RangeMe Deal Days Boosts Speed, Reduces Risk of Bringing New Products to Shelf

During these exclusive limited-time events, buyers can enjoy discounted wholesale purchases on RangeMe

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RangeMe, the world's largest product discovery and sourcing platform, is setting the stage for a wealth of CPG dealmaking with a new series of events to accelerate B2B commerce between retailers, foodservice operators and brands. Called RangeMe Deal Days, these events consist of specific periods of time throughout the year during which buyers can enjoy discounts on wholesale purchases.

"RangeMe Deal Days is a great way to get exposure to - and business from - many independent and regional retailers we normally would not have access to. Setting up my digital storefront was extremely easy, and we received a retail order of several cases shortly afterward." - Rebecca Styn, Co-Founder of Blind Tiger Spirit-Free Cocktails

"Independent retailers are always looking to differentiate themselves with unique product assortments," said Joseph Quarto, Owner of fair-trade retailer Amistad. "In addition, we are always pressed for time, so having the ability to browse through what's available to order on RangeMe is an extremely efficient way to source and purchase new products."

For buyers, RangeMe Deal Days lowers the risk of bringing new products to shelf, increases bottom-line opportunities through better pricing on products they need, and provides fully scaled assortment planning from initial discovery to lower-cost purchasing. For suppliers, RangeMe Deal Days offers heightened brand exposure by offering exclusive discounts to buyers, and opportunities to test new products and variable price points. Additionally, all sales during RangeMe Deal Days are commission-free, providing suppliers with higher margins.

"RangeMe Deal Days is a great way to get exposure to – and business from – many independent and regional retailers we normally would not have access to," said Rebecca Styn, Co-Founder of Blind Tiger Spirit-Free Cocktails. "Setting up my digital storefront was extremely easy, and we received a retail order of several cases shortly afterward."

RangeMe's direct purchasing capability provides buyers with a seamless and intuitive experience that incorporates best-in-class search, one-button purchasing, a multi-order add-to-cart feature, and easily accessible order details and history.

Story continues

RangeMe Deal Days: Summer Savings

This digital buying experience kicks off with RangeMe Deal Days: Summer Savings, which will take place August 1 to 5, and will include the categories of food and beverage, foodservice, health and beauty care, pet, baby, housewares and cleaning. CPG service providers will also gain exposure to brands looking for marketing, packaging, legal, and financing services.

RangeMe Deal Days: Summer Savings is open to all buyers on the platform, as well as Premium and Pro RangeMe members with active digital storefronts. Buyers with direct purchasing capabilities enabled can make wholesale purchases with special discounted pricing during the week of the event.

"We've completely removed the friction of discovery, connectivity and purchasing, particularly for independent retailers looking for the right product assortment," said Nicky Jackson, Founder & CEO of RangeMe. "RangeMe Deal Days gives them an efficient and low-cost means of exploring potential additions to their shelves."

In the weeks leading up to RangeMe Deal Days: Summer Savings, RangeMe will provide a lineup of educational content geared toward ensuring success for participating buyers and brands. For suppliers, RangeMe will host a series of webinars featuring best practices for building their digital storefronts, setting up deals, fulfilling purchase orders, and building/maintaining retailer relationships post-order, as well as on-demand videos from service providers on key industry topics. For buyers, there will be a webinar featuring best practices on using RangeMe for discovering and purchasing products. NielsenIQ will also present a live webinar for both buyers and brands highlighting the hottest trends across the categories represented.

For more information, visit: https://www.rangeme.com/landing-page/rangeme-deal-days-summer-savings

About RangeMe

RangeMe, an ECRM company, is the leading online platform that streamlines new product discovery between suppliers and retailers. The platform empowers retail buyers to efficiently discover and purchase innovative and emerging products, while streamlining the inbound product submission process. For product suppliers, RangeMe enables them to grow their retail relationships with a platform that gives them the tools to manage and sell their products, market their brand, and build awareness. Now integrated into the ECRM product offering, RangeMe adds increased breadth and depth to the industry's most complete sourcing solution for top retailers and product suppliers in the U.S. and around the world.

Press Contact:

Dan Dyer

E-mail: 337732@email4pr.com

Phone: 513-478-7818

RangeMe Deal Days, events consist of specific periods of time throughout the year during which buyers can enjoy discounts on wholesale purchases - setting the stage for a wealth of CPG dealmaking with a new series of events to accelerate B2B commerce between retailers, foodservice operators and brands.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rangeme-deal-days-boosts-speed-reduces-risk-of-bringing-new-products-to-shelf-301559990.html

SOURCE RangeMe