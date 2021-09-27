U.S. markets close in 4 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,448.60
    -6.88 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,945.52
    +147.52 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,971.33
    -76.37 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,286.31
    +38.23 (+1.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.40
    +1.42 (+1.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.10
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +1.35 (+6.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1704
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4850
    +0.0250 (+1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3712
    +0.0031 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9510
    +0.2660 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,142.64
    -184.16 (-0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,072.11
    -29.41 (-2.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,069.54
    +18.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

Randomized trial demonstrates whole-genome sequencing leads to precision care for critically ill infants

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Study population mirrors diversity of US demographics and findings demonstrate that whole genome sequencing should be considered a first-line test for patients with suspected genetic disease

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) scientists, together with investigators from five children's hospital across the US, have co-authored a study published today in JAMA Pediatrics reporting findings from the NICUSeq Randomized Time-Delayed Trial. Results show that use of clinical whole-genome sequencing (cWGS) outperforms usual care by two-fold both in terms of diagnostic efficacy and change of clinical management of acutely ill newborns suspected of having a genetic condition. The data support the widespread adoption and implementation of cWGS for newborns in crisis.

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, University of Nebraska Medical Center (including the Munroe-Meyer Institute) and in partnership with Children's Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha, Children's Hospital of Orange County in conjunction with Rady Children's Institute for Genomic Medicine (San Diego), Washington University/St. Louis Children's Hospital and Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, the University of Tennessee Health Science Center (Memphis, TN) took part in study which enrolled a racially and ethnically diverse, and geographically distributed, population of acutely ill infants.

The patient population of 354 infants was randomized to either receive cWGS within 15 days (Early arm) or 60 days (Delayed arm) of admission, with a total observation period of 90 days. In both arms of the study, access to cWGS doubled the proportion of patients receiving a precision diagnosis of their condition and a change of clinical management.

"The NICUSeq study has shown us the importance of large scale genetic testing in newborns, leading to early diagnosis of genetic conditions and helping to inform decision making for physicians and families," said Chester Brown, MD, PhD, Genetics division chief, Le Bonheur Children's Hospital and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC). "Having this type of genetic information provides immediate and sustainable benefits that have lifelong value, providing a genetic 'report card' that can be used to help direct medical care throughout life. We are proud that Le Bonheur Children's Hospital and UTHSC were able to contribute to this important effort to improve medical care for babies of the greater Memphis community."

Importantly, the study mirrored the real-world variability of infant care, and as such shows that whole-genome sequencing implementation is practical and superior to current diverse usual care practices, according to the study investigators. "This study demonstrates that whole genome sequencing for infants with a suspected genetic disease is possible in diverse clinical sites and patient populations," said Ryan Taft, PhD, Vice President of Scientific Research at Illumina. "This brings us one important step closer to a precision diagnosis for every child that needs one."

"The clear and important link between establishing a diagnosis and improved care management lends much weight to the adoption of cWGS as a first-tier diagnostic test in critically-ill newborns," said Ian Krantz MD, Professor of Pediatrics at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

About Illumina
Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

Investors:
Brian Blanchett
1 858.291.6421
ir@illumina.com

Media:
Dr. Karen Birmingham
EMEA: +44 7500 105665
US: 1 646.355.2111
kbirmingham@illumina.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/randomized-trial-demonstrates-whole-genome-sequencing-leads-to-precision-care-for-critically-ill-infants-301385719.html

SOURCE Illumina, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks have been some of the most reliable capital-appreciation vehicles in the entire market for the past two decades. As proof, biotech equities such as CRISPR Therapeutics, Moderna, Novavax, Ocugen, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals -- just to name a few -- have all made their early shareholders market-crushing gains. Not all biotech stocks are cut from the same cloth, however.

  • Pfizer CEO Says Vaccine Data in Children Due Soon, Starts Trial of Pill to Protect Against Covid-19

    The company also has started a trial of an antiviral intended as a prophylaxis for adults living in the same house as a person with the virus.

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for Over 50% Gains in These 3 Stocks

    There is an old Chinese curse that says “May he live in interesting times.” Like it or not, we live in interesting times. COVID is receding but not gone, and while markets have rebounded well from the crisis (the S&P 500 is up 19% so far this year), the general economy is showing some worrisome signs. Jobs creation slowed in August, and employers reported over 11 million unfilled positions – but unemployment, while ticking down, remains above 5%. More ominously, in an indication that supply chai

  • CEO says Pfizer will submit data on COVID-19 vaccine trial in 5- to 11-year-olds within days, with U.S. daily death toll still above 2,000

    The chief executive of Pfizer Inc. said the company is expecting to submit data from late-stage trials of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration within days, raising hopes that another key patient group will soon be eligible for shots.

  • KTRA: 2Q:21 Update

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:KTRA READ THE FULL KTRA RESEARCH REPORT VAL-083 Phase II Topline Data (MD Anderson) - Adjuvant Arm Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) announced topline results from its Phase II study of lead candidate, VAL-083, as adjuvant therapy in newly-diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) patients. The last patient in this group was dosed on June 3 rd and the topline

  • If You Have Any of These Nuts in Your Pantry, Throw Them Out Now, FDA Says

    Nuts are a delicious snack and an excellent source of protein. Studies have shown that some varieties, like walnuts, can even add years to your life. But before you pick up some mixed nuts in the hopes of living longer, beware that there are a few brands to be wary of at the moment. The U.S. Food&Drug Administration (FDA) just announced that nuts sold at Amazon, H-E-B, and other major retailers have been recalled due to potential foreign materials floating in some of the bags. Read on to find ou

  • India Is Hiding a Nightmare Snakebite Massacre

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastNEW DELHI—An onslaught of fatal snakebite attacks is sweeping India and killing tens of thousands each year—and so far, the government’s response has been to ignore, trivialize, and cover up the crisis altogether.A 2020 study, which was based on verbal autopsies, suggests that on average, close to 58,000 Indian citizens die each year due to snakebites. In contrast, the country’s government reports ridiculously low numbers: In 2018, the Health and

  • First Procedure in Asia-Pacific Performed with Medtronic Hugo™ Robotic-Assisted Surgery System

    Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) and Apollo Hospitals Group today announced the first clinical procedure in Asia-Pacific with the Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system. The robotic prostatectomy was performed on September 17 by Dr. N Ragavan, consultant urologist, uro-oncologist and robotic surgeon, at Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, Chennai, India.

  • Unvaccinated People Who Work in These 3 States Could Be Fired This Week

    Ever since vaccination rates started slowing over the summer, officials on both a local and national level have been enforcing rules to try to get more people in the U.S. vaccinated against COVID-19. The biggest change came when President Joe Biden announced on Sept. 9 that many businesses would have to require vaccines, or offer a testing option, in order for employees to work in person. Now, these new mandates could have massive consequences for workers in a few states as soon as this coming w

  • Pfizer starts Phase 2/3 study of COVID-19 oral antiviral candidate for adults exposed to virus

    Pfizer Inc. said Monday it is starting a Phase 2/3 trial of its investigational novel oral antiviral candidate to treat adults living in a household with someone who has tested positive for and has symptoms of the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19. The candidate is called PF007321332 and is co-administered with a low dose of ritonavir to prevent infection. "If successful, we believe this therapy could help stop the virus early -- before it has had a chance to replicate extensively -- potentiall

  • Alaska's Hospitals Struggle Amid a Worsening Outbreak

    Alaska, once a leader in vaccinating its citizens, is now in the throes of its worst coronavirus surge of the pandemic, as the delta variant rips through the state, swamping hospitals with patients. As of Thursday, the state was averaging 125 new cases a day for every 100,000 people, more than any other state in the nation, according to recent data trends collected by The New York Times. That figure has shot up by 46% in the last two weeks, and by more than twentyfold since early July. On Wednes

  • Anti-abortion groups gear up for Supreme Court battle as Dobbs v. Jackson comes to forefront

    The anti-abortion movement is looking beyond the battle over the controversial six-week ban on the procedure in Texas, setting its sights on a Supreme Court case with the potential to be one of the most significant abortion rulings of this generation.

  • Who should take new drug for Alzheimer's?

    The approval of a controversial new drug for Alzheimer's disease, Aduhelm, is shining a spotlight on mild cognitive impairment (MCI) - problems with memory, attention, language or other cognitive tasks that exceed changes expected with normal aging. After initially indicating that Aduhelm could be prescribed to anyone with dementia, the Food and Drug Administration now specifies that the prescription drug be given to individuals with MCI or early-stage Alzheimer's, the groups in which the medica

  • Major Grocery Chains Are All Pulling This One Food From Shelves, USDA Says

    If you've done your grocery shopping at Walmart, Kroger, Aldi, Albertsons, or Safeway recently, you might want to double check what's in your fridge. A food manufacturer is recalling nearly 223,000 pounds of one of its products that was sold at these major supermarkets, because it may not be safe to eat, according to a recall announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Read on to find out if you have the food at home and what the risk is, if so. A new recall has been issued for ready

  • COVID surging among Ohio's youth

    COVID-19's Delta variant is sending more young people into Ohio hospitals than ever before.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: The recent spike is putting a major strain on healthcare systems. It's also threatening Ohio's ability to keep children in classrooms.Nationwide Children's Hospital chief medical officer Dr. Rustin Morse told Axios that COVID hospitalizations were a "non-issue" in the spring and summer — then

  • Experts recommend a double shot: COVID-19 booster and flu vaccine at the same time

    Fears of a "twindemic" this fall are leading doctors to advise people to get the flu shot at the same time as their COVID-19 boosters.What they're saying: "It is OK to give the COVID vaccine and the flu vaccine at the same time," Rachel Herlihy, the state's lead epidemiologist, tells Axios.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: UC Health is warning that an increase in COVID-19 cases could overlap with high numbers of in

  • COVID-19 live updates: CDC director stands by decision to overrule panel on boosters

    More than 686,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 while over 4.7 million people have died from the disease worldwide, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. is continuing to sink on the list of global vaccination rates, currently ranking No. 46, according to data compiled by The Financial Times. Just 64.7% of Americans ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the CDC.

  • Fundraiser held for Tequesta firefighter battling cancer

    A fundraiser was held Saturday for a Tequesta firefighter battling non-Hodgkin T-cell lymphoma.

  • Sharon Stone Shares Rare Swimsuit Photo Showing off Her Toned Legs on Instagram

    Too many 🔥🔥🔥 emojis to count.

  • My patients are suffering from a pandemic of online misinformation about COVID-19

    Your Kansas City physician knows and cares more about you than a Facebook alternative health guru. | Opinion