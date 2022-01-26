U.S. markets closed

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Declares Quarterly and Special Cash Dividends

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
GlobeNewswire Inc.

QUINCY, Mass., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNDB) Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ Global Market: RNDB), the holding company for Envision Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $786,000, or $0.17 per basic share and $0.16 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to net income of $3.1 million, or $0.64 per basic and $0.62 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and net income of $5.3 million, or $1.03 per basic share and $1.01 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Excluding one-time events of $26,000 in severance expenses and $55,000 in loss of disposal of fixed assets, net income on a non-GAAP basis was $844,000, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Excluding one-time events of $139,000 in severance expenses and $190,000 in other outsourcing expenses, net income on a non-GAAP basis was $3.4 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Excluding one-time charges of $294,000 related to the closing of a residential lending office and $69,000 in severance expenses, net income on a non-GAAP basis for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $5.6 million, or $1.06 per diluted share.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, net income was $9.6 million, or $1.96 per basic share and $1.88 per diluted share, compared to net income of $19.9 million, or $3.89 per basic and $3.86 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020. Net income on a non-GAAP basis, excluding certain nonrecurring items, was $10.1 million, or $1.99 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to net income on a non-GAAP basis, excluding other certain nonrecurring items, of $21.5 million, or $4.15 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per common share and a one-time special dividend of $2.00 per share. Both dividends will be payable on or about February 22, 2022, to shareholders of record as of February 8, 2022.

The Company also announced a modification to its stock repurchase program (the “Program”), previously announced on October 26, 2021. The modification changes the Program so that the Company may purchase up to 62,000 shares, or approximately 1% of the Company’s outstanding common stock. The Company repurchased 4,337 shares through the Program as of December 31, 2021.

At December 31, 2021, total assets amounted to $803.3 million, compared to $751.1 million at September 30, 2021, an increase of $52.2 million, or 6.9%. Total loans decreased by $20.2 million, or 3.5%, to $549.8 million at December 31, 2021 from $570.0 million at September 30, 2021, and loans held for sale decreased by $30.6 million to $44.8 million at December 31, 2021 from $75.4 million at September 30, 2021. Cash and cash equivalents increased to $115.4 million at December 31, 2021, an increase of $102.6 million, or 796.6% from $12.9 million as of September 30, 2021, as a result of deposit growth of $64.7 million in the quarter, a 1-4 family residential portfolio loan sale of $35.6 million during the quarter, and the decrease in loans held for sale of $30.6 million. Compared to December 31, 2020, total assets grew $82.2 million, or 11.4%, from $721.1 million. The growth from the prior year period was driven by an increase in total loans of $60.5 million, or 12.4%, and cash and cash equivalents of $101.7 million, or 738.2%, partially offset by a decrease in loans held for sale of $74.3 million, or 62.4%.

William M. Parent, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The fourth quarter was a transitional quarter as our mortgage banking business continued to be negatively impacted by declining origination volumes. During the quarter, we were able to grow our commercial lending business and increase and extend our low-cost funding, while also repositioning our fixed-rate residential mortgage loan portfolio. This significantly increased our liquidity and prospects for improving net interest margin in anticipation of loan growth into a higher interest rate environment in 2022. We are continuing to transition our mortgage banking operations and in the first quarter of 2022 initiated a reduction in force, reflecting lower mortgage loan production levels. Our decision to declare a special dividend that returns approximately $10 million in capital to our shareholders, reflects the impact of low stock trading volume on the pace of our stock buybacks and our commitment to actively manage our strong capital position. We look forward to 2022 with strong prospects for growth in our community bank that should generate continued operating leverage and stronger recurring earnings.”

Fourth Quarter Operating Results
Net interest income decreased by $282,000, or 4.7%, to $5.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 from $6.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. This decrease was primarily due to a 7.4% decrease in average balances of 1-4 family residential loans, as a result of the $35.6 million sale from portfolio, a $160,000 decline in fee accretion earned from the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (“SBA PPP”) to $158,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a $99,000 decrease in interest income from the downgrade of three loans that were previously granted COVID-19 related forbearances to nonaccrual status. The yield earned on interest-earning assets decreased by 23 basis points from the prior quarter, and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 3 basis points from the prior quarter. Accordingly, the net interest margin decreased by 22 basis points, to 3.14% in the fourth quarter from 3.36% in the third quarter.

Net interest income increased by $654,000, or 13.0%, to $5.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, from $5.0 million in the same period in the prior year. Relative to the prior year quarter, the net interest margin increased by 14 basis points to 3.14%, from 3.00%. The improvement reflects average loan growth of $44.8 million from the prior year quarter, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 27 basis points.

The Company recognized a credit for loan losses of $108,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, driven by changes in the qualitative factors related to improving commercial lending trends, in addition to a decline in total loan balances of $20.2 million from the prior quarter. The allowance for loan losses was 1.14%, 1.13% and 1.39% of total loans at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, and was 239.7%, 427.7% and 94.6% of non-performing assets at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Non-interest income decreased $3.6 million, or 44.3%, to $4.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from $8.1 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, due to a decrease of $3.5 million in the net gain on loan origination and sale activities. Sold mortgages totaled $297.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $260.5 million in the third quarter of 2021. The fourth quarter of 2021 ended with a mortgage pipeline of $85.9 million, compared to a pipeline of $158.1 million at the end of the third quarter of 2021, and loans held for sale were $44.8 million as of December 31, 2021, compared to $75.4 million as of September 30, 2021. The decrease in the mortgage banking pipeline and loans held for sale, reflecting rising interest rates and seasonality, were key contributors to the erosion in the gain on loan origination and sale activities from the prior quarter. Mortgage servicing fees decreased $17,000, or 6.2%, to $257,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021 from $274,000 in the third quarter of 2021 as a result of a full quarter of expenses paid to the bank’s new mortgage sub-servicer of $310,000 for the quarter, partially offset by a positive fair value adjustment of $43,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a positive fair value adjustment of $39,000 for the third quarter of 2021, based on an increase in mortgage interest rates.

Non-interest income decreased $11.1 million, or 70.9%, to $4.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from $15.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, principally due to a decrease of $10.9 million in the net gain on loan origination and sale activities. Sold mortgage loans totaled $297.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to sold mortgage loans of $426.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2020. The fourth quarter of 2021 ended with a mortgage pipeline of $85.9 million, compared to a pipeline of $396.6 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. Mortgage servicing fees decreased $18,000 in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, principally due to $310,000 in sub-servicer expenses incurred during the fourth quarter of 2021, partially offset by a positive valuation adjustment to mortgage servicing rights of $43,000 in the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to an impairment charge of $87,000 in the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and increases in residential mortgage loan servicing fees, net of amortization, of $162,000 from the prior year quarter.

Non-interest expenses decreased $638,000, or 6.5%, to $9.2 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from $9.9 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The decrease was due to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense of $297,000, or 4.7%, primarily attributed to lower commissions and incentives associated with a normalization of residential loan production and by reductions in headcount related to the bank’s outsourcing of mortgage loan servicing, in addition to decreases in data processing, professional fees and other non-interest expenses from the prior quarter totaling $452,000.

Non-interest expenses decreased $3.7 million to $9.2 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from $12.9 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The decrease is principally due to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits of $2.6 million, primarily attributed to lower commissions and incentives associated with a normalization of residential loan production and reduced headcount, and decreases of $437,000 in occupancy and equipment expenses, as the Company has significantly decreased its operating footprint over the past twelve months.

The income tax expense was $330,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and $2.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Year-to-Date Operating Results
Net interest income increased by $3.1 million, or 16.4%, to $22.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 from $18.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The change reflects the downward pricing and improved composition of deposit liabilities, as well as loan growth. The composition of our funding base improved with an increase of $48.9 million, or 50.6%, of non-interest bearing deposits and a decrease of $23.3 million, or 31.8%, of borrowings. The composition change resulted in a 50 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. Average loan growth of $51.5 million, or 9.2%, from the prior year more than offset a 17 basis point decline in loan yields.

The Company recognized a credit for loan losses of $438,000 for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to a provision of $2.6 million in the prior year. At December 31, 2021, improvements to qualitative factors related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic outlook, commercial lending and credit quality trends all helped to generate the credit for loan losses, partially offset by provisions for loan growth.

Non-interest income decreased $23.5 million, or 42.4%, to $31.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 from $55.4 million in the prior year, principally due to a decrease of $26.6 million in the net gain on loan origination and sale activities, partially offset by an increase in mortgage servicing fees, net, of $2.8 million. Mortgage loans sold were $1.4 billion in 2021, compared to $1.5 billion in the prior year. Net gain on loan origination and sale activities decreased, as a result of both lower loan sales and the impact of a shrinking mortgage banking pipeline during 2021, compared to an increasing mortgage banking pipeline during 2020. Mortgage servicing fees increased $2.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 to $1.7 million from a loss of $1.2 million in the year ended December 31, 2020, primarily due to positive fair value adjustments of $438,000 for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to impairment charges of $2.1 million in the year ended December 31, 2020.

Non-interest expenses decreased $4.7 million, or 10.1%, to $41.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 from $46.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Non-interest expenses in the year ended December 31, 2020 included one-time charges of $1,375,000 related to the retirement of senior executives as well as $229,000 of COVID-19 pandemic-related expenses. Occupancy and equipment expenses decreased $753,000 as compared to the prior year period, as the Company migrated to a hybrid work environment and reduced its overall real estate footprint by closing six loan production offices, and reducing the office space for the bank’s headquarters and loan operations office since the prior year, and reduced COVID-19 pandemic related spending. These decreases were partially offset by increases in other non-interest expenses of $307,000, related to one-time conversion expenses for the bank’s new mortgage sub-servicer, and increases to board fees and stock-based compensation paid to new members of the bank’s Board of Directors.

Income tax expenses decreased to $3.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 from $5.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The current period included a reversal of a charitable contribution carryforward valuation allowance, and the prior period included the utilization of net operating loss carryforwards.

Balance Sheet
At December 31, 2021, total assets amounted to $803.3 million, compared to $755.1 million at September 30, 2021, an increase of $52.2 million, or 6.9%. A $102.6 million increase in cash and cash equivalents from the prior quarter was partially offset by a $30.6 million decrease in loans held for sale and a $20.2 million decrease in total loans. The decrease in total loans was primarily the result of a $35.6 million sale of 1-4 family residential loans from portfolio during the quarter, partially offset by an increase of $12.3 million, or 6.7%, in commercial real estate loans. Deposits increased by $64.7 million, or 11.3%, in the quarter, including an increase of $11.6 million in non-interest bearing deposits and $32.6 million in term certificates, as the Company looked to lengthen the duration of its funding base in anticipation of rising interest rates.

Total assets at December 31, 2021 increased $82.2 million, or 11.4%, from $721.1 million at December 31, 2020. Contributing to asset growth was a $61.0 million increase in net loans to $544.6 million at December 31, 2021 from $483.6 million at December 31, 2020. Cash and cash equivalents increased by $101.7 million, or 738.2%, to $115.4 million at December 31, 2021 from $13.8 million at December 31, 2020, principally due an increase of $109.8 million, or 20.8%, of deposits. Commercial real estate loans increased by $53.5 million, or 37.2%, as we focus on diversifying our loan mix. Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston (“FHLBB”) advances decreased by $11.9 million to $50.0 million at December 31, 2021, from $61.9 million at December 31, 2020, and Federal Reserve Bank of Boston (“Federal Reserve Bank”) advances decreased by $11.4 million.

Total stockholders’ equity was $100.9 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $100.6 million at September 30, 2021. The increase of $306,000 reflects net income of $786,000, proceeds from the exercise of options of $255,000 and stock-based compensation of $359,000, partially offset by repurchases during the period of $144,000 and dividend payments of $765,000.

Total stockholders’ equity was $100.9 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $99.8 million at December 31, 2020. The increase of $1.1 million relates mainly to net income from the previous twelve months of $9.6 million, partially offset by share repurchases of $8.5 million.

Subsequent Events
Subsequent to December 31, 2021, the Company announced a reduction in force to its residential lending back-office operations of approximately 30%. The Company estimates that this reduction in force will reduce salaries and benefits expense by approximately $1.4 million on an annualized basis. Through this reduction in force, the elimination of overtime and temporary staffing costs associated with the mortgage origination process and the outsourcing residential loan servicing operations, which occurred in 2021, the Company will have reduced related costs by $3.3 million, or 15% of Envision Mortgage’s 2021 salaries and benefits expense.

COVID-19 Impact
In response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our customers and our business, the Company implemented a series of measures through the date of this release, including participation in the SBA PPP, through which we funded $26.2 million of SBA PPP Loans through December 31, 2021, and granting payment deferrals for residential mortgage, home equity and certain commercial borrowers who were current in their payments at the time the deferral was requested. Depending on the circumstances of the borrowers, the forbearance calls for a reduced or full deferral of payment. Please refer to the Loan Payment Deferrals and COVID-19 Highly Impacted Sectors for statistics on loan payment deferrals and the commercial loan sectors we believe could continue to be exposed to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Envision Bank and its Envision Mortgage Division. Envision Bank is a full-service community bank with five retail branch locations, loan operations centers in North Attleboro and Quincy, Massachusetts, three loan production offices located in Massachusetts and one loan production office in Southern New Hampshire.

Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “assume”, “outlook”, “will”, “should”, and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, ongoing disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to contain its spread on the Company’s employees, customers, business operations, credit quality, financial position, liquidity and results of operations; changes in the general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay the Company’s loans; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions or legislative or regulatory initiatives; reputational risk relating to the Company’s participation in the SBA PPP and other pandemic-related legislative and regulatory initiatives and programs; turbulence in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on the Company’s business activities; and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as return on average assets, return on average equity, the efficiency ratio, profit percentage, tangible book value per share, non-interest income to total income and, where applicable, as adjusted for non-recurring items. These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of on-going business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector.

Category: Earnings

Source: Randolph Bancorp, Inc. and Envision Bank

CONTACT:

Envision Bank
William M. Parent
President and Chief Executive Officer
617.925.1955
wparent@envisionbank.com


Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

% Change

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

Dec 2021 vs.

Dec 2021 vs.

2021

2021

2020

Sep 2021

Dec 2020

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

115,449

$

12,876

$

13,774

796.6

%

738.2

%

Securities available for sale, at fair value

51,666

51,725

55,366

(0.1

)%

(6.7

)%

Loans held for sale, at fair value

44,766

75,400

119,112

(40.6

)%

(62.4

)%

Loans:

1-4 family residential

236,364

265,561

235,648

(11.0

)%

0.3

%

Home equity

57,295

56,124

48,166

2.1

%

19.0

%

Commercial real estate

197,423

185,100

143,893

6.7

%

37.2

%

Construction

33,961

34,479

31,050

(1.5

)%

9.4

%

Total real estate loans

525,043

541,264

458,757

(3.0

)%

14.4

%

Commercial and industrial

17,242

19,896

20,259

(13.3

)%

(14.9

)%

Consumer

7,552

8,860

10,289

(14.8

)%

(26.6

)%

Total loans

549,837

570,020

489,305

(3.5

)%

12.4

%

Allowance for loan losses

(6,289

)

(6,432

)

(6,784

)

(2.2

)%

(7.3

)%

Net deferred loan costs and fees, and purchase premiums

1,073

1,031

1,123

4.1

%

(4.5

)%

Loans, net

544,621

564,619

483,644

(3.5

)%

12.6

%

Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock, at cost

2,940

3,239

3,576

(9.2

)%

(17.8

)%

Accrued interest receivable

1,500

1,763

1,562

(14.9

)%

(4.0

)%

Mortgage servicing rights, net

15,616

15,402

12,377

1.4

%

26.2

%

Premises and equipment, net

7,684

6,462

4,781

18.9

%

60.7

%

Bank-owned life insurance

8,784

8,744

8,622

0.5

%

1.9

%

Foreclosed real estate, net

-

-

132

-

%

(100.0

)%

Other assets

10,252

10,867

18,126

(5.7

)%

(43.4

)%

Total assets

$

803,278

$

751,097

$

721,072

6.9

%

11.4

%

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Deposits:

Non-interest bearing

$

145,666

$

134,058

$

96,731

8.7

%

50.6

%

Savings accounts

191,712

188,346

185,481

1.8

%

3.4

%

NOW accounts

53,996

53,804

53,530

0.4

%

0.9

%

Money market accounts

90,544

73,562

77,393

23.1

%

17.0

%

Term certificates

106,112

73,519

83,444

44.3

%

27.2

%

Interest bearing brokered

50,117

50,116

31,728

0.0

%

58.0

%

Total deposits

638,147

573,405

528,307

11.3

%

20.8

%

Federal Reserve Bank advances

-

-

11,431

-

%

(100.0

)%

Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances

50,000

62,900

61,895

(20.5

)%

(19.2

)%

Mortgagors' escrow accounts

2,128

1,905

2,338

11.7

%

(9.0

)%

Post-employment benefit obligations

2,222

2,182

2,382

1.8

%

(6.7

)%

Other liabilities

9,878

10,108

14,900

(2.3

)%

(33.7

)%

Total liabilities

702,375

650,500

621,253

8.0

%

13.1

%

Stockholders' Equity:

Common stock

50

50

54

0.0

%

(7.4

)%

Additional paid-in capital

44,078

43,574

50,937

1.2

%

(13.5

)%

Retained earnings

60,524

60,504

51,689

0.0

%

17.1

%

ESOP-Unearned compensation

(3,568

)

(3,615

)

(3,756

)

(1.3

)%

(5.0

)%

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

(181

)

84

895

(315.5

)%

(120.2

)%

Total stockholders' equity

100,903

100,597

99,819

0.3

%

1.1

%

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

803,278

$

751,097

$

721,072

6.9

%

11.4

%

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet Trend
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

115,449

$

12,876

$

34,876

$

54,950

$

13,774

Securities available for sale, at fair value

51,666

51,725

50,212

54,148

55,366

Loans held for sale, at fair value

44,766

75,400

74,277

93,176

119,112

Loans:

1-4 family residential

236,364

265,561

263,992

239,190

235,648

Home equity

57,295

56,124

50,555

49,073

48,166

Commercial real estate

197,423

185,100

167,691

146,930

143,893

Construction

33,961

34,479

29,140

29,975

31,050

Total real estate loans

525,043

541,264

511,378

465,168

458,757

Commercial and industrial

17,242

19,896

25,826

23,869

20,259

Consumer

7,552

8,860

9,194

8,724

10,289

Total loans

549,837

570,020

546,398

497,761

489,305

Allowance for loan losses

(6,289

)

(6,432

)

(6,523

)

(6,563

)

(6,784

)

Net deferred loan costs and fees, and purchase premiums

1,073

1,031

785

785

1,123

Loans, net

544,621

564,619

540,660

491,983

483,644

Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock, at cost

2,940

3,239

2,855

3,576

3,576

Accrued interest receivable

1,500

1,763

1,523

1,501

1,562

Mortgage servicing rights, net

15,616

15,402

15,375

14,744

12,377

Premises and equipment, net

7,684

6,462

5,115

4,709

4,781

Bank-owned life insurance

8,784

8,744

8,703

8,662

8,622

Foreclosed real estate, net

-

-

-

132

132

Other assets

10,252

10,867

10,546

10,607

18,126

Total assets

$

803,278

$

751,097

$

744,142

$

738,188

$

721,072

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Deposits:

Non-interest bearing

$

145,666

$

134,058

$

124,683

$

118,623

$

96,731

Savings accounts

191,712

188,346

190,584

192,712

185,481

NOW accounts

53,996

53,804

51,059

62,772

53,530

Money market accounts

90,544

73,562

73,967

78,236

77,393

Term certificates

106,112

73,519

74,631

75,690

83,444

Interest bearing brokered

50,117

50,116

57,059

32,225

31,728

Total deposits

638,147

573,405

571,983

560,258

528,307

Federal Reserve Bank advances

-

-

-

-

11,431

Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances

50,000

62,900

50,016

60,024

61,895

Mortgagors' escrow accounts

2,128

1,905

1,783

1,924

2,338

Post-employment benefit obligations

2,222

2,182

2,226

2,235

2,382

Other liabilities

9,878

10,108

17,424

12,888

14,900

Total liabilities

702,375

650,500

643,432

637,329

621,253

Stockholders' Equity:

Common stock

50

50

52

53

54

Additional paid-in capital

44,078

43,574

46,740

48,613

50,937

Retained earnings

60,524

60,504

57,378

55,801

51,689

ESOP-Unearned compensation

(3,568

)

(3,615

)

(3,662

)

(3,709

)

(3,756

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

(181

)

84

202

101

895

Total stockholders' equity

100,903

100,597

100,710

100,859

99,819

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

803,278

$

751,097

$

744,142

$

738,188

$

721,072

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

% Change

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

Dec 2021 vs.

Dec 2021 vs.

2021

2021

2020

Sep 2021

Dec 2020

Interest and dividend income:

Loans

$

5,923

$

6,226

$

5,532

(4.9

)%

7.1

%

Securities-taxable

217

219

283

(0.9

)%

(23.3

)%

Securities-tax exempt

4

4

6

0.0

%

(33.3

)%

Interest-bearing deposits and certificates of deposit

13

4

7

225.0

%

85.7

%

Total interest and dividend income

6,157

6,453

5,828

(4.6

)%

5.6

%

Interest expense:

Deposits

308

299

541

3.0

%

(43.1

)%

Borrowings

155

178

247

(12.9

)%

(37.2

)%

Total interest expense

463

477

788

(2.9

)%

(41.2

)%

Net interest income

5,694

5,976

5,040

(4.7

)%

13.0

%

Provision (credit) for loan losses

(108

)

(90

)

215

20.0

%

(150.2

)%

Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses

5,802

6,066

4,825

(4.4

)%

20.2

%

Non-interest income:

Customer service fees

422

410

381

2.9

%

10.8

%

Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net

3,723

7,229

14,620

(48.5

)%

(74.5

)%

Mortgage servicing fees, net

257

274

275

(6.2

)%

(6.5

)%

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

41

41

45

0.0

%

(8.9

)%

Other

92

195

266

(52.8

)%

(65.4

)%

Total non-interest income

4,535

8,149

15,587

(44.3

)%

(70.9

)%

Non-interest expenses:

Salaries and employee benefits

6,084

6,381

8,722

(4.7

)%

(30.2

)%

Occupancy and equipment

713

714

1,150

(0.1

)%

(38.0

)%

Data processing

237

367

280

(35.4

)%

(15.4

)%

Professional fees

325

490

389

(33.7

)%

(16.5

)%

Marketing

245

134

231

82.8

%

6.1

%

FDIC insurance

55

54

51

1.9

%

7.8

%

Other non-interest expenses

1,562

1,719

2,104

(9.1

)%

(25.8

)%

Total non-interest expenses

9,221

9,859

12,927

(6.5

)%

(28.7

)%

Income before income taxes

1,116

4,356

7,485

(74.4

)%

(85.1

)%

Income tax expense

330

1,230

2,211

(73.2

)%

(85.1

)%

Net income

$

786

$

3,126

$

5,274

(74.9

)%

(85.1

)%

Net income per share:

Basic

$

0.17

$

0.64

$

1.03

Diluted

$

0.16

$

0.62

$

1.01

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic

4,743,833

4,869,155

5,135,069

Diluted

4,993,750

5,074,676

5,244,414

Regular dividends declared per share

$

0.15

$

-

$

-

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

Year to Date

% Change

December 31,

December 31,

Dec 2021 vs.

2021

2020

Dec 2020

Interest and dividend income:

Loans

$

23,162

$

22,212

4.3

%

Securities-taxable

899

1,273

(29.4

)%

Securities-tax exempt

20

28

(28.6

)%

Interest-bearing deposits and certificates of deposit

32

75

(57.3

)%

Total interest and dividend income

24,113

23,588

2.2

%

Interest expense:

Deposits

1,390

3,778

(63.2

)%

Borrowings

763

943

(19.1

)%

Total interest expense

2,153

4,721

(54.4

)%

Net interest income

21,960

18,867

16.4

%

Provision (credit) for loan losses

(438

)

2,553

(117.2

)%

Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses

22,398

16,314

37.3

%

Non-interest income:

Customer service fees

1,618

1,283

26.1

%

Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net

27,685

54,236

(49.0

)%

Mortgage servicing fees, net

1,691

(1,153

)

(246.7

)%

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

163

181

(9.9

)%

Other

766

864

(11.3

)%

Total non-interest income

31,923

55,411

(42.4

)%

Non-interest expenses:

Salaries and employee benefits

28,212

33,161

(14.9

)%

Occupancy and equipment

