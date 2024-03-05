Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.08

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.08 per share on the 29th of March. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.0%, which is below the average for the industry.

Range Resources' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. However, prior to this announcement, Range Resources' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

EPS is set to fall by 3.1% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 9.6%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.16 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.32. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.2% a year over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Range Resources might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's encouraging to see that Range Resources has been growing its earnings per share at 64% a year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Range Resources Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Range Resources (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

