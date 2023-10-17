Ranking: Financial Times’ World Best Executive MBA Programs Of 2023
The Lee Shau Kee Business Building, at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology’s campus, which overlooks Clear Water Bay in the New Territories. The building is home to the Kellogg-HKUST EMBA, ranked No. 1 by the Financial Times two years in a row. Courtesy photo
Europe and China dominated the top of the Financial Times’ latest ranking of the world’s Executive MBA programs, snagging the top 10 spots. You have to go all the way to No. 10 to find a stand-alone U.S. based program: Yale School of Management’s EMBA program tied with Iese Business School to crack the top tier of the ranking.
Kellogg-HKUST’s pioneering EMBA topped the ranking for the second straight year. In fact, the program – a partnership between Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) Business School – has topped the ranking 11 times. It celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.
China Europe International Business School (CEIBS)’ EMBA based in China, Switzerland, and Ghana also matched last year’s result, finishing both years at No. 2.
ESCP Business School rose two spots to No. 3. The school – with campuses in Berlin, London, Madrid, Paris, Turin and Warsaw – is the top ranked European school and holds the highest position in every country where its campuses are located. It scored the highest in international course experience and fourth for career progression, a metric measuring alumni change level of seniority and organization size after completing the program. It also ranked second for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and net Zero teaching.
“Many of our alumni have transitioned into pivotal sustainability roles or embarked on startups dedicated to sustainability-related ventures after completing our EMBA. This transformation and the results of this ranking underscore the profound influence our programme has on shaping leaders who create value for companies and society, taking into account issues of sustainability, and with a strong commitment to having a positive impact on the world,” says Francesco Venuti, Dean of the EMBA at ESCP.
See the top 10 EMBA programs in the table below.
2023 Rank
School
Location
2022 Rank
YOY Change
1
Hong Kong
1
0
2
China/Switzerland/Ghana
2
0
3
France/Germany/UK/Italy/Spain/Poland
5
2
4
France/US/UK
6
2
5
UK
15
10
6
Spain
12
6
7
France/Qatar
4
-3
8
China
12
4
9
UK/UAE
19
10
10
Spain/US/Germany/Brazil
10
0
10
US
14
4
Trium Global EMBA – a partnership between three elite business schools, HEC Paris, LSE, and NYU Stern – rose two spots to No. 4.
And, University of Oxford’s Saïd Business School rose a whopping 10 points to break into the top five. It is the program’s highest rank in FT since it launched 19 years ago.
“We put a great deal of hard work into delivering a truly global, world-class programme, with a sharp focus on delivering value for our students. It is fantastic to see that recognised in these rankings,” Saïd dean Soumitra Dutta says in a school press release. “We are also fortunate to attract an impressive, global community of students, who enrich our School and bring such a unique, worldwide perspective to the course.’
TOP RANKED U.S. PROGRAMS
If you strip out the many partnership and foreign-based Executive MBA programs from the 2023 ranking, these are the top standalone programs in the U.S., Yale School of Management has the highest ranked EMBA in the land. It rose 2 spots in the U.S. list from last year, overtaking MIT Sloan which falls to No. 2.
This summer, Yale SOM announced significant changes to its EMBA, adding a fourth focus area in general management and allowing more flexibility in choosing electives and other enrichments.
The Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania had the third highest standalone U.S. program (it ranked 18th in the world) followed by UCLA Anderson School of Management at No. 4 in the U.S. and No. 22 in the world. Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management rounds out the top five in the U.S. while finishing No. 27 in the world.
Standalone EMBAs based in the United States dominated the overall list with 26 programs. That includes six schools not ranked last year who did participate this year. Columbia Business School, for example, was ranked No. 33 in the world and the seventh best EMBA in the U.S. after not submitting data to the FT last year. See table below.
School
2023 US Rank
2022 US Rank
US YOY Change
2023 World Rank
1
3
2
10
2
1
-1
13
3
5
2
18
4
4
0
22
5
6
1
27
6
10
4
32
7
NR
NA
33
8
9
1
34
9
11
2
39
10
8
-2
42
11
7
-4
43
12
NR
NA
49
13
12
-1
55
14
16
2
59
15
14
-1
60
16
NR
NA
68
17
14
-3
71
18
NR
NA
72
19
NR
NA
75
20
20
0
79
21
18
-3
81
22
22
0
83
23
17
-6
85
24
NR
NA
91
25
21
-4
92
26
19
-7
97
Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business ranked 21st for U.S. standalone programs and 81st in the world. But, it ranked third highest in the U.S. and seventh highest globally in overall satisfaction by alumni. The Georgia State EMBA scored 9.62 out of 10 on the metric, bested in the U.S. only by MIT Sloan School of Management (9.80) and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania (9.71).
“We are gratified that our alumni remain so highly satisfied with Georgia State’s Executive MBA years after their graduation,” says Chris Hilario, EMBA program director, in a release. “We believe this metric speaks to the growth they experience during the program and their subsequent career progress, the deep level of individual engagement between students and faculty, and opportunities for continued involvement after graduation – all hallmarks of the program since its establishment in 1982.”
NEXT PAGE: World’s biggest winners and losers in the FT EMBA ranking
IMD, in Lausanne, Switzerland, soared 13 spots up to crack the top 25 in the Financial Times’ 2023 ranking of the world’s best EMBA programs. IMD photo
BIGGEST WINNERS AND LOSERS
There are several programs with roller-coaster swings, both good and no so good, on the FT list, as is often the case in business school rankings. Seven programs in the top 25 experienced double-digit increases or decreases.
Kedge Business School’s SJTU Global MBA based in France and China rose 24 spots to No. 18, a tie with University of Pennsylvania’s The Wharton School. Two more schools soared 13 spots up to crack the top 25: IMD (International Institute for Management Development) rose to No. 14 while SDA Bocconi School of Management rose to 21.
Meanwhile, the Kellogg-WHU Beisheim EMBA in Germany dropped 12 spots and out of the top tier to No. 28.
Overall, the program with the biggest improvement is Neoma Business School’s EMBA based in France, China, and Iran. It rose 32 spots, climbing from No. 78 in 2022 to No. 46 this year. It is followed by Mannheim Business School in Germany which rose 27 spots to No. 47.
UCT Graduate School of Business in South Africa fell more than any other school, dropping 22 spots to No. 96. It is followed by Singapore Management University: Lee Kong China fell 20 spots to No. 53. See table below.
2023 Rank
School
Location
2022 Rank
YOY Change
46
France/China/Iran
78
32
47
Germany
74
27
40
UK/South Africa/Denmark/Finland
65
25
18
France/China
42
24
58
Canada
82
24
65
Canada/Hong Kong
89
24
63
Portugal
84
21
73
Australia
94
21
76
UK
97
21
30
France
49
19
32
US
51
19
43
Denmark
62
19
2023 Rank
School
Location
2022 Rank
YOY Change
96
South Africa
74
-22
53
Singapore
33
-20
99
Norway
83
-16
28
Germany
16
-12
97
US
85
-12
70
Costa Rica
59
-11
85
US
74
-11
17
US/UK/Hong Kong
8
-9
94
India
86
-8
37
Canada
30
-7
43
US
36
-7
51
Poland
44
-7
National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School rose eight spots to No. 16 and is the highest ranked program from universities based in Singapore. Alumni secured a nearly 60% increase in their salaries three years after graduation, reaching an average of $376,706.
“I am especially proud to witness our EMBA alumni achieving remarkable success in their careers. It is proof of our programme’s transformative impact on their professional journeys and ability to navigate the ever-changing global business landscape,” Andrew Rose, dean of NUS says in a release.
HOW THE FINANCIAL TIMES RANKS EXECUTIVE MBA PROGRAMS
The Financial Times’ methodology to rank EMBA programs is based on data provided by business schools and by their alumni three years after graduation. For the 2023 ranking, 3,814 alumni completed the survey for a response rate of about 40%.
The ranking takes into account factors including salaries, assessments of career services, aims achieved and the quality of academic research, as well as the gender balance and international diversity of students and faculty. But salary – adjusted for purchasing power parity – accounts for 33% of the overall ranking’s weight. The adjustment to the pay numbers inflates compensation in countries with larger degrees of poverty or below-western-market rates of pay.
Two schools at the top of this ranking also happen to report the highest adjusted alumni salaries: Kellogg-HKUST at $652,326 and CEIBS in Shanghai at $529,822.
While all 100 of the programs ranked can be considered high-quality, FT divides schools into four tiers with schools in Tiers l and ll scoring above the average while Tiers lll and lV are below it. Tier l includes the top seven schools. Tier ll includes schools from Fudan University School of Management (No. 8) to University of Texas at Austin McCombs (No. 42). Tier lll includes Emory University Goizueta (No. 43) to Tias Business School at Tilburg University (No. 78). Tier lV includes University of Utah David Eccles (No. 79) to Iscte Business School at 100.
See the full FT ranking and how schools scored in the different categories here.
NEXT PAGES: How FT ranked all 100 schools in the 2023 EMBA Ranking
Columbia Business School’s new campus.
2023 Rank
School
Location
2022 Rank
YOY Change
1
Hong Kong
1
0
2
China/Switzerland/Ghana
2
0
3
France/Germany/UK/Italy/Spain/Poland
5
2
4
France/US/UK
6
2
5
UK
15
10
6
Spain
12
6
7
France/Qatar
4
-3
8
China
12
4
9
UK/UAE
19
10
10
Spain/US/Germany/Brazil
10
0
10
US
14
4
12
China
20
8
13
US
7
-6
14
Switzerland/Singapore
27
13
15
France/Germany/Singapore
27
12
16
Singapore
24
8
17
US/UK/Hong Kong
8
-9
18
US
22
4
18
France/China
42
24
20
UK
34
14
21
Italy
34
13
22
US
21
-1
23
Hong Kong
24
1
24
China
18
-6
25
UK
26
1
25
Switzerland
32
7
27
US
23
-4
28
Germany
16
-12
29
BI Norwegian Business School/Fudan University School of Management
China
46
17
30
France
49
19
31
UK
36
5
32
US
51
19
33
US
NR
NA
34
US
40
6
35
Turkey
31
-4
36
France/Morocco/China
47
11
37
Canada
30
-7
38
Germany
43
5
39
US
52
13
40
UK/UAE
54
14
40
UK/South Africa/Denmark/Finland
65
25
42
US
38
-4
43
US
36
-7
43
Denmark
62
19
45
WU Vienna: Executive Academy/University of Minnesota: Carlson
Austria
39
-6
46
France/China/Iran
78
32
47
US/Canada
47
0
47
Germany
74
27
49
US
NR
NA
50
Belgium
56
6
Inside Georgetown’s McDonough School of Business. Courtesy photo
2023 Rank
School
Location
2022 Rank
YOY Change
51
Canada
53
2
51
Poland
44
-7
53
Singapore
33
-20
53
Germany
62
9
55
US
54
-1
55
Netherlands
58
3
57
Sweden
57
0
58
Canada
82
24
59
US
73
14
60
Ireland
64
4
60
US
71
11
62
France/Spain/Morocco
74
12
63
Portugal
84
21
64
Ireland
69
5
65
Canada/Hong Kong
89
24
65
China
NR
NA
67
US/UK/UAE
68
1
68
US
NR
NA
69
Switzerland
70
1
70
Costa Rica
59
-11
71
US
71
0
72
US
NR
NA
73
Australia
94
21
74
France/Georgia
NR
NA
75
US
NR
NA
76
UK
97
21
76
UK/Ghana/Malaysia
95
19
78
Netherlands
80
2
79
US
86
7
80
South Korea
NR
NA
81
US
80
-1
81
Turkey
NR
NA
83
US
100
17
83
France/China
89
6
85
US
74
-11
85
UK/Malaysia/UAE/Oman/Bahrain/Greece
91
6
87
Italy
98
11
88
Taiwan
91
3
88
Netherlands
NR
NA
90
France/Algeria
99
9
91
US
NR
NA
92
US
93
1
93
Finland/Singapore
88
-5
94
India
86
-8
95
Belgium
NR
NA
96
South Africa
74
-22
97
US
85
-12
98
Norway
NR
NA
99
Norway
83
-16
100
Portugal
NR
NA
DON’T MISS: CHICAGO BOOTH RETURNS TO TOP OF P&Q’S 2023 EXECUTIVE MBA RANKING AND WORLD’S BEST UNIVERSITIES FOR 2024
The post Ranking: Financial Times’ World Best Executive MBA Programs Of 2023 appeared first on Poets&Quants.