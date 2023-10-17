Advertisement
Ranking: Financial Times' World Best Executive MBA Programs Of 2023

Kristy Bleizeffer
·15 min read
Ranking: Financial Times' World Best Executive MBA Programs Of 2023
Ranking: Financial Times' World Best Executive MBA Programs Of 2023

The Lee Shau Kee Business Building, at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology’s campus, which overlooks Clear Water Bay in the New Territories. The building is home to the Kellogg-HKUST EMBA, ranked No. 1 by the Financial Times two years in a row. Courtesy photo

Europe and China dominated the top of the Financial Times’ latest ranking of the world’s Executive MBA programs, snagging the top 10 spots. You have to go all the way to No. 10 to find a stand-alone U.S. based program: Yale School of Management’s EMBA program tied with Iese Business School to crack the top tier of the ranking.

Kellogg-HKUST’s pioneering EMBA topped the ranking for the second straight year. In fact, the program – a partnership between Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) Business School – has topped the ranking 11 times. It celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

China Europe International Business School (CEIBS)’ EMBA based in China, Switzerland, and Ghana also matched last year’s result, finishing both years at No. 2.

ESCP Business School rose two spots to No. 3. The school – with campuses in Berlin, London, Madrid, Paris, Turin and Warsaw – is the top ranked European school and holds the highest position in every country where its campuses are located. It scored the highest in international course experience and fourth for career progression, a metric measuring alumni change level of seniority and organization size after completing the program. It also ranked second for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and net Zero teaching.

“Many of our alumni have transitioned into pivotal sustainability roles or embarked on startups dedicated to sustainability-related ventures after completing our EMBA. This transformation and the results of this ranking underscore the profound influence our programme has on shaping leaders who create value for companies and society, taking into account issues of sustainability, and with a strong commitment to having a positive impact on the world,” says Francesco Venuti, Dean of the EMBA at ESCP.

See the top 10 EMBA programs in the table below.

2023 Rank

School

Location

2022 Rank

YOY Change

1

Kellogg/HKUST Business School

Hong Kong

1

0

2

Ceibs

China/Switzerland/Ghana

2

0

3

ESCP Business School

France/Germany/UK/Italy/Spain/Poland

5

2

4

Trium: HEC Paris/LSE/NYU: Stern

France/US/UK

6

2

5

University of Oxford: Saïd

UK

15

10

6

IE Business School

Spain

12

6

7

HEC Paris

France/Qatar

4

-3

8

Fudan University School of Management

China

12

4

9

London Business School

UK/UAE

19

10

10

Iese Business School

Spain/US/Germany/Brazil

10

0

10

Yale School of Management

US

14

4

Trium Global EMBA – a partnership between three elite business schools, HEC Paris, LSE, and NYU Stern – rose two spots to No. 4.

And, University of Oxford’s Saïd Business School rose a whopping 10 points to break into the top five. It is the program’s highest rank in FT since it launched 19 years ago.

“We put a great deal of hard work into delivering a truly global, world-class programme, with a sharp focus on delivering value for our students. It is fantastic to see that recognised in these rankings,” Saïd dean Soumitra Dutta says in a school press release. “We are also fortunate to attract an impressive, global community of students, who enrich our School and bring such a unique, worldwide perspective to the course.’

TOP RANKED U.S. PROGRAMS

If you strip out the many partnership and foreign-based Executive MBA programs from the 2023 ranking, these are the top standalone programs in the U.S., Yale School of Management has the highest ranked EMBA in the land. It rose 2 spots in the U.S. list from last year, overtaking MIT Sloan which falls to No. 2.

This summer, Yale SOM announced significant changes to its EMBA, adding a fourth focus area in general management and allowing more flexibility in choosing electives and other enrichments.

The Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania had the third highest standalone U.S. program (it ranked 18th in the world) followed by UCLA Anderson School of Management at No. 4 in the U.S. and No. 22 in the world. Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management rounds out the top five in the U.S. while finishing No. 27 in the world.

Standalone EMBAs based in the United States dominated the overall list with 26 programs. That includes six schools not ranked last year who did participate this year. Columbia Business School, for example, was ranked No. 33 in the world and the seventh best EMBA in the U.S. after not submitting data to the FT last year. See table below.

School

2023 US Rank

2022 US Rank

US YOY Change

2023 World Rank

Yale School of Management

1

3

2

10

MIT: Sloan

2

1

-1

13

University of Pennsylvania: Wharton

3

5

2

18

UCLA Anderson School of Management

4

4

0

22

Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management

5

6

1

27

University of Michigan: Ross

6

10

4

32

Columbia Business School

7

NR

NA

33

New York University: Stern

8

9

1

34

Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business

9

11

2

39

University of Texas at Austin: McCombs

10

8

-2

42

Emory University: Goizueta

11

7

-4

43

Vanderbilt University: Owen

12

NR

NA

49

Georgetown University: McDonough

13

12

-1

55

Rutgers Business School

14

16

2

59

University of Maryland: Smith

15

14

-1

60

University of California at Irvine: Merage

16

NR

NA

68

Texas A & M University: Mays

17

14

-3

71

University of Georgia: Terry

18

NR

NA

72

University of Pittsburgh: Katz

19

NR

NA

75

University of Utah: David Eccles

20

20

0

79

Georgia State University: Robinson

21

18

-3

81

Fordham University: Gabelli

22

22

0

83

Georgia Tech Scheller College of Business

23

17

-6

85

Cornell University: Johnson

24

NR

NA

91

University of Tennessee: Haslam College of Business

25

21

-4

92

Michigan State University: Broad

26

19

-7

97

Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business ranked 21st for U.S. standalone programs and 81st in the world. But, it ranked third highest in the U.S. and seventh highest globally in overall satisfaction by alumni. The Georgia State EMBA scored 9.62 out of 10 on the metric, bested in the U.S. only by MIT Sloan School of Management (9.80) and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania (9.71).

“We are gratified that our alumni remain so highly satisfied with Georgia State’s Executive MBA years after their graduation,” says Chris Hilario, EMBA program director, in a release. “We believe this metric speaks to the growth they experience during the program and their subsequent career progress, the deep level of individual engagement between students and faculty, and opportunities for continued involvement after graduation – all hallmarks of the program since its establishment in 1982.”

NEXT PAGE: World’s biggest winners and losers in the FT EMBA ranking

Ranking: Financial Times' World Best Executive MBA Programs Of 2023
Ranking: Financial Times' World Best Executive MBA Programs Of 2023

IMD, in Lausanne, Switzerland, soared 13 spots up to crack the top 25 in the Financial Times’ 2023 ranking of the world’s best EMBA programs. IMD photo

BIGGEST WINNERS AND LOSERS

There are several programs with roller-coaster swings, both good and no so good, on the FT list, as is often the case in business school rankings. Seven programs in the top 25 experienced double-digit increases or decreases.

Kedge Business School’s SJTU Global MBA based in France and China rose 24 spots to No. 18, a tie with University of Pennsylvania’s The Wharton School. Two more schools soared 13 spots up to crack the top 25: IMD (International Institute for Management Development) rose to No. 14 while SDA Bocconi School of Management rose to 21.

Meanwhile, the Kellogg-WHU Beisheim EMBA in Germany dropped 12 spots and out of the top tier to No. 28.
Overall, the program with the biggest improvement is Neoma Business School’s EMBA based in France, China, and Iran. It rose 32 spots, climbing from No. 78 in 2022 to No. 46 this year. It is followed by Mannheim Business School in Germany which rose 27 spots to No. 47.

UCT Graduate School of Business in South Africa fell more than any other school, dropping 22 spots to No. 96. It is followed by Singapore Management University: Lee Kong China fell 20 spots to No. 53. See table below.

2023 Rank

School

Location

2022 Rank

YOY Change

46

Neoma Business School

France/China/Iran

78

32

47

Mannheim Business School

Germany

74

27

40

Henley Business School

UK/South Africa/Denmark/Finland

65

25

18

Kedge Business School

France/China

42

24

58

Queen’s University: Smith

Canada

82

24

65

Western University: Ivey

Canada/Hong Kong

89

24

63

The Lisbon MBA Catolica | Nova

Portugal

84

21

73

Melbourne Business School

Australia

94

21

76

Cranfield School of Management

UK

97

21

30

Edhec Business School

France

49

19

32

University of Michigan: Ross

US

51

19

43

Copenhagen Business School

Denmark

62

19

2023 Rank

School

Location

2022 Rank

YOY Change

96

UCT Graduate School of Business

South Africa

74

-22

53

Singapore Management University: Lee Kong Chian

Singapore

33

-20

99

BI Norwegian Business School

Norway

83

-16

28

Kellogg/WHU Beisheim

Germany

16

-12

97

Michigan State University: Broad

US

85

-12

70

Incae Business School

Costa Rica

59

-11

85

Georgia Tech Scheller College of Business

US

74

-11

17

University of Chicago: Booth

US/UK/Hong Kong

8

-9

94

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

India

86

-8

37

Kellogg/York University: Schulich

Canada

30

-7

43

Emory University: Goizueta

US

36

-7

51

Kozminski University

Poland

44

-7

National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School rose eight spots to No. 16 and is the highest ranked program from universities based in Singapore. Alumni secured a nearly 60% increase in their salaries three years after graduation, reaching an average of $376,706.

“I am especially proud to witness our EMBA alumni achieving remarkable success in their careers. It is proof of our programme’s transformative impact on their professional journeys and ability to navigate the ever-changing global business landscape,” Andrew Rose, dean of NUS says in a release.

HOW THE FINANCIAL TIMES RANKS EXECUTIVE MBA PROGRAMS

The Financial Times’ methodology to rank EMBA programs is based on data provided by business schools and by their alumni three years after graduation. For the 2023 ranking, 3,814 alumni completed the survey for a response rate of about 40%.

The ranking takes into account factors including salaries, assessments of career services, aims achieved and the quality of academic research, as well as the gender balance and international diversity of students and faculty. But salary – adjusted for purchasing power parity – accounts for 33% of the overall ranking’s weight. The adjustment to the pay numbers inflates compensation in countries with larger degrees of poverty or below-western-market rates of pay.

Two schools at the top of this ranking also happen to report the highest adjusted alumni salaries: Kellogg-HKUST at $652,326 and CEIBS in Shanghai at $529,822.

While all 100 of the programs ranked can be considered high-quality, FT divides schools into four tiers with schools in Tiers l and ll scoring above the average while Tiers lll and lV are below it. Tier l includes the top seven schools. Tier ll includes schools from Fudan University School of Management (No. 8) to University of Texas at Austin McCombs (No. 42). Tier lll includes Emory University Goizueta (No. 43) to Tias Business School at Tilburg University (No. 78). Tier lV includes University of Utah David Eccles (No. 79) to Iscte Business School at 100.

See the full FT ranking and how schools scored in the different categories here.

NEXT PAGES: How FT ranked all 100 schools in the 2023 EMBA Ranking

Ranking: Financial Times' World Best Executive MBA Programs Of 2023
Ranking: Financial Times' World Best Executive MBA Programs Of 2023

Columbia Business School’s new campus.

 

2023 Rank

School

Location

2022 Rank

YOY Change

1

Kellogg/HKUST Business School

Hong Kong

1

0

2

Ceibs

China/Switzerland/Ghana

2

0

3

ESCP Business School

France/Germany/UK/Italy/Spain/Poland

5

2

4

Trium: HEC Paris/LSE/NYU: Stern

France/US/UK

6

2

5

University of Oxford: Saïd

UK

15

10

6

IE Business School

Spain

12

6

7

HEC Paris

France/Qatar

4

-3

8

Fudan University School of Management

China

12

4

9

London Business School

UK/UAE

19

10

10

Iese Business School

Spain/US/Germany/Brazil

10

0

10

Yale School of Management

US

14

4

12

Arizona State University: WP Carey

China

20

8

13

MIT: Sloan

US

7

-6

14

IMD — International Institute for Management Development

Switzerland/Singapore

27

13

15

Essec Business School/Mannheim Business School

France/Germany/Singapore

27

12

16

National University of Singapore Business School

Singapore

24

8

17

University of Chicago: Booth

US/UK/Hong Kong

8

-9

18

University of Pennsylvania: Wharton

US

22

4

18

Kedge Business School

France/China

42

24

20

Warwick Business School

UK

34

14

21

SDA Bocconi School of Management

Italy

34

13

22

UCLA Anderson School of Management

US

21

-1

23

CUHK Business School

Hong Kong

24

1

24

HKU Business School

China

18

-6

25

Imperial College Business School

UK

26

1

25

University of St Gallen

Switzerland

32

7

27

Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management

US

23

-4

28

Kellogg/WHU Beisheim

Germany

16

-12

29

BI Norwegian Business School/Fudan University School of Management

China

46

17

30

Edhec Business School

France

49

19

31

University of Cambridge: Judge

UK

36

5

32

University of Michigan: Ross

US

51

19

33

Columbia Business School

US

NR

NA

34

New York University: Stern

US

40

6

35

Koç University Graduate School of Business

Turkey

31

-4

36

EMLyon Business School

France/Morocco/China

47

11

37

Kellogg/York University: Schulich

Canada

30

-7

38

ESMT Berlin

Germany

43

5

39

Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business

US

52

13

40

Bayes Business School (formerly Cass)

UK/UAE

54

14

40

Henley Business School

UK/South Africa/Denmark/Finland

65

25

42

University of Texas at Austin: McCombs

US

38

-4

43

Emory University: Goizueta

US

36

-7

43

Copenhagen Business School

Denmark

62

19

45

WU Vienna: Executive Academy/University of Minnesota: Carlson

Austria

39

-6

46

Neoma Business School

France/China/Iran

78

32

47

Cornell University: Johnson/Queen’s University: Smith

US/Canada

47

0

47

Mannheim Business School

Germany

74

27

49

Vanderbilt University: Owen

US

NR

NA

50

Antwerp Management School

Belgium

56

6

Ranking: Financial Times' World Best Executive MBA Programs Of 2023
Ranking: Financial Times' World Best Executive MBA Programs Of 2023

Inside Georgetown’s McDonough School of Business. Courtesy photo

 

2023 Rank

School

Location

2022 Rank

YOY Change

51

University of Toronto: Rotman

Canada

53

2

51

Kozminski University

Poland

44

-7

53

Singapore Management University: Lee Kong Chian

Singapore

33

-20

53

Frankfurt School of Finance and Management

Germany

62

9

55

Georgetown University: McDonough

US

54

-1

55

Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University

Netherlands

58

3

57

Stockholm School of Economics

Sweden

57

0

58

Queen’s University: Smith

Canada

82

24

59

Rutgers Business School

US

73

14

60

Trinity College Dublin, Trinity Business School

Ireland

64

4

60

University of Maryland: Smith

US

71

11

62

TBS Education

France/Spain/Morocco

74

12

63

The Lisbon MBA Catolica | Nova

Portugal

84

21

64

University College Dublin: Smurfit

Ireland

69

5

65

Western University: Ivey

Canada/Hong Kong

89

24

65

Xiamen University School of Management

China

NR

NA

67

Hult International Business School

US/UK/UAE

68

1

68

University of California at Irvine: Merage

US

NR

NA

69

HEC Lausanne, University of Lausanne

Switzerland

70

1

70

Incae Business School

Costa Rica

59

-11

71

Texas A & M University: Mays

US

71

0

72

University of Georgia: Terry

US

NR

NA

73

Melbourne Business School

Australia

94

21

74

Grenoble Ecole de Management

France/Georgia

NR

NA

75

University of Pittsburgh: Katz

US

NR

NA

76

Cranfield School of Management

UK

97

21

76

Lancaster University Management School

UK/Ghana/Malaysia

95

19

78

Tias Business School, Tilburg University

Netherlands

80

2

79

University of Utah: David Eccles

US

86

7

80

Korea University Business School

South Korea

NR

NA

81

Georgia State University: Robinson

US

80

-1

81

Sabanci Business School

Turkey

NR

NA

83

Fordham University: Gabelli

US

100

17

83

Rennes School of Business

France/China

89

6

85

Georgia Tech Scheller College of Business

US

74

-11

85

University of Strathclyde Business School

UK/Malaysia/UAE/Oman/Bahrain/Greece

91

6

87

Politecnico di Milano School of Management

Italy

98

11

88

National Sun Yat-sen University

Taiwan

91

3

88

University of Amsterdam — Amsterdam Business School

Netherlands

NR

NA

90

Audencia

France/Algeria

99

9

91

Cornell University: Johnson

US

NR

NA

92

University of Tennessee: Haslam College of Business

US

93

1

93

Aalto University

Finland/Singapore

88

-5

94

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

India

86

-8

95

Solvay Brussels School of Economics and Management

Belgium

NR

NA

96

UCT Graduate School of Business

South Africa

74

-22

97

Michigan State University: Broad

US

85

-12

98

NHH Norwegian School of Economics

Norway

NR

NA

99

BI Norwegian Business School

Norway

83

-16

100

Iscte Business School

Portugal

NR

NA

DON’T MISS: CHICAGO BOOTH RETURNS TO TOP OF P&Q’S 2023 EXECUTIVE MBA RANKING AND WORLD’S BEST UNIVERSITIES FOR 2024

The post Ranking: Financial Times’ World Best Executive MBA Programs Of 2023 appeared first on Poets&Quants.

