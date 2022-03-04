U.S. markets open in 2 hours 7 minutes

COMING UP:

February jobs report preview: Payrolls expected to rise as Omicron cases dip

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Rapala VMC Corporation: NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY MANAGERS AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

Rapala VMC Oyj
·2 min read
In this article:
  • RPNMF
Rapala VMC Oyj
Rapala VMC Oyj

Rapala VMC Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
March 4, 2021´2 at 2:00 p.m.


NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY MANAGERS AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS


Rapala VMC Oyj has received on March 3, 2022 the following notification pursuant to Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation from a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities in Rapala VMC Oyj.


Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Viellard Migeon Et Compagnie SA
Position: Closely associated person


Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
Name: Emmanuel Viellard
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Name: Louis Audemard d’Alancon
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Name: Cyrille Viellard
Position: Other senior manager

Issuer
Name: Rapala VMC Corporation
LEI: 7437009TB42O2AB3JW91


Initial notification
Reference number: 10837/4/4


Transaction details
Transaction date: 2022-03-03
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI0009007355
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Volume: 137 746
Unit price: 6.38000
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 137 746
Volume weighted average price: 6.38000


For further information, please contact: General Counsel, Olli Aho, tel. +358 9 7562 540

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki and main media

About Rapala VMC Corporation
Rapala group is the world’s leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. Group has a strong global position also in other fishing categories and Rapala’s distribution network is largest in the fishing industry. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, Russia, Indonesia and the UK. Rapala group’s brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands like VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini, Peltonen and 13 Fishing outside of the USA as well as Okuma in Europe and Russia. Group, with net sales of EUR 294 million in 2021, employs some 1 800 people in approximately 40 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation’s share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.


Attachment


