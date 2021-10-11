U.S. markets open in 14 minutes

Randall Hedlund Joins Genesis Resources as Chief Operations Officer

·1 min read

RICHARDSON, Texas, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Resources acquires Randall Hedlund and his myriad of Insurance expertise. Randall will drive organizational change and process improvement across all Genesis brands, building interdepartmental success within Genesis and their partners. His results-oriented leadership style will deliver Genesis' partners a future of exceptional expectations.

Randall Hedlund brings extensive leadership experience in the Insurance industry from U.S. Risk and NSM Insurance Group where he drove organizational growth by developing programs and a leadership style that allowed for a high level of organic growth. Throughout his tenure, he was the Subject Matter Expert across a variety of insurance programs including Property, Inland Marine, General Liability, Director's and Officer's, Excess & Surplus Lines, etc. Randall also implemented organizational changes that shifted employee focus to a performance-based culture, further elevating company growth and employee satisfaction. Demonstrating his broad oversight and excellent technical skills, Randall is quickly becoming a highly respected authority within the Genesis Resources organization.

"If you don't know where you are going, any direction works, but you will probably end up right where you started"- Randall Hedlund

Randall plans to bring Genesis Resources to a high level of success by implementing new products, programs, and processes that allow Genesis to elevate its customers to a high level of success.

"Success Breeds Success" - Randall Hedlund

Trey Hugley: The industry of professional level recruitment is constantly evolving. Having an expert manager and business leader like Randy join our team only proves that we are continuing to head in the right direction. I believe that offering a confidential environment where we can impact the lives of people is at the very core of our existence. The addition of Randy to our team continues to enhance the professional development of everyone we impact and the growth of every company that calls Genesis a partner.

Randall Hedlund: Genesis Resources is a recognized leader in the recruitment industry delivering a consultative forward-thinking approach. Moving from the historical transactions-based approach to an elite partnership has allowed Genesis to distinguish itself. Genesis is truly a new beginning for the recruitment industry.

About Genesis Resources
Genesis Resources is an Executive Search and Recruitment firm with a focus on the Insurance Industry. Their consultative practices provide an elite partnership to organizations and individuals who work with them. Genesis operates as the bridge between top talent and top organizations and values professional growth and integrity across all aspects of the insurance industry.

Media
Kahli Hugley
(214) 741-2000
320537@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/randall-hedlund-joins-genesis-resources-as-chief-operations-officer-301396534.html

SOURCE Genesis Resources

