Rapala VMC Corporation: Share repurchase 16.3.2022
Rapala VMC Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
16.3.2022
RAPALA VMC CORPORATION: Share repurchase 16.3.2022
In the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki
Trade date
16.3.2022
Bourse trade
Buy
Share
RAP1V
Amount
3,700
Shares
Average price/ share
7,2946
EUR
Total cost
26,990.02
EUR
Company now holds a total of 111 793 shares
including the shares repurchased on 16.3.2022
On behalf of Rapala VMC Corporation
Nordea Bank Finland Plc
Janne Sarvikivi
Sami Huttunen
For further information:
Olli Aho
Investor Relations, tel. +358 9 7562 540
www.rapalavmc.com
Attachment