Range Declares Quarterly Dividend

Range Resources Corporation
·1 min read
FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock for the third quarter. A dividend of $0.08 per common share is payable on September 30, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2022.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused on stacked-pay projects in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com.

SOURCE: Range Resources Corporation

Range Investor Contact:

Laith Sando, Vice President – Investor Relations
817-869-4267
lsando@rangeresources.com


