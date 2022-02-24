U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,288.70
    +63.20 (+1.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,223.83
    +92.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,473.58
    +436.10 (+3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,996.01
    +51.92 (+2.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.22
    +1.41 (+1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,908.30
    -18.00 (-0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    24.26
    -0.42 (-1.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1199
    -0.0109 (-0.96%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9690
    -0.0080 (-0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3379
    -0.0164 (-1.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5230
    +0.5430 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,219.44
    +978.60 (+2.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    870.99
    +77.86 (+9.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.38
    -290.80 (-3.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

RANDON REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

·1 min read

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Randon S.A. – Implementos e Participações (B3 - RAPT3 and RAPT4), reports its results for the fourth quarter (4Q2021) and 2021, ended in 12/31/2021. The financial and operating information of the Company, except when otherwise stated, are consolidated in accordance with the international standards of IFRS – International Financial Reporting Standards and the monetary values are denominated in Reais.

HIGHLIGHTS

The main highlights of the 4Q2021 are as follows:

  • 4Q21 Total Gross Revenue, before consolidation, is R$ 3.8 billion, an increase of 44.5% as compared to 4Q20 (R$ 2.6 billion).

  • 4Q21 Consolidated Net Revenue is R$ 2.5 billion, 40.7% higher than the revenue achieved in 4Q20 (R$ 1.8 billion).

  • 4Q21 Consolidated EBITDA of R$ 258.8 million, with EBITDA margin of 10.2%.

  • 4Q21 Net Income is R$ 153.2 million, and net margin of 6.0%.

VIDEO CONFERENCE CALL RESULTS

February 25, 2022, Friday
11:00 AM Brasília, 09:00 AM New York and 2:00 PM London
Access Link: https://tenmeetings.com.br/call-de-resultados/portal/#/home?webinar=91577703406

