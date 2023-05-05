U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,136.25
    +75.03 (+1.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,674.38
    +546.64 (+1.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,235.41
    +269.01 (+2.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,759.88
    +41.07 (+2.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.32
    +2.76 (+4.03%)
     

  • Gold

    2,025.30
    -30.40 (-1.48%)
     

  • Silver

    25.92
    -0.30 (-1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1023
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4460
    +0.0950 (+2.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2634
    +0.0062 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8090
    +0.5940 (+0.44%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,533.70
    +650.91 (+2.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    652.11
    +13.32 (+2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,778.38
    +75.74 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,157.95
    +34.75 (+0.12%)
     

Ranger Oil Declares Quarterly Dividend

Ranger Oil Corporation
·1 min read
Ranger Oil Corporation

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2023 / Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ:ROCC) announced that the Board declared a cash dividend of $0.075 per share of Class A common stock payable May 30, 2023 to Class A common stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 22, 2023.

About Ranger Oil Corporation

Ranger Oil is a pure-play independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas, with operations in the Eagle Ford shale in South Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.RangerOil.com.

Contact

Investor Relations
Phone: (713) 722-6540
E-Mail: invest@RangerOil.com

SOURCE: Ranger Oil Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/753180/Ranger-Oil-Declares-Quarterly-Dividend