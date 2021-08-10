U.S. markets closed

Randon Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

·1 min read

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Randon S.A – Implementos e Participações (B3 - RAPT3 and RAPT4), reports its results for the second quarter of 2021, ended in 06/30/2021. The financial and operating information of the Company, except when otherwise stated, are consolidated in accordance with the international standards of IFRS – International Financial Reporting Standards and the monetary values are denominated in Reais.

HIGHLIGHTS

The main highlights of the 2Q2021 are as follows:

  • 2Q21 Total Gross Revenue, before consolidation, is R$ 3.0 billion, an increase of 135.0% as compared to 2Q20 (R$ 1.3 billion);

  • 2Q21 Consolidated Net Revenue is R$ 2.1 billion, 126.6% higher than the revenue achieved in 2Q20 (R$ 933.0 million);

  • 2Q21 Consolidated EBITDA of R$ 322.6 million, with EBITDA margin of 15.3%;

  • 2Q21 Net Income is R$ 122.1 million, and net margin of 5.8%, as compared to net income of R$ 55.3 million in 2Q20.

VIDEOCONFERENCE RESULTS

August 11, 2021, Wednesday
11:00 AM Brasília, 10:00 AM New York and 3:00 PM London
Access Link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_r25NSaz8Sb2xbrNfnsd3Rg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/randon-reports-second-quarter-2021-results-301352670.html

SOURCE Randon S.A.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Jumped 10%

    Ever since the company reported earnings last week, Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) stock has been on a tear -- shooting up nearly 27% in four trading days. Last week, Lithium Americas had some modest good news for its shareholders. Also, Lithium Americas' Thacker Pass feasibility study should be completed by the end of this year.

  • Why Tesla, Nio, and Nikola Stocks Dropped Today

    Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) is trying to do in its home country what market-leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) did in the U.S. Nio reports its second-quarter financial update tomorrow just two days after the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) revealed what Tesla produced from its Shanghai plant in July. The EV stocks are both lower in today's market session as investors look toward Nio's report tomorrow. As of 11:45 a.m. EDT, Tesla and Nio shares were both down less than 2%.

  • Is Roku Inc. (ROKU) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    LRT Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of +29.68% was recorded by the LRT Economic Moat strategy for the Q2 of 2021, extending its 12-month returns to +42.18%. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings […]

  • Steel stocks hit records, Wall Street responds to COVID, Pfizer stock smashes 22-year record

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Was Gaining Today

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) were moving higher today even as there was no company-specific news on the Latin American e-commerce company. Instead, a disappointing report from fellow international e-commerce stock Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) seemed to highlight MercadoLibre's strengths as the two often draw comparisons with each other. During a quarter when e-commerce stocks largely faced difficult comparisons with the year-ago quarter, MercadoLibre stood out as one of the rare winners in the sector after surging on its earnings report a week ago, passing its second-quarter update with flying colors.

  • Qurate Retail CEO on Q2 earnings, the future of streaming

    Mike George, President and CEO of Qurate Retail, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's strong second-quarter results, supply chain constraints, and weigh in on the outlook for retailers post-pandemic.

  • Why 3D Systems Stock Soared Today

    Shares of 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) soared 21% on Tuesday after the 3D printing company delivered strong second-quarter financial results. 3D Systems' revenue jumped 44% year over year to $162.6 million, fueled by robust growth in its healthcare segment and a rebound in its industrial business from its lows during the early stages of the pandemic. "We believe this performance is the result of our exclusive focus on additive manufacturing, bringing together our printers, materials, and software technologies to solve specific key customer applications that drive market adoption in both healthcare and specific industrial markets, such as semiconductors, space systems, and advanced transportation systems," CEO Jeffrey Graves said in a press release.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks Down 25% That I'd Still Buy

    As the founder, CEO, and lead portfolio manager for ARK Invest, Cathie Wood is one busy person. Wood has excelled in each of these roles, and was named the best stock picker in 2020 by Bloomberg News. Here are three growth stocks from her portfolio down 25% (or more) from their 52-week highs that are positioned for long-term success.

  • Coinbase Earnings Crushed Estimates. Here’s Why the Stock Is Falling.

    Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase beat second-quarter forecasts, but a tepid outlook may be weighing on the shares.

  • What to Expect When Nio Reports Earnings

    Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) will report its second-quarter earnings results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Nio to report a loss of $0.11 per American depositary share, on average, on revenue of $1.28 billion. In what was a better-than-expected result at the time, Nio lost $0.16 per share on revenue of $526.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

  • 2 Key Things to Watch for When Sundial Growers Reports Its Q2 Results This Week

    The once-popular meme stock has been struggling of late and needs to give investors a reason to buy its shares again.

  • Why Editas Medicine Beat the Market on Monday

    Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) got a spoonful of good medicine on Monday that gave its shares a healthy lift; ultimately, the stock closed the day more than 4.4% higher. Lee's new bullishness on the company, which utilizes gene-editing technology to develop medications, is due to several positive factors. Finally, in his research note, Lee touted the company's "scarcity value as a relatively unencumbered CRISPR-Cas platform company making [it] attractive as a potential partner or a target."

  • Why SmileDirectClub Tanked by 24% on Tuesday

    SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) was anything but happy on Tuesday. A disappointing earnings report wiped the grins off investor faces, with the stock price cratering by slightly over 24% on the day. For its second quarter, the results of which were published Monday after market hours, SmileDirectClub booked $174 million in revenue, which was nearly 63% higher compared with the same period last year.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Popped and Then Dropped Today

    Investors initially cheered better-than-expected second-quarter revenue, but the surge didn't last.

  • Unity Software raises outlook above Wall Street estimates following strong quarter

    Unity Software Inc. shares slid in the extended session Tuesday, following an initial uptick, after the gaming-engine company reported quarterly results and a raised outlook topping Wall Street estimates and announced plans to acquire a remote-streaming company.

  • Why Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Diving Today Despite Q2 Beats

    Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RETA) was having a terrible Tuesday, with its stock trading down by nearly 17% in late afternoon action. This doesn't necessarily mean the end of bardoxolone; Reata believes that "each of the identified issues is addressable with additional data and analyses."

  • Why Shares of Array Technologies Are Red-Hot Today

    After sending shares modestly higher, about 1.3% over the first eight days of August, investors are warming up to Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) in a big way today. Presuming the company, a leading manufacturer of ground-mounted systems for solar power projects, will report strong second-quarter earnings tomorrow, some investors may be trying to grab shares while shares are still on the inexpensive side. With the company reporting Q2 2021 earnings tomorrow, it seems likely that some investors are optimistic the company will bounce back after a disappointing first-quarter earnings report.

  • FuboTV stock jumps more than 10% after sports-focused streamer predicts sales will double in 2021

    FuboTV Inc. easily surpassed expectations for sales growth in the second quarter and executives increased their forecast to call for full-year revenue to more than double, sending shares more than 10% higher in after-hours trading Tuesday.

  • Why GameStop Is Falling Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are down 1% in late morning trading Tuesday after opening the day almost 4% higher. This followed the chairman and CEO of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) saying he was pursuing a collaboration with the video game retailer. GameStop and AMC are the two premiere meme stocks on the market.

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stock Soared Today

    Moderna's shares received a boost from news that its COVID vaccine was granted provisional registration by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration. Moderna has agreements in place to potentially supply as many as 25 million doses of its vaccine to the Australian government by 2022. Shares of Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax rose sharply on Monday.