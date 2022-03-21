RAPALA VMC CORPORATION: Share repurchase 21.3.2022
Rapala VMC Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
21.3.2022
RAPALA VMC CORPORATION: Share repurchase 21.3.2022
In the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki
Trade date
21.3.2022
Bourse trade
Buy
Share
RAP1V
Amount
3,800
Shares
Average price/ share
7,3305
EUR
Total cost
27,855.90
EUR
Company now holds a total of 121 235 shares
including the shares repurchased on 21.3.2022
On behalf of Rapala VMC Corporation
Nordea Bank Finland Plc
Janne Sarvikivi
Sami Huttunen
For further information:
Olli Aho
Investor Relations, tel. +358 9 7562 540
