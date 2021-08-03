U.S. markets close in 2 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,413.67
    +26.51 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,025.61
    +187.45 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,738.01
    +56.94 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,211.78
    -3.71 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.67
    -0.59 (-0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.50
    -8.70 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    25.58
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1871
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3917
    +0.0034 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0780
    -0.2310 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,466.70
    -1,314.52 (-3.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    937.91
    -5.53 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.72
    +24.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

Rani Therapeutics’ $73M IPO will fund upcoming clinical trials

Emma Betuel
·4 min read

Rani Therapeutics, a San Jose-based company developing a pill to replace medical injections, went public on Friday.

According to S-1 filings, shares were estimated to price between $14 and $16 last week. On Friday, shares debuted slightly lower, around $11. Rani raised about $73 million in its debut.

Rani’s debut comes amidst a flurry of IPO activity in therapeutics. In 2020, 71 biotech companies went public. Already in 2021, 59 companies have IPO'ed and even more are on the way. On July 30 alone, eight different biotech companies are expected to begin trading, including Rani Therapeutics.

Rani Therapeutics, is, as Imran puts it “laser focused” on itself, rather than the IPO activity around it. The decision to go public was partially bolstered by the results of a phase I study– early evidence that the RaniPill, the company’s flagship product could be brought into the clinic.

We are already in humans, and clearly on a strong path to make oral biologics [a] reality. This is a hot and unique market for life science direction and we’re excited to be driving innovation in this area,” Imran tells TechCrunch.

Rani Therapeutics flagship product is RaniPill, essentially, a capsule designed to deliver medicines that would usually be delivered via injections. TechCrunch covered the pill in more detail here, but it works according to a few basic steps.

The pill is covered by a coating resistant to stomach acid. Once the pill enters the small intestine, the coating dissolves, allowing for a small balloon to inflate. Once that small balloon inflates, medication is delivered by a microneedle (which dissolves after the drug is administered). Then, the rest of the balloon is “excreted through normal digestive processes,” per the company’s S-1 filing.

This whole process occurs in a pill that, on the outside, looks like a gel capsule.

There is evidence for some conditions suggesting patients prefer oral drugs to injections: for example, studies on cancer patients have illuminated patient preference for oral therapies rather than regular injections. That's not the case for every condition. Some patients show preference long-acting medicines delivered via injection rather than having to take lots of pills (this is the case in for some HIV patients).

However, it's fair to say that needles aren't exactly pleasant. A 2019 review and meta analysis of 35 studies found that between 20 and 30 percent of young adults are afraid of needles, a fear which can lead some people to avoid medical treatments or vaccines.

Rani Therapeutics has been developing capsules for drugs that have already been approved by the FDA, but are often administered via regular injections. They include:

  • Octreotide for acromegaly or neuroendocrine tumors in the GI tract (NETs)

  • TNF-alpha inhibitors for psoriatic arthritis

  • Parathyroid hormone (PTH) for osteoporosis

  • Human growth hormone (HGH) for HGH deficiency

  • Parathyroid hormone for hypothyroidism

The product furthest along in the research cycle is the pill developed to administer octreotide (called RT-101), which was tested in a phase I clinical trial on 62 participants. The trial results, partially reported in the S-1 filing, showed 65 percent bioavailability of the octreotide drug, compared to an injection. That suggests that the pills can get the drugs into the body efficiently, though these results are early.

Next year, the company plans to initiate two additional Phase I studies on PTH for osteoporosis, and human growth hormone. Studies on the rest of the drugs in the pipeline are scheduled for 2023.

Ultimately, the company’s goal is to validate the RaniPill independently of specific drugs. The company is pursuing an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE), which would allow the company to test RaniPill in a clinical study without a drug involved. This study aims to establish how safe the product is for repeated dosing, and is slated to begin next year.

“I think we want to continue to generate data with drugs, because we will be making drugs. But nonetheless, it’s important to establish what the platform’s safety and tolerability is,” said Imran. So that’s quite important as well.”

The company’s leadership does have a track record of successful exits in the biotech space.

Rani Therapeutics was founded in 2012 by Mir Imran, a founder who has already overseen several exits and acquisitions of medical device companies. In 1985, Imran developed an implantable cardiac defibrillator as part of his first company, Intec Systems, which was later acquired by Eli Lilly. Since, he has started 20 different medical device companies, of which 15 have either IPOed or been acquired.

However, for now, Rani Therapeutics financials report significant losses. Net losses for 2019 and 2020 totaled $26.6 million and $16.7 million, respectively. As of March 2021, the company was running a deficit of $119.6 million.

In total, the company has raised about $211.5 million in funding since inception, without counting cash generated from today’s IPO. RaniTherapeutics has plans to use the $73 million raised during the IPO to fund the IDE study and pursue additional clinical trials.

Recommended Stories

  • Can Last Year's Biggest Vaccine Stocks Crush the Market Again?

    Coronavirus vaccine stocks were the biggest investment theme of 2020. Since, two biotech companies -- Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and BioNTech -- actually have commercialized their vaccines. Let's take a look at where they're at with vaccine programs -- and whether they're on track to beat the market in the second half.

  • Alibaba misses forecasts as watchdogs loom

    Alibaba missed forecasts in the first quarter. The e-commerce giant was hit by growing competition from smaller rivals like JD.com. That saw overall revenue rise to just over $31.8 billion, a little below analyst predictions. The results mirror those of Amazon, which saw online sales growth slow as lockdowns eased, and consumers ventured back to shops. Now a shadow still hangs over Alibaba in the form of China's regulators, who continue to crack down on the country's tech titans.Late last year they halted a $37 billion IPO for affiliate Ant Group, and ordered a restructuring of the financial firm.Then in April they fined Alibaba $2.75 billion over anti-competitive practices. During an earnings call with investors, CEO Daniel Zhang said the firm would monitor the impact of regulatory changes. As one concern, he cited a recent crackdown on online platforms offering items at below market price.

  • We Think Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Needs To Drive Business Growth Carefully

    There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although...

  • Sean Payton excited about Devonta Freeeman’s versatility

    Devonta Freeman played against the Saints for many years when he was a member of the Falcons and he’ll be trying to earn a spot on their roster this summer after signing with New Orleans as a free agent over the weekend. Those past matchups with Freeman factored into the decision to bring him to [more]

  • Square Is Close to Hitting on All Cylinders: Here's How to Trade It

    First, the firm announced that it had agreed to buy Afterpay , an Australian "buy now, pay later" payments platform for $29 billion in stock. The target's shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.375 shares of Square Class A common stock for each ordinary share of Afterpay. The implied transaction value of $29 billion, works out to A$126.21 per share which is a 30.6% premium to where Afterpay had been trading in Australian markets.

  • Stellantis Pumps Up Profitability Forecast in Earnings Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV raised its full-year profitability outlook substantially as strong demand and pricing carried the carmaker to much better-than-expected results for the first half.Adjusted operating income margin will be about 10% for the year, the automaker formed from the merger between Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group said Tuesday. Stellantis notched an 11.4% return in the first six months, more than double the low end of the range forecast in March.Stellantis and its biggest carmaking

  • Fantasy Football: Aaron Rodgers leads quarterbacks being overvalued

    The Packers are thrilled to have Aaron Rodgers back for this season, but should fantasy managers feel the same? The star made Dalton Del Don's list of QBs he likes less than consensus.

  • How to identify an early round fantasy football bust — so you don't draft them

    How do you avoid drafting a player who seems destined to bust at ADP? Here's a blueprint.

  • Is Tilray the Ultimate Turnaround Marijuana Stock of 2021?

    On July 28, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock surged by 26% in a single trading day after the company published strong quarterly results -- the first earnings report its $4 billion merger with fellow Canadian pot grower Aphria. Revenue shot up, the company finally turned a profit, and its international expansion has begun to pay off. Tilray desperately needed that good news, as its shares are down almost 50% year to date.

  • This Could Be Pfizer's Next COVID Blockbuster -- and It Isn't a Vaccine

    In 2019 and 2020, Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) top-selling product was pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13. The COVID-19 vaccine BNT162b2, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), generated sales of $7.8 billion in the first half of 2021 alone. Pfizer expects the vaccine will rake in $33.5 billion over the entire year.

  • Why Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today

    The company received a green light to advance two COVID-19 vaccine candidates into clinical testing in a second country.

  • 3 Reasons Why Pfizer's and Moderna's Vaccine Revenue Growth Is Just Getting Started

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is expecting its coronavirus vaccine to generate a whopping $33.5 billion in revenue this year. Rival Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is likely to offer an update on its vaccine during its quarterly earnings report on Thursday. During the last report, Moderna said advance purchase agreements for the year represented more than $19 billion in product sales.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Steep Discounts

    How do you define a stock market opportunity? Is it a windfall, a piece of luck, or the result of careful planning, a strategy to make the most of any opening? The savvy investor seeks out the latter, looking for stocks that offer inducements to entry, be it a high upside or a depressed share price or a recent positive analyst review – or better yet, a combination of all three. So there’s a profile. We’ve used the TipRanks database to look up three stocks that fit it – stocks with Strong Buy con

  • Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying these 10 Stocks for Post-Earnings Gains

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying for post-earnings gains. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying these 5 Stocks for Post-Earnings Gains. Retail investors who use internet forums like Reddit and StockTwits to outline their market strategy have […]

  • Here's Why TG Therapeutics Stock Is Getting Hammered Today

    A second-quarter earnings report reminded investors how difficult it is for independent companies to launch new cancer drugs.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Again Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) continued their steady descent on Tuesday, falling 5.6% heading into midday trading. Shares of the movie theater operator have fallen 12% over the past week and are down 35% in the last month. The current stock decline, though, suggests a weakening of resolve among the theater operator's self-proclaimed "apes" heading into AMC's second-quarter earnings report next Monday.

  • 3 High-Growth Healthcare Stocks to Buy in August

    If you're looking for stocks that can provide life-changing returns, the healthcare sector has exactly what want. Laboratory-to-market synthetic biology, or synbio, platforms are a dime a dozen these days, but Amyris stands head and shoulders above the rest. In March, Amyris announced success at producing a large quantity of cannabigerol (CBG), which is a naturally occurring cannabinoid many times more potent than cannabidiol (CBD).

  • Why IPG Photonics Stock Plummeted Today

    The fiber optics laser specialist reports disappointing second-quarter results and issues a soft outlook.

  • Why Ultra Clean Holdings Stock Got Crushed Today

    Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ: UCTT) have gotten crushed today, down by 13% at 11:30 a.m. EDT, after the company reported second-quarter earnings. The results topped market expectations, but investors may be fretting over a structural change to a joint venture (JV). Revenue in the second quarter was $515.2 million, ahead of the consensus estimate of $505.4 million in sales.

  • Why Owens & Minor Stock Is Tumbling Today

    What happened Shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI) were tumbling 9.5% lower as of 11:24 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The decline came after the healthcare solutions company provided its second-quarter update. So what Owens & Minor reported Q2 revenue of $2.