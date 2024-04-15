Ranking The Top Business & Management Studies Schools For 2024

Harvard was named the top university for business and management in 2024 by QS

QS has ranked the universities around the world that are the best for business and management studies, as part of its World University Rankings by Subject 2024.

The top five universities in the world for studying business are all unchanged this year, with Harvard Business School once again the best in the world. INSEAD, London Business School, Stanford Graduate School of Business, and MIT Sloan School of Management round out the top five. (This despite Stanford’s MBA program ranking higher than Harvard’s in QS’ most recent ranking of MBA programs.)

The National University of Singapore climbed three places to 10th and was ranked the best university in Asia for the subject.

See the full ranking here

And read Poets&Quants‘ coverage of QS’ 2023 MBA ranking here and here.

The 2024 Alumni Achievement Award Winners (left to right): Peter O. Crisp (MBA 1960), John B. Hess (MBA 1977), Desiree Rogers (MBA 1985), Gerald W. Schwartz (MBA 1970), and Gwill E. York (MBA 1984). Photo courtesy Susan Young

Harvard Business School honors 5 graduates with 2024 Alumni Achievement Award

From Cambridge, Massachusetts: Harvard Business School has announced that five distinguished graduates will receive the School’s highest honor, the Alumni Achievement Award. The award is given annually to recognize alumni who are leaders in their fields and who exemplify the mission, highest standards, and values of the School. As role models of outstanding leadership for HBS’s graduating students, the recipients will be honored at the School’s Commencement ceremony on May 23.

This year’s award recipients are Peter O. Crisp (MBA 1960), co-founder and former managing partner of Venrock Associates; John B. Hess (MBA 1977), CEO of Hess Corporation; Desiree Rogers (MBA 1985), co-owner and CEO of Black Opal LLC; Gerald W. Schwartz (MBA 1970), founder and chairman of Onex Corporation; and Gwill E. York (MBA 1984), founding managing director of Lighthouse Capital Partners.

“The 2024 Alumni Achievement Award recipients exemplify Harvard Business School’s mission and are leaders who make a difference in the world,” says HBS Dean Srikant Datar. “Their remarkable accomplishments span a diverse array of industries and regions, yet each has contributed to their organizations in ways that benefit their communities and society. As role models for our graduating students, they have navigated complex challenges with integrity, showcasing the ability of HBS graduates to lead with purpose and passion.”

Story continues

Read more

One small school in the U.S. South is outpacing most of the Ivy League

From Waco, Texas: Baylor University’s Office of Investments has made national news in recent months after the Wall Street Journal announced the university’s endowment has an average annual gain that outpaced all but one of the Ivy League universities.

Four years ago, Baylor’s endowment ranked No. 52 in the five-year rankings of the National Association of College and University Business Officers. Now, the university ranks second behind only Brown University.

“We have been paying attention to the NACUBO rankings,” Renee Hanna, the managing director of Investments, said. “We are all super competitive, and it feels great. But it has never been the goal to beat the Ivies.”

“The continuity and the steady hand of leadership has been really important,” she said. “There is a lot of institutional knowledge that gets to stay with the University. Having this framework in place and individuals who have bought in allows us to be nimble and focused.”

What helped Hanna buy in was her time as a student at Baylor. Hanna graduated from Baylor’s Hankamer School of Business with a bachelor’s in finance in 2005. In fact, four of the five members of the Investment team are Hankamer graduates.

Read more

DON’T MISS ARIZONA STATE CAREY LAUNCHES AI DEGREE PROGRAM — THE FIRST OF ITS KIND IN THE U.S.

The post Ranking The Top Business & Management Studies Schools For 2024 appeared first on Poets&Quants.