U.S. markets close in 3 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,381.91
    +24.18 (+0.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,174.12
    +203.65 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,829.33
    +115.43 (+0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,189.58
    +7.38 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.45
    +0.16 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.90
    +16.10 (+0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    22.66
    +0.45 (+2.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1727
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3160
    +0.0070 (+0.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3665
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3440
    -0.0760 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,091.14
    -796.30 (-1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,079.33
    +15.48 (+1.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,970.24
    +66.33 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

Randstad RiseSmart Appoints Marisa Kacary as Global Chief Marketing Officer

·3 min read

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global Outplacement and Career Mobility provider Randstad RiseSmart today announced the appointment of Marisa Kacary as Global Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

(PRNewsfoto/Randstad RiseSmart)
(PRNewsfoto/Randstad RiseSmart)

With more than 20 years of experience as a marketing leader in Talent Management, Talent Acquisition and HCM Consulting, she will lead RiseSmart's global marketing efforts, including strategy, thought leadership, research and communications.

She joins RiseSmart from global workforce solutions provider AMS, where she was most recently Managing Director of Brand, Marketing and Communications. Prior to that, Kacary held global marketing leadership roles at Pontoon (Adecco), Korn Ferry and organizations within the telecommunications and technology sectors.

"Marisa is an expert in building brand awareness, reputation and engagement, and we are excited to welcome her to the team as our Chief Marketing Officer," said Dan Davenport, CEO of Randstad RiseSmart. "With her proven track record leading global marketing teams, Marisa will play a key role in driving our growth and expansion plans, positioning RiseSmart as the partner of choice for outplacement and career mobility."

Kacary was one of 24 marketing leaders named to the 2021 Marketing Academy's prestigious EMEA Fellowship Programme, a board level executive development program. In 2020, she was named an HRO Today HR Superstar. She holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Durham in the UK, as well as a Diploma from the Chartered Institute of Marketing, and is a Non-Executive Director of the Savannah Group.

"I am thrilled to join the RiseSmart team," said Kacary. "A big part of my decision to join RiseSmart is their dedication to helping companies promote employee-first cultures and provide meaningful and productive careers for their employees. The demand for career development, internal mobility and career transition solutions has never been greater as organizations increasingly look to build more agile and resilient workforces that are prepared to tackle challenges and generate opportunities. As the world of work continues to evolve, I look forward to increasing the awareness of RiseSmart's services, which help businesses support employees throughout their talent journey."

About Randstad RiseSmart

Randstad RiseSmart is the fastest-growing outplacement and career mobility provider, and an operating company of Randstad N.V., a €20.7 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services that helps nearly two million candidates find meaningful work every year. Our outplacement, career development, redeployment and contemporary tech and touch solutions strengthen employer brands, improve retention, and re-engage talent. Employers hire us because we deliver superior outcomes through expert coaching, professional branding, contemporary resources, and on-demand analytics. Today, we are a trusted human partner of successful companies across more than 40 industries and deliver services in over 100 countries and 40 languages. Our passion and dedication to innovation, responsiveness, and results have earned us extensive recognition and awards from organizations such as Bersin by Deloitte, Gartner Inc., the Brandon Hall Group, and Fortune magazine. For more information, visit www.randstadrisesmart.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/randstad-risesmart-appoints-marisa-kacary-as-global-chief-marketing-officer-301381743.html

SOURCE Randstad RiseSmart

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • 10 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 cheap semiconductor stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the semiconductor industry’s outlook for 2021 and some of the major growth catalysts for semiconductor stocks and go directly to the 5 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. Semiconductors form the […]

  • Uber raises guidance, Lennar dips amid supply shortage, Nvidia stock caught in Evergrande fears

    Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Emily McCormick break down Tuesday's stocks on the move, which include: Uber shares seeing a jump in the market as a result of a more optimistic outlook for the company, Lennar stock dipping as supply chain constraints continue to plague the company, and Nvidia getting caught up in the Evergrande crisis.

  • 10 Stocks That Just Received Sell Rating from Analysts

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that just received a Sell rating from analysts. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks That Just Received Sell Rating from Analysts. The spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and the social media amplification of […]

  • Why Nucor, Cleveland-Cliffs, and Ferroglobe Shares Crashed Today

    A double blow from China sent metal stocks tumbling, but you should wait before dumping your shares.

  • 5 Reasons GameStop Could Prove the Doubters Wrong

    Video game retailer GameStop (NYSE: GME) is one of them. One of the most straight-forward ways a company can go bust is to have too much debt. GameStop took care of that worry by raising capital as its stock skyrocketed earlier this year.

  • Down 50% From Its High, Is Zoom Stock a Smart Buy?

    Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) is a great example of the Gartner Hype Cycle in action. Last year, the pandemic sent Zoom stock soaring 765% as it reached an all-time high of about $589 per share in Oct. 2020. Since the beginning of the pandemic, many people have become familiar with Zoom Meetings, the cornerstone of Zoom's communications platform.

  • Aurora Cannabis Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Investor Conference Call and Related Year End Informational Filings to Monday, September 27, 2021

    Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today that it has rescheduled its conference call to discuss the results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 to Monday, September 27, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time | 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time. The Company will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021, and file its related annual disclosure documen

  • Is Energy Transfer LP (ET) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

    Miller Value Partners recently released its Q2 2021 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The Miller Opportunity Trust Class I gained 4.18%, underperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which returned 8.55% in the same quarter. You should check out Miller Value Partners’ top 5 stock picks for investors to buy […]

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could Produce 10X Returns

    Domestic e-commerce is fairly straightforward, but cross-border sales are a different story. The company offers an end-to-end solution for cross-border commerce. International shoppers typically represent 30% of web traffic to global e-commerce sites, but international sales usually comprise just 5% to 10% of total revenue.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Few can argue with Warren Buffett's long-term track record. This is especially true with some of Berkshire's tech stocks, including Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), which continue to prosper as technology plays an increasing role in the world economy. Buffett was long skeptical about tech companies -- a skepticism that has clearly softened, since Apple makes up more than 40% of Berkshire's stock portfolio.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Make You Rich By Retirement

    In one year, GameStop stock has risen 2,280%. Biotech company Ocugen's stock has risen 2,140% in a year. In addition to broader trends, it is equally important to look at the company-specific factors that could keep the company ahead of its competition.

  • Average U.S. Retirement Savings By Age: How Do Yours Compare?

    How do your retirement savings compare to savings by other people in your age group? Are you keeping up with the proverbial Jones?

  • Why DraftKings Stock Dropped 7.3% on Monday

    Shares of online betting company DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) fell as much as 7.3% in trading on Monday as investors quickly exited growth stocks. The biggest reason for the drop at DraftKings was the market's sell-off in general. Fear of the financial markets breaking down are high after issues at China Evergrande Group made global headlines over the weekend.

  • 11 Best Battery Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best battery stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the battery industry’s outlook for 2021 and some of the major growth catalysts for battery stocks, and go directly to the 5 Best Battery Stocks to Buy Now. The shift in […]

  • Are United States Steel Corporation's (NYSE:X) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at United States Steel's (NYSE:X) recent performance, when its stock has...

  • Chinese stocks dip as Evergrande fear persists

    The Yahoo Finance panel discusses the continued drag going on amongst Chinese stocks as concerns over Evergrande’s impact continue to influence the market.

  • How the potential Evergrande collapse could impact cryptocurrencies

    Noelle Acheson, Head of Market Insights at Genesis Trading, discusses why Cryptocurrnecies tumbled on Monday.&nbsp;

  • Fortunes Tumble From Seattle to Shenzhen in $135 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- A global rout in stock markets sparked by concerns over China Evergrande Group hit the world’s biggest fortunes Monday, with the richest 500 people losing a combined $135 billion.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Bil

  • Shell Investors Get Surprise $7 Billion Payout on Shale Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell Plc shareholders will get an unexpected $7 billion payout after the company promised to give them three quarters of the proceeds from the sale of Permian shale oil fields to ConocoPhillips. The cash pledge comes less than two months after Shell raised its dividend by almost 40% and started $2 billion of share buybacks. It’s more evidence that the energy giant is working hard to regain the faith of investors after making a historic cut to its payout last year in t