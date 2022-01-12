U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

Randstad USA and Alliance for Freedom, Restoration, & Justice to Host 'In Plain Sight' Event to Address Human Trafficking

·3 min read

Panel Discussion Will Focus on the Impact of Trafficking on Industries and Offer Guidance on how Organizations can Address the Crisis

ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Human trafficking is one of the most serious human rights issues in the modern world, affecting an estimated 40.3 million victims globally and earning traffickers $150 billion a year. Despite the prevalence of human trafficking, the issue has not been well integrated into the corporate social responsibility programs of most brands, companies and business associations. As part of their commitment to the fight against human trafficking, Randstad USA and Alliance for Freedom, Restoration & Justice will bring together top business and philanthropic leaders for a virtual "In Plain Sight" panel discussion on January 20 from 12:00-1:30 pm EST.

Randstad US (PRNewsfoto/Randstad US)
Randstad US (PRNewsfoto/Randstad US)

The event will include discussions on how organizations can integrate trafficking into their social responsibility programs, the importance of offering career development for people engaged in the justice system and the benefits of offering employment opportunities for victims of human trafficking. Discussion topics will also cover why human trafficking is an issue for business organizations, how businesses can train their workforce to assess potential trafficking risks and ways to develop a policy framework to mitigate trafficking across supply chains.

"Human trafficking is among the world's fastest growing criminal enterprises, affecting millions of victims around the world every year. Employers and business have an opportunity to play a pivotal role in the fight against human trafficking, whether that be through corporate responsibility programs or engaging with vulnerable communities to offer career development and employment opportunities," said Keith Brown, Director, Community Impact. "We hope this panel discussion will encourage ongoing conversations about the actions that can be taken within communities, workplaces and even in the global economy to combat this growing human rights crisis."

Panelists for the In Plain Sight event will feature some of the country's top corporate and philanthropic leaders, including Bob Rodgers, President and CEO of Street Grace; Nikki Clifton, President of the UPS Foundation; Meg Taylor, Chief Litigation and Employment Counsel for Delta; Ashleigh Chapman, President and CEO of the Alliance for Freedom, Restoration & Justice; Hal Cato, Chief Executive Officer of Thistle Farms, and Sean Hosman, Founder of Persevere Now.

The event will also include remarks from Audra Jenkins, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Randstad North America and Jennifer Dial, Analyst and Community Impact Hire Hope Program Lead, Randstad North America. The panel will be moderated by Crystal Crowley, Senior Diversity and Community Impact Manager, Randstad North America.

More information about the In Plain Sight panel discussion event can be found here: https://www.randstadusa.com/in-plain-sight/

ABOUT RANDSTAD

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €20.7 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad's North American operations comprise 5,700 associates and a deployed workforce of more than 86,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, accounting and finance, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/randstad-usa-and-alliance-for-freedom-restoration--justice-to-host-in-plain-sight-event-to-address-human-trafficking-301459264.html

SOURCE Randstad US

