Rapala VMC Corporation: Share repurchase 16.3.2022

Rapala VMC Oyj
Rapala VMC Oyj
Rapala VMC Oyj



Rapala VMC Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

16.3.2022

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION: Share repurchase 16.3.2022

In the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki

Trade date

16.3.2022

Bourse trade

Buy

Share

RAP1V

Amount

3,700

Shares

Average price/ share

7,2946

EUR

Total cost

26,990.02

EUR

Company now holds a total of 111 793 shares

including the shares repurchased on 16.3.2022

On behalf of Rapala VMC Corporation

Nordea Bank Finland Plc

Janne Sarvikivi

Sami Huttunen

For further information:

Olli Aho

Investor Relations, tel. +358 9 7562 540

www.rapalavmc.com







Attachment


