Ranking officer at scene of Perkins shooting previously disciplined for use of force

Dec. 16—Personnel records of the four Decatur police officers disciplined in connection with Steve Perkins' death show the ranking officer on the scene was previously sanctioned for using excessive force, while the other three earned state certification in 2021.

Mac Bailey Marquette, Christopher Mukaddam, Joey Williams and Vance Summers — identified by a Perkins family lawsuit and, later, city officials for their involvement in the Sept. 29 shooting death of Perkins during a vehicle repossession — have all appealed the results of last week's determination hearings, wherein Mayor Tab Bowling fired three and suspended one for 10 days without pay. City officials have declined to say which officer was suspended.

Hearings for the appeals will be public and held before the Personnel Board no earlier than January, according to city officials.

On Friday, in response to a public records request by The Decatur Daily, the city provided copies of personnel records, through Sept. 28, for the four officers. The city rejected a request for personnel records after Sept. 28 due to an "ongoing investigation and pending appeal hearings."

Vance Summers

Sgt. Vance Norman Summers graduated from Tanner High School and began doing maintenance work for the city of Decatur in 2001 before applying to become a police officer in 2006.

Summers' file is largely filled with routine pay increases, with one exception: In February 2012, Summers was summoned by the mayor — at that time, Don Stanford — to a determination hearing. A notice sent from Stanford to Summers ahead of the hearing explains why.

In April 2011, Summers and Officer Byron Williams were involved in a foot pursuit of a man named Claude Ayers, according to Stanford's notice. Ayers was reportedly stunned by Summers as he tried to escape over a fence.

"As Officer Williams was attempting to double lock the cuffs, you kicked Ayers," the notice reads. "You struck Ayers in his right side near his rib area ... . Officer Williams promptly said don't do that after you kicked Ayers. You state you thought he was still resisting Officer Williams."

Stanford said Summers violated DPD's policy on use of force.

"Your actions constituted conduct unbecoming of a police officer and a city employee," the notice reads. "Your actions were not for the good of the service."

Despite the allegation, Stanford acknowledged that Summers was "well respected" in the department and urged him to use the experience as a learning opportunity.

"You certainly have the potential to eventually move up in the ranks of the police department with the proper commitment," Stanford wrote.

Stanford sent another letter to Summers after his hearing.

"I believe very serious action by the appointing authority is required," Stanford wrote. "You acknowledged in a professional manner you made a mistake and regret your actions. You also told me that you had reviewed the use of force policy again to affirm what is the proper use of force."

Stanford ultimately suspended Summers for 10 days without pay, however, Summers was only required to serve two days of the suspension so long as his work performance remained satisfactory for a de facto probationary period of six months.

Summers was also warned that further "unacceptable job performance" would likely result in his termination.

"I believe you when you say it will not happen again," Stanford wrote. Later that year, Summers received a merit pay increase.

A lawsuit was filed against Summers and four other Decatur police officers in 2015 by a Morgan County resident named Lawrence Cannon. According to the complaint, Cannon was approached and ordered out of his vehicle by the officers after he parked at a gas station.

Sgt. Jason Hyder then allegedly told Cannon to exit his vehicle, and when Cannon didn't move fast enough, Hyder pulled him out of the car.

"The other officers ... had come from their positions of surrounding the car to advance and surround the plaintiff, at which time they began to hit and kick the plaintiff," the complaint reads. Cannon claimed one of those officers was Summers.

Cannon claimed he didn't learn why he was being arrested until he was booked into jail. He was charged with driving under the influence of marijuana. At Cannon's trial in municipal court, Hyder allegedly testified that he had smelled marijuana from Cannon's vehicle. The complaint claims police found no marijuana or other drugs when they searched the vehicle.

Cannon was convicted and appealed his conviction in Morgan County Circuit Court. The case was dismissed after Hyder failed to appear for Cannon's jury trial, according to the complaint.

Cannon's lawsuit was later dismissed through mutual agreement of the parties.

Summers was promoted to sergeant on Sept. 5, 2022. He was earning $36.10 an hour the night Perkins was killed. — Mac Marquette

A federal civil rights lawsuit filed by the Perkins family on Tuesday singled out Mac Bailey Marquette as the officer who shot Perkins, although city officials have not confirmed it.

Marquette graduated from Priceville High School in 2018 and began studying criminal justice at Calhoun Community College. Around this time, he also worked at Lowe's in Decatur and Hartselle. He applied to the Decatur Police Department in March 2020.

On Sept. 30, 2020, Marquette was offered a position as a police officer and signed a document indicating that he understands and can perform the functions of the job. A bulleted list of duties included in the document includes various topics about which the signatory must have knowledge.

"Knowledge of relevant federal and state laws, criminal and traffic codes, search and seizure laws, town ordinances, and department policies and procedures," reads one of the requirements.

Marquette was hired by DPD on Nov. 2, 2020. He was certified by the Alabama Peace Officers' Standards and Training Commission (APOSTC) on April 29, 2020.

Marquette was earning $1,852.12 biweekly when Perkins was killed.

Joey Williams

Joey Robert Williams was hired by DPD the same day Marquette was. Williams graduated from Good Hope High School in Cullman and earned an associate degree from Wallace State Community College with a focus on forensic investigation.

Before becoming a police officer, Williams briefly worked as a detention deputy at the Cullman County Detention Center between 2017 and 2018. He claimed in his job application to DPD that he was already trained in several law enforcement-related areas, including taser, pepper spray, and self-defense certifications.

Williams also noted he was "SSGT Vanguard Levels 1&2 Instructor Certified." SSGT, or Strategic Self-defense & Gunfighting Tactics, is a company that trains law enforcement personnel in the Southeast in "practical, effective, field-proven and legally defensible tactics," according to their website.

SSGT's Vanguard instructor program, ostensibly defensive in nature, is divided into two 40-hour course and offers strategies of "objectively reasonable force" for addressing "the most serious situations officers face in the line of duty."

No records of Williams' previous certifications or any earned through DPD were included in his file, other than an APOSTC certification dated the same day as Marquette's.

Williams was earning $1,852.12 biweekly when Perkins was killed.

Christopher Mukaddam

Christopher Bryan Mukaddam was already APOSTC-certified when he applied to DPD in February 2022. He had previously worked as a patrol deputy for the Morgan County Sheriff's Office since September 2020.

Mukaddam's application notes that he attended Switzerland County High School in Indiana before enrolling at Tallahassee Community College to study criminal justice. His brother, Sean Mukaddam, is currently a Decatur police detective.

Unlike the other three officers' files, Mukaddam's includes several training certifications, ranging from first aid to firearms to field sobriety testing, from his time as a deputy. He completed a 649-hour APOSTC training course at Jefferson County Sheriff's Academy in August 2021 with an academic average of 93.3.

The location of training and scores received by the other officers remains unclear.

Mukaddam was hired by DPD on May 2, 2022. He was earning $24.22 an hour when Perkins was killed. — Personnel Board

The chair of Decatur's Personnel Board, Harold Gilmore, released a statement Friday indicating that appeal hearings are expected to be held for the four officers in January.

"Those appointments will be scheduled by the Human Resources Department as soon as practicable ... (and) appropriate notices will be provided once scheduling has been confirmed," he said.

Gilmore said the officers will have the opportunity at the hearings to explain why they disagree with the mayor's disciplinary decision.

"Appeal hearings are generally held in open session in the interest of transparency, and room occupancy restrictions will be honored," he said. "Because this is a formal judicial process, these appeal hearings are not a setting for public comment or disruption, and only the participants involved in the hearing process will be permitted to speak."

