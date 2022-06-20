U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.05
    -0.51 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.10
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.60
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0532
    +0.0034 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2251
    +0.0021 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0260
    +0.0660 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,762.67
    +1,359.72 (+7.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.74
    +12.80 (+2.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.54
    +92.29 (+1.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,771.22
    -191.78 (-0.74%)
     

Ransomware ring claims attack on Africa's largest retail chain Shoprite

Annie Njanja and Carly Page
·2 min read

RansomHouse, a ransomware gang, has claimed responsibility for the cyberattack on Shoprite, Africa’s largest retailer.

The attack, which Shoprite confirmed a week ago, compromised customer data in Eswatini, Namibia and Zambia, the company said. Shoprite said the data breach “included names and ID numbers, but no financial information or bank account numbers.”

In messages posted on RansomHouse's Telegram channel and seen by TechCrunch, the gang, which is said to be targeting companies with weak security, claimed to have obtained 600 gigabytes of data from Shoprite. It said to have collected personal data that was “in plain text/raw photos packed in archived files, completely unprotected.”

Costa Rica’s public health system hit by Hive ransomware following Conti attacks

The group also claimed to have contacted Shoprite’s management for negotiations, and hinted that it will sell the data and make some of it public if the talks failed.

TechCrunch reached out to Shoprite to confirm if RansomHouse had made contact with them, and to get more details including the number of customers affected by the attack, but the retailer declined to comment while referring us to this statement they posted following the incident.

In the statement, the retailer said investigations were ongoing and that it had notified the information regulator at its headquarters in South Africa (SA).

“An investigation was immediately launched with forensic experts and other data security professionals to establish the origin, nature, and scope of this incident,” said Shoprite.

“Additional security measures to protect against further data loss were implemented by amending authentication processes and fraud prevention and detection strategies to protect customer data. Access to affected areas of the network has also been locked down,” it said.

The group urged affected customers to take precautionary measures while saying that it had not noted any misuse or publication of the data.

“The Group (Shoprite) is not aware of any misuse or publication of customer data that may have been acquired, however, web monitoring relating to the incident continues…. there is a possibility that the impacted customer data may be used by the unauthorized party,” it said.

Shoprite is Africa’s largest chain retailer with 2,933 stores as of February this year. Its brands include Shoprite, Usave, LiquorShop, Checkers, Checkers Hyper and House & Home. The retailer has a strong financial performance with its operating profit rising last year by 19% (in the financial year ended July 4) to 9.7 billion rand ($681 million).

Foxconn confirms ransomware attack disrupted operations at Mexico factory

FBI seizes notorious marketplace for selling millions of stolen SSNs

Recommended Stories

  • Zimbabwe health workers strike after rejecting 100% pay rise

    Zimbabwean health workers went on strike on Monday after rejecting a 100% wage hike offer last week, pressing their demand for payment in U.S. dollars as the local currency slumps. Zimbabwe's main nurses' union urged the government to negotiate and warned that lives would be lost if the dispute was not resolved quickly. The government and health workers are at an impasse after inflation jumped to 131.7% in May, a grim echo of the hyperinflation that wiped out people's savings a decade ago.

  • DPS: Woman hit, killed by vehicle along Loop 202 Santan

    A hit-and-run driver was reportedly taken into custody after this deadly crash in the Chandler area.

  • Ukraine round-up: UK PM warns of 'Ukraine fatigue' as Zelensky visits front-line cities

    The UK's prime minister stressed the importance of allied nations standing by Ukraine long-term.

  • Judo helps fight xenophobia in South Africa

    In a newly renovated white building in a South African township about 20 children in judogi and others in school uniforms tumble around on a tatami under the watchful eye of a coach.

  • Missouri’s first probable case of monkeypox found in Kansas City, health officials say

    A resident who had recently traveled out of state was tested at the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory Saturday. Health officials said this is a probable monkeypox case.

  • Iran blames U.S. for stalled talks with world powers to revive 2015 nuclear deal

    Iran said on Monday that Tehran is ready to reach a "good deal" with world powers, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh told a televised news conference, blaming the U.S. for stalling talks to revive their 2015 nuclear pact. The nuclear pact seemed near revival in March but talks were thrown into disarray partly over whether the United States might remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which controls elite armed and intelligence forces that Washington accuses of a global terrorist campaign, from its Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) list. In 2018 then-U.S. President Donald Trump reneged on the deal, under which Iran restrained its nuclear program in return for relief from economic sanctions, prompting Iran to begin violating its core nuclear limits about a year later.

  • Meta loses appeal in Russian court over 'extremist activity' tag -TASS

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -A Moscow court on Monday rejected an appeal brought by Meta Platforms Inc after it was found guilty of "extremist activity" in Russia in March, the TASS news agency reported. Russia restricted access to Meta's flagship platforms Facebook and Instagram, as well as fellow social network Twitter, in the wake of Moscow sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move critics have cast as an effort by Russia to exert greater control over information flows. Back in March, Russia said its extremism ruling would not affect Meta's WhatsApp messenger service, focusing instead on Facebook and Instagram.

  • Vince McMahon Steps Down as WWE CEO Following Misconduct Scandal

    Following Vince McMahon's alleged hush money misconduct scandal, the World Wrestling Entertainment...

  • EU split over fertiliser plants in poorer nations as food crisis bites

    The European Union is divided on how to help poorer nations fight a growing food crisis and address shortages of fertilisers caused by the war in Ukraine, with some fearing a plan to invest in plants in Africa would clash with EU green goals. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has prompted a global food crisis and fears of worse to come because of a drop in grain exports from Ukraine and a spike in prices of chemical fertilisers, of which Russia and Belarus are major producers. The EU has for weeks tried to help its poorer neighbours in Africa and the Middle East to weather the crisis by offering them fresh funds, while trying to convince them EU sanctions against Moscow and Minsk are not to be blamed for the food emergency.

  • Big Oil Bets That Green Hydrogen Is the Future of Energy

    (Bloomberg) -- After years of dabbling, major oil companies are finally planning the kind of large-scale investments that would make green hydrogen a serious business. Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapThey’re chasing a very parti

  • Someone made a tombstone to mark Internet Explorer’s end-of-support date

    When Microsoft effectively discontinued support for Internet Explorer earlier this week, one person decided to mark the occasion with a bit of humor.

  • Ex-Sushi CTO Raises $8M for NFT Lending Platform Astaria

    The platform, led by CEO Justin Bram of DeFi vet Joseph Delong, aims to provide instant liquidity for your JPEGs and should be available to the public by September.

  • A younger Indian rival believes it can beat Shopify everywhere in the world

    Shopify, the online store builder for e-commerce companies, has been around for almost 16 years, making it one of the oldest firms in the segment. Born as late as 2020, during the pandemic, Dukaan is already confident of beating Shopify anywhere in the world. The Canadian behemoth, meanwhile, has faced “a serious performance problem,” according to Dukaan co-founder and chief technology officer Subhash Choudhary.

  • Bitcoin rallies back above $20,000 on Sunday, after hitting 18-month low

    Bitcoin prices rallied Sunday, topping the $20,000 level again after falling to an 18-month low Saturday amid a weeks-long cryptocurrency rout.

  • Zilingo Founders Make Surprise Buyout Offer for Startup

    (Bloomberg) -- Zilingo Pte co-founders made a last-ditch offer to buy the embattled fashion e-commerce platform as the board debates its future, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeCo-fou

  • Bitcoin Rebounds After Falling Below $18,000

    Bitcoin seems to be taking a welcome break for millions of investors. The most popular cryptocurrency, has regained some life: the price was at $19,735.89, up 4.4% in the past hour as of this writing, according to data firm CoinGecko. Bitcoin had fallen on June 18 to $17,677.43 before recovering somewhat to $18,290.75.

  • ETF That Bets Against Bitcoin to Launch

    The first exchange-traded fund to short the biggest digital currency is set to debut this week amid crypto’s huge price slide.

  • Traders Bet RBA to Accelerate Tightening With Fed-Size Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Money market traders see an increasing likelihood of Australia’s central bank following the Federal Reserve with a 75-basis-point interest rate hike in July or August.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeOvernight inde

  • Troubled Crypto Lender Celsius Seeks Time to Stabilize Liquidity

    (Bloomberg) -- Celsius Network Ltd. will need more time to stabilize its liquidity and operations, the embattled crypto lending platform said in a blog post after it froze deposits last week.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeCelsi

  • Everything You Need to Know About OpenSea

    Launched in 2017, OpenSea is the leading NFT marketplace. While trading volumes have collapsed, the platform is well placed for a comeback.