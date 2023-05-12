Rand at Record Low on Fears Russia Row Will Hit US Trade Ties

(Bloomberg) -- The rand slumped to its weakest level on record against the dollar and government bond yields soared as a diplomatic row between South Africa and the US simmered, putting trade of as much as 400 billion rand ($21 billion) at risk.

Most Read from Bloomberg

South Africa’s preferential access to US markets under a two-decade-old trade agreement is in focus after the US ambassador to Pretoria, Reuben Brigety, accused the country of supplying arms to Russia. The nation’s Presidency described the comments as “disappointing,” adding that no evidence had been produced to back up the claim, but that the countries had agreed on an independent investigation into the matter.

“The political stakes are high, with trade deals and market access all now in question,” economists at Rand Merchant Bank wrote in a client note. “This will add an additional layer of risk until the debate around this has cleared, and the rand should reflect that risk premium.”

The South African currency weakened 1.3% to 19.4438 per dollar by 9:25 a.m. in Johannesburg, breaching the all-time low of 19.3508 set during the Covid-19 lockdown in April 2020. It fell as low as 19.5148

Yields on benchmark government bonds due 2032 rose 15 basis points to 11.75%, adding to Thursday’s 34-point jump

The yield on dollar bonds due 2032 rose 6 basis points to 7.72%, and are up 30 basis points this week

The cost of insuring South Africa’s debt against default using credit-default swaps is up 30 basis points this week, at the highest level since October

The US ambassador’s claim came with the rand already under pressure because of ongoing energy shortages that are undermining the economy, with investors asking questions about President Cyril Ramaphosa’s grip on his administration. The currency has now plunged 5.4% since Monday, heading for its biggest weekly decline in a year, while the cost of hedging against rand declines in the options market has soared the most since March 2020.

Story continues

Relations between South Africa and the US — its second-biggest trading partner after China — have soured over Pretoria’s insistence that it is taking a non-aligned stance toward Russia’s war in Ukraine. Brigety alleged that the armaments were collected by a Russian ship that docked at the Simon’s Town naval base in Cape Town in December.

State Department spokesman Vedant Patel wouldn’t be drawn on whether the US would consider sanctions against South Africa should the ambassador’s claim prove true, but added during a regular State Department briefing Thursday that the US had “serious concerns” about a sanctioned Russian vessel docking in a South African port.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.