Rapala VMC Corporation: Share repurchase 4.3.2022
- RPNMF
Rapala VMC Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
4.3.2022
RAPALA VMC CORPORATION: Share repurchase 4.3.2022
In the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki
Trade date
4.3.2022
Bourse trade
Buy
Share
RAP1V
Amount
8,018
Shares
Average price/ share
6,1237
EUR
Total cost
49,099.83
EUR
Company now holds a total of 62 135 shares
including the shares repurchased on 4.3.2022
On behalf of Rapala VMC Corporation
Nordea Bank Finland Plc
Janne Sarvikivi
Sami Huttunen
For further information:
Olli Aho
Investor Relations, tel. +358 9 7562 540
www.rapalavmc.com
Attachment