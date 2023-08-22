Rank-and-file UPS workers say 'yes' to new labor deal

Rank-and-file members of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters voted yes to a new five-year collective bargaining agreement that will lift wages for United Parcel Service (UPS) delivery and warehouse workers.

The agreement, reached in July, averted the largest single strike against a company in US history and an estimated $7 billion hit to the US economy. The deal covers more than 300,000 employees.

The union's prior contract with the delivery giant expired Aug. 1, and the Teamsters had threatened that drivers would walk off the job without a deal.

The Teamsters said in a statement Tuesday that 86% of workers voted in favor of the deal and called it the "most lucrative agreement the Teamsters have ever negotiated" at the company.

UPS said in its own statement that its Teamsters-represented employees voted "overwhelmingly" to ratify the new agreement.

There is still one last hurdle, however. One of 44 supplemental agreements was not ratified, covering 174 workers in Florida. The Teamsters said the national master agreement will go into effect "as soon as this supplement is renegotiated and ratified."

Union officials have valued the new contract at $30 billion. They have also warned that they now plan to go after other companies in the shipping world, specifically Amazon (AMZN).

"Teamsters have set a new standard and raised the bar for pay, benefits, and working conditions in the package delivery industry," said Teamsters general president Sean O’Brien. "This is the template for how workers should be paid and protected nationwide, and nonunion companies like Amazon better pay attention."

Veteran full-time drivers at UPS will make $49 per hour by the end of the contract, meaning they could make roughly $175,000 per year. Part-time drivers will make a starting salary of $21 per hour.

UPS CEO Carol Tomé told analysts earlier this month that the new contract was a "win-win" for both parties. She also said the company's drawn-out negotiations with the union caused it to lose customers, some of which have returned.

The company reported a sharp drop in revenue and profit during the second quarter and pared its annual revenue outlook and operating margin, citing the costs associated with the new labor agreement.

"One thing that was very important for Teamster leadership was to front-load some of the wage inflation and we agreed to do that," Tomé said earlier this month. "So that does put a little pressure on the margin. ... We'll have a bit of pressure for the next year, through August of next year, but then the inflation is very manageable."

