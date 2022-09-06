Rani Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Rani Therapeutics, LLC

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (“Rani Therapeutics” or “Rani”) (Nasdaq: RANI), a clinical stage biotherapeutics company focused on the oral delivery of biologics and drugs, today announced that the company will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, taking place September 12 - 14, 2022 virtually and in-person.



Talat Imran, Chief Executive Officer of Rani, is scheduled to present on Monday, September 12 at 8:30 AM EST / 5:30 AM PST.

Interested parties can access the on-demand webcast for this conference from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.ranitherapeutics.com. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the conference for approximately 90 days.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani has developed RaniPill capsules, which are a novel, proprietary and patented platform technology, intended to replace subcutaneous injection or intravenous infusion of biologics and drugs with oral dosing. Rani has successfully conducted several preclinical and clinical studies to evaluate safety, tolerability and bioavailability using RaniPill capsules. For more information, visit ranitherapeutics.com.

Investor Contact:

investors@ranitherapeutics.com

Media Contact:

media@ranitherapeutics.com





Source: Rani Therapeutics



