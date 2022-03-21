RAPALA VMC CORPORATION: Share repurchase 21.3.2022

Reuters

The rouble gained 0.8% to 104 against the dollar in Moscow trade and added 0.1% to finish the day at 114.64 versus the euro. The market was focusing on clues about Russia's state finances as the country looks to gradually resume operations on its financial markets. On Monday, Russia was expected to pay a $65.6 million coupon to holders of its 2029 Eurobond but the finance ministry has the right to pay creditors in roubles if they had asked to receive their interest in the Russian currency.