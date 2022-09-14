U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

Ranchero Gold Provides Financing Update

Ranchero Gold Corp.
·3 min read
Ranchero Gold Corp.
Ranchero Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ranchero Gold Corp. (“Ranchero” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: RNCH) announces that it has terminated its marketed public offering that was previously announced on July 21, 2022 due to market conditions. The Company is in discussion with investors to fund the continued exploration work that is currently underway at its Santa Daniela gold project and will provide a financing update shortly.

Management Changes

Ranchero also announces that Brian Szeto has resigned from his role as the President of the Company to focus on his other business interests. He remains on the Board of Directors and will serve as a director.

About Ranchero

Ranchero is a gold exploration and development company currently focused on its 100%-owned Santa Daniela project located in Sonora, Mexico. The Santa Daniela project consist of a large land package in excess of 22,200 hectares within Mexico’s Sierra Madre Occidental - a newly emerging gold belt. The Santa Daniela project is also near a number of major gold mining operations in the region. Maiz Azul is the Company’s most advanced prospect where exploration efforts are underway.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company:

William Pincus
Chief Executive Officer and Director
+1303 589 3734

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “estimate”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “predict”, “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward looking statements concerning the planned completion of the Private Placement, the anticipated proceeds of the Private Placement, and the use of proceeds of the Private Placement. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with the state of the equity financing markets and regulatory approval.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company’s future operations. The Company’s actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.


