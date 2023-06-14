Ranking The Top 50 MBA Cases Of The Last 50 Years

To mark its 50th year, the Case Centre has released a list of the best-selling cases of the last 50 years

Harvard Business School launched the very first MBA case study more than 100 years ago — and with it, modern graduate business education. Every year since then, professors and researchers at HBS have authored more cases than their counterparts at any other higher education institution.

Harvard doesn’t just churn out cases — it consumes them, too. Harvard MBA students read 500 cases over the course of their two years in the program.

It’s no surprise, then, that HBS is the source of nearly half of the 50 best-selling cases over the last 50 years according to the Case Centre, the nonprofit “independent home of the case method” which has announced the list to mark its 50th year of operation. Going back to 1972, Harvard-affiliated academics have authored 22 of the top 50 cases, and four of the top 10; one professor, Christopher A. Bartlett, now emeritus professor of business administration at HBS, alone accounts for an incredible six cases on the list. Harvard’s top-selling case and the No. 3 case on the Case Centre’s list, is a 1997 case examining managerial dilemmas faced by a German beer company subsidiary in Ukraine.

INSEAD, one of the premier European B-schools, is second on the Case Centre’s top-50 list with 14 cases, including six of the top 10. Its best-selling case, the No. 2 case out of 50, is a 2007 case examining marketing strategies for multinational consumer goods company Unilever in Brazil.

‘I’VE NEVER COME ACROSS A STUDENT WHO’S READ THE CASE & DOESN’T REMEMBER IT’

Nirmalya Kumar: easyJet case “can be used by faculty in a variety of disciplines like strategy, marketing, operations, innovation, and entrepreneurship”

But neither Harvard nor INSEAD can lay claim to the top honor in the Case Centre’s list — the best-selling, No. 1 case of the last five decades. Among tens of thousands of cases, that distinction goes to the International Institute for Management Development in Lausanne, Switzerland.

In 2000, two IMD authors, Nirmalya Kumar and Brian Rogers, published easyJet: The Web’s Favourite Airline, a case that examines the profitability of a London-based budget airline in the late 1990s and asks what founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou can do to grow and survive in a highly competitive market.

What about this case made so many professors at B-schools around the world snatch it up for classroom instruction? It’s hard to explain, says Kumar, now the Lee Kong Chian professor of marketing at the Lee Kong Chian School of Business, Singapore Management University.

“It is an easy-to-identify category, elucidating a strategy, low-cost airlines, that was just emerging in Europe, and had a colorful protagonist in Stelios,” Kumar says. “It is also a case that can be used by faculty in a variety of disciplines like strategy, marketing, operations, innovation, and entrepreneurship. Furthermore, it is easy to read and with a detailed teaching note. The first time I taught it, the student reaction told me that we had a hit. But for it to be so successful, luck is also involved as there are so many great cases.”

Adds Rogers, who at the time the case was written was a research associate at IMD: “This is a fun case that features a charismatic CEO, an exciting business challenge and a product that most people have a strong opinion about and often enjoy. It’s also a case that stirs emotion. For so many, an emotional attachment to something is often a springboard to learning. I’ve never come across a student who’s read the case and doesn’t remember it, or an educator who’s taught the case and didn’t have fun teaching it.”

42% OF TOP 50 CASES ARE FOCUSED ON STRATEGY & GENERAL MANAGEMENT

Making the Case Centre’s top 50 is an incredible feat given that the member organization distributes more than 73,000 cases. Other schools represented in the ranking include HEC Paris, London Business School, UCLA Anderson School of Management, Georgetown McDonough School of Business, Virginia Darden School of Business, and Warwick Business School in the UK. Overall, 11 B-schools and 77 authors made the list.

Across the top 50, 42% of cases are in the area of Strategy and General Management. Marketing follows at 26%, while Production and Operations Management accounts for 14%. Other categories represented include Entrepreneurship; Finance, Accounting and Control; and Human Resource Management / Organizational Behavior. Industries featured on the list include food and beverages and the automotive industry, each of which lead the way with six cases, followed by the airline industry and fashion apparel, both with five cases. Zara, the Spanish multinational retail chain, is the most popular company, appearing in four of the top 50 cases.

The majority of cases (74%) are based on field research, “underlining the significance of case writing in bringing the real-world experience of companies and their key players into business education classrooms across the globe,” according to the Case Centre. Nearly half (44%) of the cases were published between 1994 and 2003; only 2% were published from 2014 to 2023. The oldest case on the list belongs, naturally, to Harvard: Benihana of Tokyo, published in 1972 by W. Earl Sasser Jr. and John R. Klug, is the No. 10 best-selling case in the ranking. It examines the challenges of expansion faced by the Japanese restaurant chain’s President Rocky Aoki.

See the next page for a complete list of the Case Centre’s 50 bestselling cases of the last 50 years, including links. Visit the Case Centre’s website for more.

THE CASE CENTRE’S TOP 50 CASES

No. 1 – easyJet: The Web’s Favourite Airline, Nirmalya Kumar and Brian Rogers, International Institute for Management Development (IMD)

No. 2 – Unilever in Brazil (1997-2007): Marketing Strategies for Low-income Consumers, Pierre Chandon and Pedro Pacheco Guimaraes, INSEAD

No. 3 – Wolfgang Keller at Konigsbrau-TAK (A), John J Gabarro, Harvard Business School

No. 4 – Swatch, Helen Chase Kimball and Christian Pinson, INSEAD

No. 5 – Virgin Atlantic Airways: Ten Years After, Jean-Claude Larreche and Pantea Denoyelle, INSEAD

No. 6 – Zantac (A), Reinhard Angelmar and Christian Pinson, INSEAD

No. 7 – Honda (A), Evelyn T Christiansen and Richard Tanner Pascale, Harvard Business School

No. 8 – Andersen Consulting (Europe): Entering the Business of Business Integration, Sumantra Ghoshal and Mary Ackenhusen, INSEAD

No. 9 – Scandinavian Airlines System (SAS) in 1988, Sumantra Ghoshal, INSEAD

No. 10 – Benihana of Tokyo, W Earl Sasser Jr and John R Klug, Harvard Business School

No. 11 – Aqualisa Quartz: Simply a Better Shower, Youngme Moon and Kerry Herman, Harvard Business School

No. 12 – Zara, Kasra Ferdows, McDonough School of Business, Georgetown University; Jose A.D. Machuca Universidad de Sevilla and Michael Lewis, Warwick Business School

No. 13 – The Evolution of the Circus Industry (A), W Chan Kim, Renée Mauborgne, Ben M Bensaou and Matt Williamson, INSEAD

No. 14 – Red Bull: The Anti-Brand Brand, Sophie Coughlan, Nirmalya Kumar and Nader Tavassoli, London Business School

No. 15 – Marks & Spencer and Zara: Process Competition in the Textile Apparel Industry, Michael Pich, Ludo Van der Heyden and Nicolas Harlé, INSEAD

No. 16 – Nestlé-Rowntree (A), Jim Ellert, Dana Hyde and Peter Killing, International Institute for Management Development (IMD)

No. 17 – Ford Ka (A): Breaking New Ground in the Small Car Market, Markus Christen, Gigi Cothier and David Soberman, INSEAD

No. 18 – Shouldice Hospital Limited, James L Heskett, Harvard Business School

No. 19 – Toyota Motor Manufacturing, USA, Inc, Kazuhiro Mishina, Harvard Business School

No. 20 – Honda (B), Evelyn T Christiansen and Richard Tanner Pascale, Harvard Business School

No. 21 – Nestlé-Rowntree (B), Jim Ellert, Dana Hyde and Peter Killing, International Institute for Management Development (IMD)

No. 22 – Electrolux: The Acquisition and Integration of Zanussi, Sumantra Ghoshal and Philippe Haspeslagh, INSEAD

No. 23 – Canon: Competing on Capabilities, Sumantra Ghoshal and Mary Ackenhusen, INSEAD

No. 24 – Starbucks: Delivering Customer Service, Youngme Moon and John A Quelch, Harvard Business School

No. 25 – Apple Computer – 1992, David B Yoffie, Jeffrey M Cohn and David L Levy, Harvard Business School

No. 26 – GE’s Two-decade Transformation: Jack Welch’s Leadership, Christopher A Bartlett, Harvard Business School

No. 27 – Cola Wars Continue: Coke and Pepsi in 2010, David B Yoffie and Renee Kim, Harvard Business School

No. 28 – Medi-Cult: Pricing a Radical Innovation, Nirmalya Kumar and Brian Rogers, International Institute for Management Development (IMD)

No. 29 – Citibank: Performance Evaluation, Robert L Simons and Antonio Davila, Harvard Business School

No. 30 – Charlotte Beers at Ogilvy & Mather Worldwide (A), Herminia Ibarra and Nicole Sackley, Harvard Business School

No. 31 – Lincoln Electric in China (A), Ingmar Björkman and Charles Galunic, INSEAD

No. 32 – Tetra Pak (A): The Challenge of Intimacy with a Key Customer, Kamran Kashani and Janet Shaner, International Institute for Management Development (IMD)

No. 33 – Komatsu Ltd, Christopher A Bartlett and U Srinivasa Rangan, Harvard Business School

No. 34 – Michelin Fleet Solutions: From Selling Tires to Selling Kilometers, Chloé Renault, Frédéric Dalsace and Wolfgang Ulaga, HEC Paris

No. 35 – Mediquip SA®, Kamran Kashani, International Institute for Management Development (IMD)

No. 36 – Zara: Staying Fast and Fresh, Felipe Caro, University of California at Los Angeles

No. 37 – Caterpillar Tractor Co., Christopher A Bartlett and U Srinivasa Rangan, Harvard Business School

No. 38 – McKinsey & Company: Managing Knowledge and Learning, Christopher A Bartlett, Harvard Business School

No. 39 – Branson’s Virgin: The Coming of Age of a Counter-cultural Enterprise, Robert Dick and Manfred FR Kets de Vries, INSEAD

No. 40 – Even a Clown Can Do It (B): Cirque du Soleil Recreates Live Entertainment, W Chan Kim, Renée Mauborgne, Ben M Bensaou and Matt Williamson, INSEAD

No. 41 – Barilla SpA (A), Janice H Hammond, Harvard Business School

No. 42 – Nike, Inc: Cost of Capital, Bob Bruner, Jessica Chan and Sean Carr, University of Virginia Darden School of Business

No. 43 – Zara: The World’s Largest Fashion Retailer, Kasra Ferdows, McDonough School of Business, Georgetown University; Jose A.D. Machuca Universidad de Sevilla and Michael Lewis, University of Bath

No. 44 – People Express (A), Leonard Schlesinger and Debra Whitestone, Harvard Business School

No. 45 – Sunwind AB (A), Robert S Collins, International Institute for Management Development (IMD)

No. 46 – The Walt Disney Company: The Entertainment King, Michael G Rukstad, David J Collis and Tyrrell Levine, Harvard Business School

No. 47 – Body Shop International, Christopher A Bartlett, Kenton W Elderkin and Kista McQuade, Harvard Business School

No. 48 – Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, Stephen P Bradley, Pankaj Ghemawat and Sharon Foley, Harvard Business School

No. 49 – Colgate-Palmolive: Cleopatra, Sandra Vandermerwe and J. Carter Powis, International Institute for Management Development (IMD)

No. 50 – Procter & Gamble Europe: Vizir Launch, Christopher A Bartlett, Harvard Business School

