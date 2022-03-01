U.S. markets close in 5 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,352.04
    -21.90 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,547.59
    -345.01 (-1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,753.75
    +2.35 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,034.00
    -14.09 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.65
    +6.93 (+7.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.70
    +22.00 (+1.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.96
    +0.59 (+2.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1145
    -0.0078 (-0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7500
    -0.0890 (-4.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3375
    -0.0046 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8560
    -0.1340 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,985.04
    +3,609.13 (+8.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    993.50
    +16.51 (+1.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,397.89
    -60.36 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION INITIATES BUY BACK OF OWN SHARES

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rapala VMC Oyj
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RPNMF
Rapala VMC Oyj
Rapala VMC Oyj


Rapala VMC Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
March 1, 2022 at 4:30 p.m.

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION INITIATES BUY BACK OF OWN SHARES

The Board of Directors of Rapala VMC Corporation has decided to start buying back a maximum of 250.000 of Rapala VMC Corporation's own shares, equaling to some 0.64% of all shares, in accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on March 25, 2021. Based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on March 25, 2021, the maximum amount of shares that can be bought back is 2.000.000 shares. Rapala VMC Corporation has already bought back 86.043 shares based on this authorization during April-May 2021. The shares will be acquired with company's distributable equity, and therefore, the acquisition reduces the distributable funds. The maximum amount to be used for the acquisition is 1.750.000 euros.

Shares will be acquired in public trading on the Nasdaq Helsinki at the market price quoted at the time of repurchase in accordance with the rules regarding the acquisition of company's owns shares.

The purpose of the share repurchase program is to develop the Company’s capital structure and/or to use the shares as consideration in potential acquisitions or other business arrangements, as part of the Company’s renumeration or share-based incentive plan or otherwise for further transfer, retention or cancellation.

The repurchasing of shares starts on March 3, 2022 at the earliest and will end on March 22, 2022 at the latest. At the moment, the total number of shares in the Company is 39.000.000 and the Company holds 50.236 of its own shares.

Helsinki, 1 March 2022

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION
Nicolas Cederström Warchalowski
President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information:
Olli Aho, Investor Relations, tel. +358 9 7562 540

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki and main media

About Rapala VMC Corporation
Rapala group is the world’s leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. Group has a strong global position also in other fishing categories and Rapala’s distribution network is largest in the fishing industry. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, Russia, Indonesia and the UK. Rapala group’s brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands like VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini, Peltonen and 13 Fishing outside of the USA as well as Okuma in Europe and Russia. Group, with net sales of EUR 294 million in 2021, employs some 1 800 people in approximately 40 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation’s share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.


Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Lucid Motors misses on earnings, cuts production forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the Q4 earnings miss from Lucid Motors as the EV manufacturer forecasts expected supply chain pressures.

  • Why EPAM Systems Is Crashing Today

    The software outfit relies heavily on workers located in the areas most impacted by recent military conflict.

  • Target Hits the Mark, but This Once-Healthy Stock Is Plunging Tuesday

    Stock investors have had to wrestle with an increasingly complex combination of factors affecting markets, as the fallout from measures taken against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine continues to ripple around the world. One bright spot on a gloomy market day was Target (NYSE: TGT), which announced quarterly results that affirmed the ongoing strength of the U.S. consumer economy. Shares of Target soared almost 11% in premarket trading on Tuesday morning.

  • ENDO REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today reported financial results for the fourth-quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2021 and introduced first-quarter 2022 financial guidance.

  • 2 Money-Burning Biotech Stocks to Avoid

    Investing in biotechs is risky enough when you're holding shares of unblemished and outwardly functional companies, so why take a chance on a stock that you know has problems? While sometimes there can be compelling opportunities for contrarians in the biotech space, for many investors, minimizing risk is a bigger priority than maximizing their potential returns.

  • Nio stock pulls back, after reporting near 10% jump in February EV deliveries

    Nio Inc. reported overnight that February deliveries rose 9.9% from a year ago to 6,131 electric vehicles. The deliveries in the month consisted of 1,084 ES8 six- or seven-seat smart electric SUVs, 3,309 ES6 five-seat SUVs and 1,738 EC6 five-seat coupe SUV. The China-based EV maker's stock fell 2.8% in premarket trading, after it ran up 9.1% on Monday following the company's announcement that proposed a secondary listing of its shares on the Hong Kong exchange. Nio's stock has tumbled 40.4% over

  • The List of Foreign Companies Pulling Out of Russia Keeps Growing

    (Bloomberg) -- The invasion of Ukraine is causing a mass exodus of companies from Russia, reversing three decades of investment by Western and other foreign businesses there following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26World’s B

  • ‘They all promise to help’ but no financial adviser seems to offer what I need. I have two 401ks, Roth accounts and real estate, and want a one-time plan for managing my money myself. Can you help?

    Question: I have read your columns, as well as others discussing how you can hire a financial advisor who can assist with financial planning. In your case, you have an added level of complexity on top of that, as it can also be a challenge to find an adviser who works for an hourly fee, rather than charging, say, a percentage of your assets under management.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%

    Oil is up, the Russian ruble is down, and financial markets are showing increased levels of volatility. The rolling boil in the markets comes as Russia’s Vladimir Putin has launched the largest ground war in Europe since the Second World War. It’s no wonder that investors are starting to seek out defensive positions. The classic defensive position, of course, is the dividend stock. Plenty of companies send out a dividend but only a select group attract the attention of serious dividend investors

  • Sea Limited Quarterly Results Miss on Earnings, Beat On Revenue

    SE stock fell during premarket action Tuesday as the Singapore-based provider of e-commerce and gaming reported quarterly results.

  • Zoom stock falls despite Q4 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down fourth-quarter earnings for Zoom.

  • Energy Transfer's stock gains after deal to sell majority stake in Energy Transfer Canada

    Shares of Energy Transfer L.P. rose 0.8% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the provider of natural gas pipeline transportation services said it agreed to sell its 51% stake in Energy Transfer Canada ULC for C$1.6 billion ($1.3 billion) to a joint venture which includes Pembina Pipeline Corp. and funds managed by KKR & Co. Inc. . Energy Transfer said it expects the deal to close by the third quarter of 2022. The company expects the stake sale to result in cash proceeds of C$340 million ($270 mi

  • Read This Before Judging Kinder Morgan, Inc.'s (NYSE:KMI) ROE

    Many investors are still learning about the various metrics that can be useful when analysing a stock. This article is...

  • Is Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans?

    We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining...

  • There's More Than Just $50 Billion Separating Lowe's and Home Depot Stocks

    Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) recently announced fourth-quarter earnings, which came one day after Home Depot (NYSE: HD) issued its quarterly update. And except for in one area, Lowe's entire report followed the trend of lagging behind the industry leader.

  • Why Shares of ING Groep Are Falling Today

    Shares of Dutch bank ING Groep NV (NYSE: ING) were down by about 9.1% as of 12:58 p.m. ET Monday, likely due to the financial and economic instability Russia is experiencing as a result of the sanctions being imposed on it for invading Ukraine. ING does have some exposure to Russia, including more than 1 billion euros worth of assets, as of 2020, and foreign currency and interest rate exposure to the Russian ruble, as well. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the U.S. and many other countries have sanctioned the country and major institutions within it.

  • While Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) shareholders have made 129% in 5 years, increasing losses might now be front of mind as stock sheds 29% this week

    Some Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:AUPH ) shareholders are probably rather concerned to see the share price...

  • Novavax's stock is down 6% after missing revenue expectations for the fourth quarter

    Shares of Novavax Inc. were down 6.7% in premarket trading on Tuesday, the day after the company fell short of revenue expectations for the fourth quarter of 2021. Novavax on Monday reported $222.2 million in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021. The FactSet consensus was $331.8 million. The company's protein-based COVID-19 vaccine is its only authorized or approved therapy; it recently received authorization in several regions, including the European Union, New Zealand, and the U.K. (The shot

  • Earnings Update: Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Just Reported And Analysts Are Trimming Their Forecasts

    One of the biggest stories of last week was how Foot Locker, Inc. ( NYSE:FL ) shares plunged 25% in the week since its...

  • What Does AMD’s Buyback Mean for Its Stock

    Investors love a bit of share buyback action, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has been partaking in plenty of it recently. Last week, the chip giant disclosed it had authorized a new $8 billion share repurchase program which comes hot on the heels of last May’s $4 billion authorization – for which the company has already purchased $3 billion worth of shares over the last 4 quarters. “Overall,” said Deutsche Bank’s Ross Seymore, “We believe the expansion of AMD's share repurchase program reflect