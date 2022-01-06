Ranger Oil Corporation Announces 20 Percent Increase to Borrowing Base

HOUSTON, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ranger Oil Corporation ("Ranger" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ROCC) today announced a 20 percent increase to the Company's borrowing base under its revolving credit facility from $600 million to $725 million. Ranger’s elected commitment under the facility remains at $400 million.



"We greatly appreciate the recognition by our banking syndicate of the material value created in our PDP base through the drill bit since this summer," said Darrin Henke, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ranger. "Due to our expectation of significant ongoing free cash flow(1) and debt reduction, we have chosen to keep our elected commitment at $400 million. This increase however continues to strengthen our balance sheet, creates financial flexibility for consolidation and other opportunities, and enhances the potential liquidity available to the Company. We expect this pattern of value creation to continue as we execute our 2022 development program, targeting significant cash on cash returns, a robust free cash flow profile and disciplined growth."

About Ranger Oil Corporation

Ranger Oil Corporation is a pure-play independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and production of oil, NGLs, and natural gas, with operations in the Eagle Ford shale in South Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.Rangeroil.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Footnote

(1) Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. Definitions of non-GAAP financial measures appear at the end of this release.



Definition and Explanation of Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow is not a measure of net income (loss) as determined by GAAP. We define Free Cash Flow as Discretionary Cash Flow (non-GAAP) less acquisition capital plus asset divestiture proceeds plus sales and use tax refunds less oil and gas capital expenditures. Discretionary Cash Flow is defined as Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) less changes in working capital (current assets and liabilities). We believe this presentation is commonly used by investors and professional research analysts for the valuation, comparison, rating, investment recommendations of companies within the oil and gas exploration and production industry. We use this information for comparative purposes within our industry. Our definition of Free Cash Flow may differ from the definition used by other companies. Free Cash Flow should be considered as a supplement to net income as a measure of performance and net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.

