Holdings is scheduled to report their latest quarterly numbers to shareholders after the close of trading Tuesday. CRWD reached our $200 price target in August but then turned lower again. In the updated daily bar chart of CRWD, below, we can see that the shares have trended lower the past 12 months.