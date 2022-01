Rania Llewellyn, President and CEO of Laurentian Bank to speak at the 25th Annual CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rania Llewellyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Laurentian Bank, will speak at the 25th Annual CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference on January 21, 2022 at 10:05 a.m. (EST).



A playback of the presentation will be available at https://lbcfg.ca, in the Investor Centre section, under Presentations and Events.

About Laurentian Bank

At Laurentian Bank, we believe we can change banking for the better. By seeing beyond numbers.

Founded in Montreal in 1846, Laurentian Bank helps families, businesses and communities thrive. Today, we have more than 2,800 employees working together as one team, to provide a broad range of financial services and advice-based solutions for customers across Canada and the United States. We protect, manage and grow $45.1 billion in balance sheet assets and $31.0 billion in assets under administration.

We drive results by placing our customers first, making the better choice, acting courageously, and believing everyone belongs.

