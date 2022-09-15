RANE and The Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence Host Virtual Summit on Preparing for Extraordinary Risk

RANE Network Inc.

Keynote interviews with Jay Clayton, Former Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Mellody Hobson, Chairwoman of Starbucks Corporation, and Jeh Johnson, Former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANE (Risk Assistance Network + Exchange) and The Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence, an inclusive community of board members, executive leaders, educators, and knowledge-seekers across organizations, industries, and regions, announce the Third Annual Summit for Business Leaders on September 28, 2022, 9:00 A.M. - 1:30 P.M. ET.



This virtual summit is designed for board directors, corporate leaders, risk professionals, and decision-makers who are looking to extract best-practice insights and wisdom to stay ahead of a risk landscape experiencing tectonic shifts across the globe, from Ukraine to China; from Covid variants to cyberterrorism.

Business survival depends on adaptability. Organizations should proactively prepare for all types of risk shocks, including the low probability, but high impact, significant events that can threaten a company’s existence. These risks require unique oversight from the board.

“In today’s environment, boards need to be prepared to manage a wide range of exposures that can at any time become a material - if not an existential – crisis,” says RANE Founder and summit host, David Lawrence. “Protecting stakeholders is central to the responsibilities of Directors, and we are honored to once again work with Nasdaq to collaborate with experts who will share lessons learned and best practices in support of the crisis and risk management efforts of listed, prospectively-listed, and non-listed companies.”

Speakers include Jay Clayton, Former Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Mellody Hobson, Chairwoman of Starbucks Corporation, and Jeh Johnson, Former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security.

Other sessions and related podcasts focus on the board’s role in crisis management, managing workplace scandals and behavior, and responding to activist investors, among others. For more information about the summit and to reserve your space, please visit https://rane-nasdaq-virtual-summit-928.webflow.io/

About RANE

RANE (Risk Assistance Network + Exchange) is a global risk intelligence company that provides business professionals with access to critical insights, analysis, and support, enabling them to more effectively anticipate, monitor, and respond to emerging risks and threats. Join the millions who are tapping into the collective wisdom of the world’s largest community of risk and business professionals. For more information about RANE, visit www.ranenetwork.com .

