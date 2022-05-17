U.S. markets close in 6 hours 2 minutes

RangeMe Showcases AAPI-owned Brand Success Stories

·4 min read

RangeMe celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a live entrepreneur-led webinar on 26th May 2022 showcasing business ownership and entrepreneurship among the AAPI community

SAN FRANCISCO , May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RangeMe, the leading consumer packaged goods industry platform, is continuing their mission to empower suppliers and retailers to be more productive and successful by announcing an interactive webinar for the industry on Thursday, May 26 at 10 AM PST. The webinar will feature five leading and emerging Asian American and Pacific Islander entrepreneurs who will share their industry insights on launching and operating a brand as a minority leader.

RangeMe is the leading online platform that streamlines new product discovery between suppliers and retailers. The platform empowers retail buyers to efficiently discover innovative and emerging products, while streamlining the inbound product submission process. For product suppliers, RangeMe enables them to grow their retail relationships with a platform that gives them the tools to manage their products, market their brand, and build awareness.

The AAPI community makes up a hugely diverse segment of the U.S. population with a rich, vibrant cultural mix; over 100 languages are spoken, and more than 50 ethnic groups are accounted for under the term. Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders also have the highest rate of business ownership among all minority-owned businesses. This RangeMe webinar will examine why entrepreneurship in the community is so important and how to navigate the industry as an AAPI-owned business.

Michael Pan, CEO & Founder of Pan's Mushroom Jerky added: "Our story started many years ago when I discovered a mushroom jerky recipe while visiting family in Malaysia. For a long time, I wasn't sure how consumers would respond to our product or a brand story rooted in Asian culture. As an early stage CPG brand, the journey to market can feel lonely and challenging. Fortunately, consumers and buyers have been eager to hear our brand story and share it with others, which has helped show the product's character."

Research shows that companies identified as diverse and inclusive are 35% more likely to outperform competitors[1], 70% more likely to capture new markets[2], are 1.7 times more likely to be innovative[3] and that diverse management teams lead to 19% higher revenue[4], making advancing equality a key objective for CPG corporations.

RangeMe is proudly innovative, having launched a first-of-its-kind platform for suppliers and retailers (such as Publix, Tesco, and CVS) to make network connections without the usual barriers, and is now championing diversity and inclusion in the CPG industry. May 2022 sees RangeMe celebrate the AAPI community culminating in this informative webinar with talks from:

● Taufeek Shah, CEO & Founder of Lola's Fine Hot Sauces

Lauren Jin, Founder of CLE Cosmetics

Michael Pan, CEO & Founder of Pan's Mushroom Jerky

Rochelle Currie, Founder of Nila Botanics

● Dr. Zonrm Liao, CEO & Founder of Wellnergy Pets

Brandon Leong, SVP of Marketing and Growth at RangeMe said: 'With over a third of executives rating diversity and inclusion as an important industry issue[5], and two out of three job candidates seeking companies with a diverse workplace[6], it is pertinent that we as an industry leader support the AAPI business community to thrive in the current marketplace. This webinar will provide CEOs, founders, and entrepreneurs looking to grow in the CPG sphere with an effective toolkit along with invaluable insights from AAPI success stories with lived experience of running a brand day-to-day.'

To register for the webinar and discover how to develop the potential of AAPI-owned businesses for yourself or your company, visit: https://www.rangeme.com/webinars/a-conversation-on-launching-an-aapi-owned-brand

About RangeMe

RangeMe, an ECRM company, is the leading online platform that streamlines new product discovery between suppliers and retailers. The platform empowers retail buyers to efficiently discover innovative and emerging products, while streamlining the inbound product submission process. For product suppliers, RangeMe enables them to grow their retail relationships with a platform that gives them the tools to manage their products, market their brand, and build awareness. Now integrated into the ECRM product offering, RangeMe adds increased breadth and depth to the industry's most complete sourcing solution for top retailers and product suppliers in the US.

Press Contacts:

U.S. Europe

Dan Dyer Bilal Mahmood

E-mail: 336599@email4pr.com E-mail: 336599@email4pr.com

Phone: 513-478-7818 Phone: +44 (0) 20 3640 7759 and +44 (0) 771 400 7257

Media interested in additional content can find that here.

The webinar will feature these five leading and emerging Asian American and Pacific Islander entrepreneurs who will share their industry insights on launching and operating a brand as a minority leader: Taufeek Shah, CEO & Founder of Lola's Fine Hot Sauces, Lauren Jin, Founder of CLE Cosmetics, Michael Pan, CEO & Founder of Pan's Mushroom Jerky, Rochelle Currie, Founder of Nila Botanics, Dr. Zonrm Liao, CEO & Founder of Wellnergy Pets
