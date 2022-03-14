U.S. markets open in 3 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,240.25
    +38.75 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,266.00
    +341.00 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,387.00
    +95.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,996.20
    +21.90 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.77
    -4.56 (-4.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,967.10
    -17.90 (-0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    25.73
    -0.43 (-1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0984
    +0.0070 (+0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.72
    +0.49 (+1.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3048
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.8890
    +0.6090 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,142.84
    +112.55 (+0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    878.66
    +14.72 (+1.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,192.61
    +36.97 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

Rankings & Market Shares of Top Tier-1 ADAS Suppliers, 2021 Report - ADAS Revenues from the Top-11 Suppliers Rose by 24% in 2020 Y-Y to €13.88BN

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rankings & market shares of Top Tier-1 ADAS Suppliers by 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

ADAS Revenues from the Top-11 Suppliers rose by 24% in 2020 Y-Y to €13.88BN

The publisher assesses that in 2019 Bosch overtook Continental in terms of global ADAS revenues and maintained this position in 2020. This was attributed to the higher ADAS revenue growth Bosch recorded for the period 2015-2020 (Bosch CAGR: 32.9%) comparing to Continental (CAGR 27.7%).

Continental led the ADAS market in the period 2015-2018 in terms of revenues, mainly by capitalising on its dominance in the camera market. Bosch followed as second leveraging a strong position in radar and camera which can support Level 1 and L2 features. As safety & convenience ADAS proliferate in Volume brands in major markets and premium OEMs shift to L3 from 2021, ADAS content will rise significantly. Positioning in camera, radar and lidar will be crucial to increase ADAS & AD revenues.

The publisher expects that in 2022, 42 models capable of Level 3 autonomy (Traffic Jam Pilot, Highway Pilot) and 108 models with Level 2 (Traffic Jam Assist, Cruise Assist) -mostly as optional equipment -will be offered in Europe, as the regulatory hurdles gradually clear away.

Since many carmakers don't manufacture ADAS features or sensors in-house, they rely on suppliers who are the leading manufacturers and distributors of components and features.

In 2019, Bosch sales of driver assistance systems rose by 12% to around €2 billion. Apart from the leaders, other ADAS suppliers with smaller market shares in ADAS saw a substantial increase in ADAS business in the last 2 years. Bosch, the world's largest supplier by automotive revenue, saw revenues down by 7.9% in 2020 to €71.6 Billion from €77.7Bn in 2019, according to its preliminary figures.

In 2019, ZF's Electronics & ADAS division recorded sales of €1,848 million, up 10.9% from 2019 (€1.67 billion), according to their 2019 Annual report. The division accounted for 5% of ZF's total sales. The main driver for the growth in ADAS was the rising demand for camera-based ADAS.

Supercomputers & Lidar fueled new growth for ADAS Suppliers

ADAS sensors such as cameras and radar for cruising, parking, and safety ADAS still account for the majority of ADAS sales for major Tier-1s. ADAS suppliers introduced new functionalities in 2020, such as Bosch's new MPC3 video camera with AI-based object detection.

But 2020 also saw new business lines grow in order intake, among them supercomputers and lidar.

  • In December 2020 Bosch announced they received more than €2.5 Billion worth of orders for vehicle super-computers for automated driving in 2020. Its central computers have been on the roads since 2019 to reduce the complexity of electronic systems. Bosch expects that vehicle super-computers will become a multi-billion market growing to €20Bn by 2030. The company claims its vehicle computers will increase computing power in vehicles by a factor of 1,000 by the start of the next decade enabling autonomous driving, electrification, and connectivity.

  • ZF announced new contracts won in Domain ECU (in million units).

  • According to the current TOP500 list of the world's most powerful computer systems, Continental's new supercomputer occupies the top spot in the automotive industry.

Suppliers are well-positioned to monetise the strong demand for ADAS components

Already, Top ADAS Tier-1s such as Bosch, Continental and Aptiv, have recorded billions in ADAS Order Intake while they continue to invest to increase production capacity and shorten time-to-market. To close the technological gap and accelerate time-to-market, partnerships and synergies gain momentum to share costs and knowledge.

Major Automotive Suppliers aim to secure their position as leading providers of automated driving solutions. They are also looking to become providers of Mobility solutions and focus on Software and AI. These forces sparked a strong uptake in the re-organization of ADAS segments of major Suppliers in 2020.

  • Bosch: To capitalize on the market opportunity for Automated Driving Software, Bosch created a new division called Cross-Domain Computing Solutions, which started operation in Jan'21. The division pulls together the company's software experts.

  • Continental: New structure started in Jan'20 with the Chassis & Safety division transforming to the Autonomous Mobility & Safety (AMS) under the Automotive Technologies Group

  • ZF Group's structure was adjusted as of January 1, 2019, with the Active & Passive Safety Technology Division divided into three Divisions: Passive Safety Systems, Active Safety Systems, and Electronics and ADAS.

Chinese Suppliers emerge to support the domestic market

Chinese Suppliers of ADAS have built a strong supply-chain relationship with Chinese carmakers and tech companies.

  • Alibaba's high-precision maps are embedded in AutoX and XPENG's smart-driving pilots,

  • Baidu's Xiaodu in-car OS is embedded in Chery's premium SUV brand Exeed.

  • GAC's ADiGO driving assistant package is enhanced with Baidu's cloud computing and intelligent digital marketing solutions;

  • Huawei Lidar technology is integrated in BAIC's Arcfox S; Huawei's new-generation Balong 5000 5G chipset that enables 5G and V2X communication for GAC's BEVs;

  • Tencent's SoC has been successfully integrated into several Geely models;

Our report examines the portfolio, strategy and roadmap of leading ADAS Suppliers to deliver:

  • Rankings and Market shares by ADAS Component Revenue in 2015-2020 (€);

  • Ranking by ADAS-to-Automotive Revenue;

  • 2017 market shares in 77/24GHz radar, camera, Lidar, ultrasonics in major markets;

  • Competitive assessment & outlook for 2020;

  • Market shares of ADAS Suppliers in sales of L3 radar and Lidar in Europe in 2020.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • ADAS Suppliers' Ranking by ADAS Revenues: 2015-2020

  • Suppliers' Ranking in ADAS Sensors in Europe, USA and China in 2017

  • ADAS Suppliers' Ranking in Europe in 2017: Leaders by Key Sensors: Radar, Camera

  • ADAS Suppliers' Ranking in Radar and Lidar: Europe 2017 Vs 2020

  • Snapshot of the ADAS Market Revenues from Top-11 Suppliers in 2020

2. Safety Regulation, Competition & Consumer Demand Create Opportunities for ADAS Suppliers

  • ADAS Penetration is Rising in Key Car Markets Enhancing Safety & Convenience

  • Changes in Safety Requirements Push ADAS into Standard Equipment

  • ADAS Are Not Exclusive to the Premium Car Segment Any More

  • as the Auto Industry Shifts from Hw to Sw, Suppliers Tailor Their Strategy to Lead the ADAS Market

  • Learn Why Suppliers Are Well-Positioned to Monetise ADAS Growth

  • Challenges for ADAS Suppliers

3. Rankings & Market Shares of ADAS Component Suppliers in 2015-20

  • Ranking of Suppliers by Automotive Revenue During 2015-18

  • Ranking of Suppliers by Total ADAS Revenue Between 2015-20

  • Learn Which Suppliers Have Recorded the Stronger ADAS Revenue Growth During 2015-17

  • Suppliers' Shares in Combined Top-11 ADAS Revenue in 2016-18

  • ADAS-To-Automotive Revenue in 2015-20 for Leading Suppliers

  • Ranking of Leading Tier-1S by ADAS Sensor in Europe in 2017-20

  • ADAS Sensor Technology Overview in 2017 by Leading Supplier

  • Forward-Looking Radar at 77Ghz for ACC & TJA Features

  • Corner Radar at 24Ghz for Blind Spot Monitoring

  • Front-Facing Camera for AEB, LDW and LKA Features

  • Infrared Camera for Night Vision Systems

  • Driver Monitoring Camera

  • Lidar for Collision Avoidance Redundancy

  • Ultrasonics

  • Ranking of Leading Tier-1S by Radar and Camera in China in 2017

  • Forward-Looking Radar Shares in China in 2017

  • Front-Facing Camera Shares by Leading Tier-1S in China 2017

  • Ranking of Leading Tier-1S by Radar, Camera and Ultrasonics in the U.S in 2017

  • Radar Shares in USA in 2017: Front & Corner

  • Front-Facing Camera Shares by Leading Tier-1S in Usa 2017

  • Supplier Shares in Ultrasonics in USA in 2017

4. Leading Suppliers of ADAS Hardware Components: Analysis, Portfolio & Key Figures

  • Aptiv

  • Bosch

  • Continental

  • Denso

  • Hella

  • Hitachi

  • Magna

  • Mobileye

  • Valeo

  • Veoneer (Ex-Autoliv)

  • Zenuity

  • ZF

5. ADAS Suppliers' Ranking in 2020 & Sensor Outlook

  • Forecast of ADAS Suppliers' Revenues in 2020

  • ADAS-To-Automotive Revenue Forecast for Major Suppliers in 2020

  • ADAS & Automated Driving Adoption Outlook Up to 2025

  • OEM & Supplier Consortiums for L3-5 Platforms, AMOD and HD Maps

  • Outlook for ADAS Radar, Camera, Lidar, and Ultrasonic Components

  • Lidar Forecast Up to 2020 in Passenger Cars

  • ADAS Sensor Outlook Up to 2020

Overview of the ADAS Component Supplier Ecosystem: Tier-1S, 2S and Their Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cl9ts9

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarUkraine Update: Russia

  • Chinese shares plunge as Shenzhen goes into lockdown – live updates

    Grant Shapps takes aim at Russian aviation and shipping FTSE 100 roses at open Chinese stocks plunge as Shenzhen goes into lockdown Rio Tinto makes $2.7bn offer for Mongolian partner Russia and China’s ‘no-limits’ friendship is put to the test Lucy Burton: Don’t blame every Russian for Putin’s barbaric invasion Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Tencent Dives on Report of Record Fine for Money-Laundering

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. extended losses to close more than 10% lower after the Wall Street Journal reported it faced a record fine for violating Chinese anti-money laundering regulations.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Milita

  • Russia Lost Access to Half Its Reserves, Finance Minister Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has already lost access to almost half of its reserves and sees more risks to President Vladimir Putin’s war chest due to increased pressure from the West on China, said Finance Minister Anton Siluanov. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarUkraine Upda

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Meta Platforms Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Disney CEO Makes It Clear a Big Price Increase Is Coming (Here's When)

    The Mouse House has never been shy about charging more for any of its well-loved products, properties, and services.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: Market Rally Nears Lows Amid Ukraine Invasion, Looming Fed Rate Hike, Covid's Return

    Russia's Ukraine invasion, a looming Fed rate hike and the return of Covid are big headwinds as the major indexes near their Feb. 24 lows.

  • Russian spy chiefs ‘under house arrest’ as Putin turns on his security chiefs over invasion setback

    Source reveals that Russian intelligence “miscalculated” the resistance expected in Ukraine in the run-up to invasion

  • Elon Musk says SpaceX and Tesla facing significant inflation pressure

    Prices of metals used in automobiles have increased after Russia invaded Ukraine

  • Is Tilray Making a Colossal Mistake?

    Cannabis producer Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) looked like a promising investment when it announced in 2020 that it was merging with then-rival Aphria. The reason I'm losing hope in Tilray is that it has been making aggressive moves that might jeopardize its overall operations. While the deal with Aphria was smart since the company was a low-cost producer, recent announcements involving MedMen and Hexo are less encouraging.

  • 8 Companies That Raised Their Stock Dividends This Week

    Colgate-Palmolive, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Applied Materials were among the large U.S. companies that that announced dividend increases this week.

  • Uber Has an Answer to High Gas Prices (You Won't Like It)

    Uber Technologies has come up with a temporary solution to help its drivers and couriers relieve the impact of high gasoline prices.

  • Norway’s Central Bank Sells Apple Stock. It Bought Nvidia, Plug Power, and NIO.

    Norges Bank trimmed its investment in iPhone maker Apple, and bought shares of chip maker Nvidia, hydrogen fuel-cell firm Plug Power, and EV maker NIO.

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 20 Years

    Worse, many common attempts to get rich quick -- by purchasing penny stocks, for instance, or investing using a lot of margin -- tend to end up making people poorer, not richer. If it averages, say, 15% annual growth over 20 years, it would grow to more than $80,000. Over the past decade, its stock has averaged an annual return of 20.4%, enough to turn a $10,000 investment into  $64,045 -- and that's without reinvesting dividends.

  • Musk says Tesla, SpaceX see significant inflation risks

    Musk in a tweet also asked about inflation rate outlook and said his companies "are not alone", retweeting an article saying the Ukraine-Russia conflict sent commodity prices to their highest levels since 2008. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been ramping up the prices of metals used in cars, from aluminum in the bodywork to palladium in catalytic converters to the high-grade nickel in electric vehicle batteries, and drivers are likely to foot the bill. Tesla's shares, which closed 5% lower at $795.35 on Friday, have lost about 25% year-to-date.

  • How Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Is Tearing Apart the Global Food System

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandChina Locks Down Shenzhen, Entire Jilin Province as Covid SwellsThe global food system is under threat as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine puts one of the world’s major breadbaskets in jeopardy. Here are the latest develo

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Now Holds $6.9 Billion of Occidental Petroleum After Recent Buys

    The buying reflects the enthusiasm of Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett for Occidental Petroleum, which has staged a major recovery along with the surge in oil and natural gas prices.

  • GE Builds 350-Ton Turbines at Its Power Facilities. Here’s What We Found on a Tour.

    General Electric led a tour of one of its South Carolina gas power facilities as part of its Investor Day on Thursday—and while the machines produced there, and the process to make them, are incredible, sometimes great technology isn’t enough. The story of GE’s (ticker: GE) gas power division shows why the company is redoubling its efforts in lean manufacturing. GE CEO Larry Culp, who joined the company in 2018, is a lean devotee and has taken its application at the U.S. industrial giant to the next level.

  • BP p.l.c.'s (LON:BP.) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    BP (LON:BP.) has had a rough month with its share price down 14%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that...

  • 5 Artificial Intelligence Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    The artificial intelligence industry could be a huge source of upside for investors over the long term.