U.S. markets open in 2 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,384.00
    -26.25 (-0.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,282.00
    -179.00 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,026.25
    -85.50 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,047.40
    -12.90 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.40
    +1.42 (+1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.50
    -9.70 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    25.42
    -0.19 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1041
    -0.0054 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.51
    -0.16 (-0.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3137
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.0310
    +0.4330 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,604.66
    -74.56 (-0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    920.18
    -4.08 (-0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,359.57
    -25.77 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.54 (+0.65%)
     

Rapeseed Oil Market - 37% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Offline Segment to be Significant | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·13 min read

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rapeseed oil market estimates a market value of USD 12.35 billion from 2021 to 2026. Technavio report offers a detailed analysis of the market and the new opportunities that market players can expect. In addition, the report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 5.37%. 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the rapeseed oil market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe and North America. The rising awareness about health concerns will facilitate the rapeseed oil market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Rapeseed Oil Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Rapeseed Oil Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Request a Free Sample Report

Rapeseed Oil Market: Health benefits associated with rapeseed oil to drive growth

The health benefits associated with rapeseed oil is one of the key drivers supporting the rapeseed oil market growth. Rapeseed oil contains a large amount of omega-3 fatty acids. It is one of the best cooking oils for brain health, as it enhances the permeability of brain cells, thereby promoting communication between them. Furthermore, the Omega-6 fatty acids present in rapeseed oil are beneficial for the efficient working of the respiratory system and circulatory system. It is a rich, concentrated source of vitamin E, which has various benefits for the eyes, skin, and hair. Significantly, it contains a huge amount of phytosterols, which help in preserving the activity of the cells, thereby helping the immune system to function properly.

Rapeseed Oil Market: Consumer preferences toward opting for healthy substitutes and veganism engulf to be a trend

Consumer preferences toward opting for healthy substitutes and veganism engulf is one of the key trends contributing to the rapeseed oil market growth. Consumer preference for functional and health-based naturally derived products drives the market. Rapeseeds are high in calcium, magnesium, and potassium and are thought to boost energy, stabilize blood sugar, and aid digestion. Apart from the food industry, oil is widely used in personal care products such as oils, creams, and lotions. The presence of Vitamin E and antioxidants in cosmetic products aid in the reduction of scar tissue, the repair of damaged hair, and the treatment of skin conditions such as itching, eczema, and acne, all of which promote healthy skin. The shift in consumer preferences due to health concerns and veganism has resulted in the greater availability of these products in supermarkets

To know about more trends & drivers along with the challenges -Request a Free Sample Report

Rapeseed Oil Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the rapeseed oil market by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The rapeseed oil market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for revenue generation. Offline distribution channels have emerged as a key distribution medium for the vendors operating in the global rapeseed market as they provide enough stock space for several brands of edible oils, including rapeseed oil, thereby providing buyers with several options to choose from. On the other hand, developing nations like India, South Africa, Brazil, and others have witnessed significant infrastructural development in the past few years, which, in turn, has led to the increasing penetration of organized retailing outlets in these countries, thereby positively affecting the growth of the rapeseed oil market in these countries.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a Free sample report

Related Reports:

  • The apricot oil market share is expected to increase by 451.00 thousand tons from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.50%. Download a free sample now!

  • The palm oil market share is expected to increase by USD 24.76 billion from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 6.12%. Download a free sample now!

Rapeseed Oil Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.37%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 12.35 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.8

Performing market contribution

APAC at 37%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alicorp SAA, Amazon.com Inc., Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., COFCO Corp., Farrington Oils, Hillfarm Oils Ltd., Israbar Oils & Grains, KOYO KAIUN Co. Ltd, Littleseed, Louis Dreyfus Co. BV, Nisshin OilliO Group Ltd., NMGK Group, Ola Oils, OLVEA Vegetable Oils, Southern Oil (PTY) Ltd., Viterra Inc., Walter Rau Neusser, Wilmar International Ltd., and Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Alicorp SAA

  • 10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 10.5 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • 10.6 Bunge Ltd.

  • 10.7 Cargill Inc.

  • 10.8 COFCO Corp.

  • 10.9 Farrington Oils

  • 10.10 Hillfarm Oils Ltd.

  • 10.11 Israbar Oils Grains

  • 10.12 KOYO KAIUN Co. Ltd

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rapeseed-oil-market---37-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac--offline-segment-to-be-significant--17000-technavio-reports-301504767.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Jho Low Was an $87 Million Vegas Whale at Late-Night Baccarat Table

    (Bloomberg) -- Jho Low was a big man in Vegas. He sported gold lame suits, traveled with an entourage and lost tens of millions of dollars, a New York jury was told.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting Toward Putin on UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivIn a

  • Tesla stock rises after Elon Musk tweets about company’s ‘Master Plan Part 3’

    Yahoo Finance Live examines EV manufacturer Tesla's stock boost following CEO Elon Musk's latest tweet.

  • Stock Traders Brace for a $3.5 Trillion ‘Triple Witching’ Event

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street traders are bracing for fresh equity-market fireworks Friday after another week of global turbulence.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting Toward Putin on UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivIn a quarterly event known as triple witc

  • Meet the 5 billionaire Arnault children vying to take over their father’s LVMH empire in a real-life ‘Succession’ plot

    LVMH chief Bernard Arnault, the world’s third-richest man with a net worth of $155 billion, is said to be deciding which of his five children will take over the empire.

  • Coronavirus: Cases expected to rise as new variant surges in Europe

    Yahoo Finance reporter Anjalee Khemlani details the latest news on COVID-19 and how cases are expected to rise due to the emergence of a new variant in Europe.

  • Rouble stabilises near 104 vs dollar ahead of cenbank rate meeting

    The Bank of Russia is in focus as it will hold a regular rate-setting meeting after hiking the key interest rate sharply to 20% in late February following the start of what Moscow calls a "special operation" in Ukraine. Governor Elvira Nabiullina, who was nominated for another term by President Vladimir Putin earlier on Friday, will present the rate decision and shed more light on future steps at 1200 GMT. The rouble showed limited reaction to an indication that Russia may have averted default on its Eurobonds.

  • Boeing in talks for landmark Delta MAX order - sources

    Boeing Co is edging towards a landmark order from Delta Air Lines for up to 100 of its 737 MAX 10 jets, a model it is battling in separate talks to get approved before year-end rule changes, people familiar with the matter said. The deal, if confirmed, would be the first order from Delta for Boeing's best-selling single-aisle airplane family, and the first major Boeing order for the carrier in a decade. It comes as Delta - the only major U.S. carrier without a 737 MAX on order - reshapes its fleet in anticipation of a swift recovery from the pandemic.

  • Alibaba and other China stocks will 'rip' this year: Strategist

    Alibaba (BABA)'s ADRs could rip higher after a massive relief rally spurred by an ease of regulatory risks, which one strategist called "a sea change."

  • 2 Best Metaverse Stocks To Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    With stocks trading down 63% to 73% from recent highs, these metaverse leaders offer explosive upside.

  • Why one analyst is pushing to buy ‘oversold tech stocks’ like Apple

    Yahoo Finance reporter Emily McCormick discusses a new note out from Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives, who is pushing investors to buy oversold tech stocks like Apple.

  • Cathie Wood’s Flagship Added $341 Million Just Ahead of Big Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood fans are back at it -- and this time they got the timing right. Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarSmoke From Huge Walmart Fire Could Be Seen From SpaceRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksUkraine Update: Biden to Warn China Against Supporting RussiaDip-buyers rushed into Wood’s flagship exchange-traded fund on Tuesday, adding more

  • Why Block Stock Was Up Over 8% Today

    Shares of digital payments and fintech giant Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, rallied 8.2% higher today as of 1:15 p.m. ET. Tech stocks in general were rallying ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's hotly anticipated announcement on its benchmark interest rate. The NASDAQ Composite was up 2.2%.

  • GE cuts CEO Culp's incentive grant after shareholder rebuke

    General Electric Co on Thursday said its Chief Executive Larry Culp would take a 67% cut to an incentive grant this year after shareholders last year rejected his compensation package in a non-binding but rare rebuke over executive pay. In its annual proxy statement filed on Thursday, the Boston-based industrial conglomerate said Culp's annual equity incentive grant for 2022 will be reduced to $5 million from $15 million. The company also disclosed Culp's annual compensation last year was about $22.7 million, down 69% from 2020, due to a reduction in stock awards.

  • Ark Invest down over 30% in 2022, Blue Apron adds breakfast, Buffett spends $1 billion more on Oxy

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stock tickers.

  • Russia-Ukraine war ‘keeps me away from going all-in’ on tech stocks, portfolio manager says

    Independent Wealth Solutions Management Paul Meeks joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about tech stocks outlook, picks within the tech sector, how tech will respond to Fed interest rate hikes, and Russian-tied commodities and metals impacting the production of chips and semiconductors.

  • Best Stocks to Buy in a Recession

    Since 1980, we’ve had six recessions. We aren’t there yet. But if we do get there, don’t fret too much. In five of the last six recessions, the S&P 500 was up a year later.

  • Brazil’s Stone Jumps as Damage Control Offsets Profit Miss

    (Bloomberg) -- StoneCo Ltd., the Brazilian payment-technology firm backed by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., named new senior managers and issued guidance for the current quarter as it works to offset another earnings miss. The shares jumped after the announcements.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting Toward Putin on UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaPutin Vows to Rid

  • Gold at $10,000? Death of the 40-year bull market in bonds? What’s next for the global financial system after Russia’s central bank gets cancelled

    The shockwaves are still being felt by the incredible Western sanctions on Russia that have rendered the $630 billion in reserves the Russian central bank accumulated virtually unusable.

  • Sugar rush: Russia probes price hikes and 'unjustified' shortages

    Unverified video footage shot in Russia's regions in recent days and posted on social media has shown pensioners in supermarkets jostling one another as they compete to grab as many bags of sugar as they can. Many Russians regard sugar, along with staples, such as buckwheat and salt, as a useful product to stockpile at times of crisis and have hurried to buy supplies after Western sanctions on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine weakened the rouble and sent food prices higher. Annual inflation in Russia reached its highest level since late 2015 as of March 11 and sugar prices have jumped 12.8% in the last week, data from statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Just Popped 6%

    Shares of cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) jumped 6% by 12:45 p.m. ET on Thursday. The pop came in response to an announcement by CrowdStrike that it will expand an ongoing partnership with cloud content accelerator Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) -- which is up 9.5% today -- "to provide joint customers with Zero Trust capabilities."