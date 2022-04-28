Range Delivers Inspiring Professional Development Programs to Businesses Across the Country

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2022 / In nearly every business in America, professional development is handled in one of two ways:

1. Training is mandated by management or HR, leaving employees to participate in required courses that often have limited influence on their day-to-day job.

2. Management provides a set amount for professional development and tells the employee to use the funds "as they see fit," reimbursing the employee after the training has been completed.

This creates a series of issues that discourage employees from pursuing professional development in the workplace. Either they are required to take courses that they would otherwise not take, or they are left to handle the administrative hurdles that often get in the way of their professional development reimbursement.

The result? Fewer professionals engage in ongoing development activities, employee engagement falters, and management has greater difficulty determining how to best prepare their employees to succeed and grow within the company.

At Range , they are on a mission to transform the way professional development is deployed within companies, allowing businesses to "deliver inspiring professional development opportunities to every employee."

Founded by CEO Steve Gilman and CTO Houtan Fanisalek, Range is a professional development platform that is designed to give employees ownership of their growth through company-sponsored individual investments and dynamic learning. "Our goal is to humanize professional development through an inclusive approach, where every employee is able to access opportunities."

For managers and business leaders, Range also provides "the ability to track and measure professional development activity, enabling teams to make data-driven professional development decisions."

The core distinction of the Range platform is that it is employee-driven. By providing individualized learning opportunities for professionals, Range makes it possible for employees to take ownership for their own growth.

"In this day and age, we are seeing businesses make a greater push toward approaching employees as individuals who have unique needs and wants," Gilman says. "Our approach meets each employee where and how they want to learn."

Whether it is a large corporation or a small business and regardless of the employee's role at the company, Range has different platforms that drive rapid professional development. They have partnered with some of the top online learning providers, including Udemy, LinkedIn Learning, and Masterclass, providing a wide range of learning opportunities and courses.

"We go beyond just 'elearning'," Gilman says. "We connect them with conferences, coaching, books, publications, and more, so that each employee will have the opportunity to learn where and how it's most effective for them."

By utilizing their People Analytics Dashboard, Range makes it easy for managers and department heads to review employee progress and identify important areas of need, delivering a platform that provides for greater improvement, engagement, and growth across all facets of a business.

Most of all, Range has created a professional development platform that is meant to inspire employees to take control of their own development and growth.

"Our belief is that each employee already knows best what they want," Gilman says. "When they have a conversation with their manager about the resource they are allowed to choose and then have immediate access to it, it serves the employee and has a greater ROI for the company."

As businesses continue to discover the difference that the Range platform can make for their company, the team at Range is confident that their innovative professional development solution will lead to greater employee morale and improved results in the workplace. And for small and large businesses across America, that is inspiring news.

To learn more about how the Range professional development platform helps individuals and businesses grow and thrive, please visit www.getrange.com .

