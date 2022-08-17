U.S. markets open in 3 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,289.75
    -18.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,016.00
    -102.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,587.50
    -70.75 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,014.20
    -9.10 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.54
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.60
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    19.90
    -0.19 (-0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0177
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.00
    +0.05 (+0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2106
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8230
    +0.6080 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,874.26
    -234.80 (-0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    569.53
    -2.38 (-0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.64
    -14.42 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,222.77
    +353.86 (+1.23%)
     

Rangers work to keep park's forests safe in NW China's Qinghai

·2 min read

XINING, China, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Qinghai in the Past Decade" media tour got underway recently. On August 7, some 60 reporters from domestic media outlets visited the Qinghai section of Qilian Mountain National Park to learn about Qinghai's progress of ecological civilization construction, according to Qinghai Provincial Administration of Qilian Mountain National Park. The Qilian mountain range is an essential water source in NW China and the snow-capped mountains, glaciers, forests and grasslands are habitats for many rare wild animals.

In 2017, a government plan was passed to pilot the construction of a national park in the mountains. Since then, forest rangers have become a vital force in environmental protection. Li Shunshan, 40, has been engaged in forest protection for several years in the Qilian Mountains. The former herder spends his days patrolling the mountains by motorcycle, horse, or foot. His base, Sigou Management and Protection Station, sits at an altitude of 2,450 meters and is in charge of an area of 500,484 mu in the Qilian Mountains. Walking an average of 15 kilometers each day. "We usually set out for the forest at 7 am and return at around 4 pm," Li said. "We patrol the region for 22 days a month. The main purpose of patrolling forests is to stop those who dig and hunt illegally. Meanwhile, we need to check for forest fires and carry out education on nature."

The Qinghai section of Qilian Mountains National Park has 40 management and protection centers or stations. There are currently 1,265 rangers who devote their time to protecting the local environment. The construction of the national park has boosted animal populations and biodiversity in the Qilian Mountains, which lie on the border of Qinghai and Gansu provinces. "The improved environment has seen the revival of the population of some endangered species. Images of snow leopard, Chinese desert cat and blue sheep, have been captured by infrared cameras several times in recent years," Li said.

Building on his some years in the company of wildlife, the mountains, grasslands and rivers, Li said he loved working as a forest ranger.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rangers-work-to-keep-parks-forests-safe-in-nw-chinas-qinghai-301607475.html

SOURCE Qinghai Provincial Administration of Qilian Mountain National Park

Recommended Stories

  • Should home arenas around the NBA hang a banner to honor Celtics, civil rights great Bill Russell?

    Given his incomparable accolades as the sport's (and maybe ALL sports) ultimate winner and his support of the US Civil Rights movement and other selfless advocacy, we certainly don't think it's too much.

  • Clean energy stocks are the winners of the Inflation Reduction Act

    Clean energy related stocks have been the clear winners of the Democrats' climate bill called the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Solar panel makers, fuel cell manufacturers and energy storage companies all stand to benefit from the measure.

  • Inflation Reduction Act is a ‘rising tide for the entire electric vehicle industry’: Analyst

    Later this week President Joe Biden puts the final touches on a major win for his administration, signing the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) into law. Among a number of initiatives in the $700 billion package are huge investments in new climate initiatives like rebate programs for energy efficient appliances and retrofits, production tax credits and provisions for battery and solar cell manufacturers, and most importantly for the automakers, as tax credits for new and used electric vehicles.

  • What Stock Could Benefit Most From the Inflation Reduction Act?

    The Act has $369 billion earmarked for U.S. energy security and fighting climate change. A lot of green companies will benefit, but one big winner will be MP Materials.

  • Toyota, CATL Shut Plants in Sichuan as Power Crisis Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., the world’s top battery maker, are closing plants in China’s Sichuan province as a drought-induced power crisis worsens.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsBill Gates and the Secret Push to

  • Ford’s green bond sees $5 billion in demand as Biden signs climate bill

    Investors swarm over Ford Motor Co.'s new $1.75 billion green bond deal on Tuesday to help finance more electric vehicles.

  • Germany's Russian gas crisis sparks coal rush

    "A rush like this in the summertime, it's unheard of -- everybody wants coal," says Frithjof Engelke, a supplier of the briquettes which have become a hot commodity in the German capital.

  • Cottonmouth turf war turns comical when a raccoon wades into middle of NC marsh fight

    “I wish I could be as brave as this raccoon!”

  • Inflation Reduction Act: The law’s benefits for green homeowners and car buyers

    The Inflation Reduction Act offers rebates and tax credits for energy-efficient home improvements and electric vehicles.

  • Bill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- It was the middle of July — with temperatures surging through one of the hottest summers in US history, half of the country in drought — and the Senate’s all-important member, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, had slammed the brakes on legislation to combat global warming. Again.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Us

  • Cummins To Feature Decarbonization Efforts at Major Transportation Show in Germany

    Cummins Inc. will showcase its commitment to decarbonization at the transportation industry’s largest tradeshow in Hannover, Germany, next month, displaying both the low- and no-carbon technologies...

  • Inflation Reduction Act ‘changes the dynamics completely’: Plug Power CEO

    Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Inflation Reduction Act, its impacts on the energy space, building a green hydrogen ecosystem, profitability, and growth.

  • Climate Bill Passage Poised to Boost Renewables

    The Inflation Reduction Act is a boon to renewable energy ETFs.

  • $9 Natural Gas Is Back

    Get ready to bundle up. The likelihood of sky-high heating bills is increasing by the day given the way natural-gas prices are surging into autumn. U.S. natural-gas prices have risen by more than 70% since the end of June, including more than 6% Tuesday, to push back north of $9 per million British thermal units. They haven't been so high this time of year since 2005, back before shale drillers flooded the market with cheap gas and after Hurricane Katrina and a spate of other storms wreaked havo

  • U.S. Steel, Shell in clean energy collaboration

    Tuesday's announcement marks another potential local entrant in the competition for one of four hydrogen/carbon capture and storage hubs to be funded across the United States.

  • Global Water Crisis Prompts Action by Institutional Investors

    Water stress is playing out across the globe, from the desperately low water levels on the drought-stricken Colorado River in the U.S. to the shrinking Rhine River in Germany, and threatening industries from agriculture to barge traffic. To elevate water risk as a financial risk, Ceres, an environment-focused shareholder advocacy organization, and a group of institutional investors on Tuesday launched the Valuing Water Finance Initiative to encourage the biggest corporate water users and polluters to act on their water stewardship.

  • The Inflation Reduction Act Will Soon Make it Cheaper to Buy EVs—If They Have North American Batteries

    To qualify for an electric vehicle tax credit, the car must be below a certain price and have its battery made in North America

  • Leading Denim Supplier Invests in Hemp, Supports U.S. Agriculture

    Cone Denim partnered with BastCore to increase its sustainable denim offerings.

  • Gas or Electric? Lifetime Cost of an EV Just Got a Lot Better.

    Higher gas prices and government subsidies for electric vehicles have closed the gap on the economic models of car ownership, Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov has found.

  • Woman, 88, killed in alligator attack while gardening

    An alligator in the Wakodahatchee Wetlands on June 27, 2022, in Delray Beach, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) A woman tending to her garden in a South Carolina community gave way to tragedy on Monday when an alligator attacked and killed the 88-year-old resident. Nancy Becker was gardening in Sun City Hilton Head, an adult living community in Beaufort County, when she slipped into a nearby pond and attracted a 9-foot, 8-inch male alligator, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff