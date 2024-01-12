Is Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Trading At A 28% Discount?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Ranpak Holdings is US$6.77 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Ranpak Holdings is estimated to be 28% undervalued based on current share price of US$4.87

Our fair value estimate is 29% higher than Ranpak Holdings' analyst price target of US$5.25

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$100.0k US$4.10m US$7.98m US$13.3m US$19.6m US$26.3m US$32.7m US$38.5m US$43.5m US$47.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 94.57% Est @ 66.87% Est @ 47.47% Est @ 33.90% Est @ 24.39% Est @ 17.74% Est @ 13.09% Est @ 9.83% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.7% US$0.09 US$3.5 US$6.4 US$9.9 US$13.5 US$16.8 US$19.4 US$21.2 US$22.3 US$22.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$136m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$48m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (7.7%– 2.2%) = US$890m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$890m÷ ( 1 + 7.7%)10= US$423m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$559m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$4.9, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 28% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Ranpak Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.099. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Ranpak Holdings

Strength

No major strengths identified for PACK.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Not expected to become profitable over the next 3 years.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Ranpak Holdings, we've put together three relevant elements you should consider:

Risks: Be aware that Ranpak Holdings is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about... Future Earnings: How does PACK's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

