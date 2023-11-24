Ranhill Utilities Berhad's (KLSE:RANHILL) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. So after we looked into Ranhill Utilities Berhad (KLSE:RANHILL), the trends above didn't look too great.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Ranhill Utilities Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.00043 = RM925k ÷ (RM3.0b - RM813m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Ranhill Utilities Berhad has an ROCE of 0.04%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Water Utilities industry average of 7.1%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Ranhill Utilities Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Ranhill Utilities Berhad's ROCE Trending?

The trend of ROCE at Ranhill Utilities Berhad is showing some signs of weakness. To be more specific, today's ROCE was 8.3% five years ago but has since fallen to 0.04%. In addition to that, Ranhill Utilities Berhad is now employing 20% less capital than it was five years ago. The combination of lower ROCE and less capital employed can indicate that a business is likely to be facing some competitive headwinds or seeing an erosion to its moat. If these underlying trends continue, we wouldn't be too optimistic going forward.

What We Can Learn From Ranhill Utilities Berhad's ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that Ranhill Utilities Berhad is shrinking its capital base and also generating lower returns. Despite the concerning underlying trends, the stock has actually gained 4.4% over the last five years, so it might be that the investors are expecting the trends to reverse. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

Ranhill Utilities Berhad does have some risks, we noticed 4 warning signs (and 3 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

