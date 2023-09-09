Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.08 Dividend

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Range Resources' shares on or after the 14th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.08 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.32 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Range Resources has a trailing yield of 1.0% on the current stock price of $32.49. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Range Resources's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Range Resources has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Range Resources is paying out just 4.6% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Range Resources generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 6.5% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that Range Resources's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see Range Resources's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 39% per annum for the past five years. Range Resources earnings per share have been sprinting ahead like the Road Runner at a track and field day; scarcely stopping even for a cheeky "beep-beep". We also like that it is reinvesting most of its profits in its business.'

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Range Resources has lifted its dividend by approximately 7.2% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Range Resources an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's great that Range Resources is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. Range Resources looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Range Resources for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, Range Resources has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

