U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,990.56
    +56.18 (+1.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,005.04
    +528.58 (+1.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,143.74
    +139.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,818.61
    +21.95 (+1.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.52
    +2.50 (+3.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.70
    -18.00 (-0.99%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    -0.21 (-0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0540
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6110
    +0.0440 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2269
    +0.0020 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.6760
    +1.1260 (+0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,185.61
    +43.67 (+0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    403.58
    +6.91 (+1.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.97
    -30.66 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

Ranger Investment Management Recognized Among "Best Places to Work in Money Management" by Pensions & Investments

·3 min read

DALLAS, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ranger Investment Management, L.P. (Ranger Investments), an employee-owned boutique investment manager specializing in small- and micro-cap U.S. growth strategies, has been named for the second consecutive year as a "Best Places to Work in Money Management" by Pensions & Investments, a leading global news source for the asset management industry. The 2022 award is part of the publication's 11th annual survey and recognition program, which is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

"This business is intensely competitive, and we are delighted to receive this accolade once again from Pensions & Investments. At Ranger Investments, we take great pride in our culture, and the "Best Places to Work in Money Management" award is a testament to an environment that places high value on collaboration, learning, diversity, and experience," said Conrad Doenges, chief investment officer and portfolio manager at the firm. "It truly embodies how we rely on the disparate perspectives and skills of the entire team to serve our clients."

Ranger Investments is dedicated to uncovering quality, growing companies and integrates analysis of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into its investment process. The firm believes that the search for quality companies based on fundamental research, when combined with an analysis of ESG risks and opportunities, has the potential to create value for clients with less risk over time.

"As their employees attest, the companies named to this year's Best Places to Work list demonstrate a commitment to building and maintaining a strong workplace culture,'' said Pensions & Investments Executive Editor Julie Tatge. "Even as firms grappled with volatile markets and stresses from the pandemic, their employees said they felt strong support from their managers, enabling them to do their best work."

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

The first part, worth approximately 25%, consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part, worth about 75% of the evaluation, consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies.

For a complete list of the 2022 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and write-ups, go to www.pionline.com/BPTW2022.

ABOUT RANGER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. is a boutique equity investment manager that offers U.S. small- and micro-cap growth strategies. Formed in 2003, Ranger Investments is an SEC-registered investment adviser, owned and controlled by employees. The firm's strategies aim to preserve and grow capital by using a bottom-up, fundamental research process to identify growing, high-quality companies that can be purchased at attractive valuations. Ranger Investments manages and advises more than $1.7 billion in assets, including model accounts, as of Sept. 30, 2022. The firm serves a global client base through separate accounts, sub-advised mandates, and two mutual funds—Ranger Small Cap Fund (RFISX) and the Ranger Micro Cap Fund (RFIMX). Ranger Investments is signatory to the Principles for Responsible Investing (PRI). For more information, visit: https://www.rangerinvestments.com.

ABOUT PENSIONS & INVESTMENTS

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 50-year-old global news source of money management. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit P&I at www.pionline.com

P&I worked with Best Companies Group, Harrisburg, Pa., to collect and analyze survey data to identify companies that stood out for their efforts to create a culture that supports employees and fosters their best work. To be named to P&I's Best Places list, all firms met Best Companies' high threshold for inclusion and were ranked against others of similar size. Individual firm profiles, which were compiled based on survey results, reflect U.S. employment numbers and were confirmed by Best Companies in summer 2022. Company and employee comments were edited for space, style and clarity. Assets under management or advisement are as of June 30, 2022 unless otherwise noted. To participate, companies had to have at least 20 employees in the U.S., at least $100 million of discretionary, institutional assets under management or advisement and be in business for at least one year. An anonymous employee survey, which aimed to evaluate employee engagement and satisfaction, accounted for 75% of a firm's score; an employer survey, which evaluated workplace policies, practices, benefits and demographics, made up 25%. No compensation was paid.

Media contacts:

Margaret Kirch Cohen/Rich Chimberg
Newton Park PR, LLC
+1 847-507-2229/+1 617-312-4281
margaret@newtonparkpr.com / rich@newtonparkpr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ranger-investment-management-recognized-among-best-places-to-work-in-money-management-by-pensions--investments-301700813.html

SOURCE Ranger Investments

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two top-tier chipmakers stand out as screaming buys for the new year, while another widely held semiconductor stock is facing a mountain of headwinds.

  • This Stock-Split Stock Sees Unstoppable Growth Ahead

    Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) recently completed a unique stock split. Brookfield completed this split so that its investors would have direct exposure to its asset management business's dividend income and growth. CEO Bruce Flatt recently discussed the growth it has already locked up at a recent industry conference.

  • Coupa stock soars on acquisition by private equity firm Thoma Bravo

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Coupa following Thoma Bravo’s $8 billion acquisition.

  • Rivian Suffers a Huge Setback in Battle Against Tesla

    It's an announcement that is somewhat like a thunderbolt in the automotive industry. Three months ago, Rivian, which aims to challenge Tesla in the race for electric vehicles, announced with fanfare a partnership with Mercedes-Benz to manufacture electric vans in Europe. For Rivian , it was a key partnership as the company encountered difficulties in increasing its production capacities.

  • 10 Cheap Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Before the Next Breakout

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 cheap small-cap stocks to buy before the next breakout. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Cheap Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Before the Next Breakout. Some of the prominent large and mega-cap stocks in the world today used […]

  • 1 Super Stock Down 91% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has pioneered a brand-new industry known as enterprise artificial intelligence (AI). It breaks down the technical and financial barriers to accessing AI for many industries that wouldn't normally be associated with the advanced technology. The company is currently transforming the economics of its business, which could result in supercharged sales growth over the next few years.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Activision Blizzard Stock?

    Back in January, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) agreed to buy Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) for $68.7 billion (or $95 per share). Activision Blizzard's investors approved the deal three months later, while Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway acquired nearly 10% of the video game maker as an arbitrage play. For a while, it seemed like a good idea to follow Buffett's lead, since Activision's shares consistently remained below $95.

  • Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Devon Energy (DVN) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Oracle stock rises as earnings and revenue beat, but forecast is still to come

    Oracle Corp. topped Wall Street's expectations for profit and revenue in its most recent quarter, though the software company is still expected to issue a forecast that could be more fraught.

  • Down 52%, Amazon Stock Is a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity Before 2023

    Amazon has struggled this year, but patient investors have good reason to be bullish about the tech titan's future.

  • Stocks rise ahead of Fed meeting, inflation data

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks are moving on Monday late morning.

  • Better EV Stock: Canoo vs. Nikola

    Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) are both electric vehicle makers that went public by merging with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) in 2020. Canoo's stock hit an all-time high of $22 per share in December 2020, but it now trades at about $1. Canoo produces electric delivery vehicles.

  • 11 Best Steel Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss 11 best steel stocks to buy today. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Steel Stocks To Buy Today. The World Steel Association released its Short Range Outlook on April 14, and it expects steel demand to increase 0.4% in 2022 to 1.84 […]

  • Silvergate Capital's Troubles Continue as Stock Falls 10% on Monday

    Shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) fell as much as 10.2%, once again, on Monday morning as the crypto industry continues to unearth new risks. This time, it's a U.S. investigation into Binance caught the industry off guard. Multiple news outlets reported this morning that the U.S. Department of Justice has an ongoing criminal probe into Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange.

  • 13 Best Blockchain Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 13 best blockchain stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of the blockchain industry and explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Blockchain Stocks To Buy Now. Blockchain is a revolutionary technology that is gaining rapid popularity among various industries. […]

  • ‘One of the worst money mistakes': This Harvard-schooled economist says retiring early is a move you'll 'regret' — here are 3 big problems with hanging it up in your 50s

    Early retirement is a dream for many — that can turn into a nightmare.

  • Where Will Lululemon Athletica Stock Be in 5 Years?

    Lululemon Athletica's (NASDAQ: LULU) stock tumbled 13% on Dec. 9 after the yoga and athletic apparel maker posted its latest earnings report. Lululemon expects its revenue to rise 24%-26% year over year in the fourth quarter, and to increase 26%-27% for the full year. It expects its EPS to increase 25%-28% year over year in the fourth quarter, and for adjusted full-year EPS (which excludes the gain from a real estate sale) to climb 27%-28%.

  • Why ExxonMobil Stock Popped on Monday

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) shares closed out last week on a down note, as investors digested the details of the oil giant's latest "five-year plan": paying down debt, buying back stock, and allowing profits and cash flow to fall well below 2022 levels. You can thank the oil market for that. Oil prices popped Monday morning, with the cost of a barrel of WTI crude up 3.4% at $73.40 and Brent crude, the international benchmark, rising 2.8% to $78.19.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Must-Own Growth Stocks to Buy Before 2023

    These growth stocks have fallen sharply amid the bear market, creating a good buying opportunity for long-term investors.

  • Target's (NYSE:TGT) Returns Have Hit A Wall

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term...