Ransomware Protection Market to Reach $82.92 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 17.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·6 min read

Increase in penetration of ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS), rise in digitization of businesses, and the emergence of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin drive the growth of the global ransomware protection market.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Ransomware Protection Market by Component (Solution, Services), by Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud), by Organization size (Large Enterprises, SME's), by Application (Network protection, Endpoint protection, Email protection, Database protection, Web protection), by Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail , Healthcare, Education, Government and Defense, IT and Telecom, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global ransomware protection market generated $17.32 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $82.92 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 17.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo
Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Increase in penetration of ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS), rise in digitization of businesses, and the emergence of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin drive the growth of the global ransomware protection market. However, lack of awareness about cyberattacks and budgetary constraints restrain the market growth. On the other hand, rise in demand for multi-layer security protection in organizations and surge in adoption of cloud-based services present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Report Sample (316 Pages PDF with Insights) at:

Request Sample - Ransomware Protection Market by Component (Solution, Services), by Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud), by Organization size (Large Enterprises, SME's), by Application (Network protection, Endpoint protection, Email protection, Database protection, Web protection), by Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail , Healthcare, Education, Government and Defense, IT and Telecom, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Covid-19 Scenario

  • The adoption of ransomware protection measures increased considerably during the Covid-19 pandemic, owing to the implementation of remote working culture and the shift of workload on the cloud.

  • Rise in cyber threats including ransomware attacks in industries such as healthcare, BFSI, and government led to surged demand for ransomware protection solutions. With implementation of services and systems to carry out contactless operations with safety and security, organizations deployed ransomware protection services and solutions.

  • Many industries shifted toward digitalization during the pandemic, and it led to rise in demand for endpoint security solutions for gaining efficiency and real-time reporting features. This increased the adoption of ransomware protection.

  • Moreover, the pandemic presented many challenges for organizations including executing key processes, reporting data accurately over multiple locations, operating complex systems, and communicating with teammates effectively. This led to rise in investment in ransomware protection.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the ransomware protection market:

Request Customization - Ransomware Protection Market by Component (Solution, Services), by Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud), by Organization size (Large Enterprises, SME's), by Application (Network protection, Endpoint protection, Email protection, Database protection, Web protection), by Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail , Healthcare, Education, Government and Defense, IT and Telecom, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

The solution segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on component, the solution segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global ransomware protection market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to benefits such as improvement in the detection and response to cyber incidents along with saving time, money, and resources. However, the services segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 18.4% from 2022 to 2031, owing to adoption of services with rise in competition in businesses, surge in user needs, cyber threats, and project risks.

The on-premise segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global ransomware protection industry, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to numerous advantages such as high level of data security and safety along with higher data security and lesser data breach in comparison to cloud-based deployment models. However, the cloud segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 19.6% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to adoption of cloud for its benefits such as low cost, easy maintenance, flexibility, and scalability.

The IT and telecom segment to maintain its lead status by 2031

Based on industry vertical, the IT and telecom segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly one-fourth of the global ransomware protection market, and is expected to maintain its lead status by 2031. This is due to increase in use of mobile devices among individuals, shift toward digitization, and rise in technology initiatives in organizations. However, the healthcare segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 23.7% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increase in penetration of internet which led to exposure of medical devices to new cybersecurity vulnerabilities. In addition, rise in incidence of ransomware attacks on hospitals & implanted devices and data breaches of sensitive data supplements the growth of this vertical.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17014

North America to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031

Based on region, North America contributed to the largest market share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global ransomware protection market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. This is attributed to rise in usage of ransomware protection in healthcare and other sectors to save data from breaches and enhance operations and customer experience. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period. This is due to robust IT infrastructure and solid software and services offerings along with rise in penetration of cloud-based offerings and surge in demand for ransomware protection in healthcare, BFSI, and government sectors for security purposes.

Leading Market Players

  • Malwarebytes

  • Bitdefender

  • FireEye

  • Intel Security

  • Kaspersky Lab

  • SentinelOne

  • Sophos

  • Symantec Corporation

  • Trend Micro

  • Zscaler

Licence Type: Single User + Covid Impact

Licence Type: Five User License

Licence Type: Enterprise User License

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

Similar Reports:

Cyber Security Market Expected to Reach $478.68 Billion by 2030

Malware Analysis Market Expected to Reach $24.15 billion by 2026

Hardware Encryption Market Expected to Reach $1,239.85 Billion by 2027

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States 
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com 
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com 
Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ransomware-protection-market-to-reach-82-92-bn-globally-by-2031-at-17-1-cagr-allied-market-research-301589877.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

