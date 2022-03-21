U.S. markets close in 3 hours 3 minutes

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION: Share repurchase 21.3.2022

Rapala VMC Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

21.3.2022

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION: Share repurchase 21.3.2022

In the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki

Trade date

21.3.2022

Bourse trade

Buy

Share

RAP1V

Amount

3,800

Shares

Average price/ share

7,3305

EUR

Total cost

27,855.90

EUR

Company now holds a total of 121 235 shares

including the shares repurchased on 21.3.2022

On behalf of Rapala VMC Corporation

Nordea Bank Finland Plc

Janne Sarvikivi

Sami Huttunen

For further information:

Olli Aho

Investor Relations, tel. +358 9 7562 540

www.rapalavmc.com







