Ranger Energy Services' (NYSE:RNGR) investors will be pleased with their solid 282% return over the last three years

It hasn't been the best quarter for Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 12% in that time. But that doesn't undermine the rather lovely longer-term return, if you measure over the last three years. In fact, the share price is up a full 282% compared to three years ago. After a run like that some may not be surprised to see prices moderate. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During three years of share price growth, Ranger Energy Services achieved compound earnings per share growth of 93% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 56% average annual increase in the share price. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock. We'd venture the lowish P/E ratio of 9.43 also reflects the negative sentiment around the stock.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Ranger Energy Services' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Ranger Energy Services shareholders gained a total return of 2.1% during the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 0.4% per year, over five years. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Ranger Energy Services better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Ranger Energy Services .

