Rand Mining (ASX:RND) Has Announced A Dividend Of A$0.10

The board of Rand Mining Limited (ASX:RND) has announced that it will pay a dividend of A$0.10 per share on the 30th of November. The dividend yield will be 7.7% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Rand Mining's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. The last payment was quite easily covered by earnings, but it made up 98% of cash flows. While the company may be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business at this time, we think that a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

If the company can't turn things around, EPS could fall by 17.0% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 83%, which is definitely on the higher side.

Rand Mining Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is great to see that Rand Mining has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. There hasn't been much of a change in the dividend over the last 6 years. Modest dividend growth is good to see, especially with the payments being relatively stable. However, the payment history is relatively short and we wouldn't want to rely on this dividend too much.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Rand Mining's earnings per share has shrunk at 17% a year over the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While Rand Mining is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Rand Mining has 4 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

