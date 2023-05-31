Ranhill Utilities Berhad (KLSE:RANHILL) Has Some Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

What financial metrics can indicate to us that a company is maturing or even in decline? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. Having said that, after a brief look, Ranhill Utilities Berhad (KLSE:RANHILL) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Ranhill Utilities Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.00099 = RM2.2m ÷ (RM3.2b - RM941m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Ranhill Utilities Berhad has an ROCE of 0.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Water Utilities industry average of 7.1%.

In the above chart we have measured Ranhill Utilities Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Ranhill Utilities Berhad here for free.

So How Is Ranhill Utilities Berhad's ROCE Trending?

The trend of returns that Ranhill Utilities Berhad is generating are raising some concerns. To be more specific, today's ROCE was 7.6% five years ago but has since fallen to 0.1%. On top of that, the business is utilizing 25% less capital within its operations. The fact that both are shrinking is an indication that the business is going through some tough times. If these underlying trends continue, we wouldn't be too optimistic going forward.

While on the subject, we noticed that the ratio of current liabilities to total assets has risen to 30%, which has impacted the ROCE. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 0.1%. Keep an eye on this ratio, because the business could encounter some new risks if this metric gets too high.

The Key Takeaway

In short, lower returns and decreasing amounts capital employed in the business doesn't fill us with confidence. In spite of that, the stock has delivered a 17% return to shareholders who held over the last five years. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

One final note, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Ranhill Utilities Berhad (including 2 which shouldn't be ignored) .

While Ranhill Utilities Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

