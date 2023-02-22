Rapeseed Oil Market Valuation is Anticipated to be at US$ 27.7 Billion by 2033 | Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / The global rapeseed oil market is expected to cross a valuation of US$ 27.7 billion by 2033. The market is projected to advance at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2033. In 2023, the market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 17.7 billion.

According to a survey, nearly 550 million heart patients worldwide, and owing to lifestyle factors, the number is expected to surge. Rapeseed oil is rich in omega-3, which helps in the smooth functioning of the heart. This might increase the demand for rapeseed oil during the forecast period.

Professional chefs working in luxury hotels have started adopting rapeseed oil. Owing to the lack of taste associated with rapeseed oil, the application does not alter the taste of the food that is mixed with it. Moreover, these can be heated at a temperature greater than 400 0C, which leads to the fact that the taste does not get ruined due to excess heating. These factors are expected to surge the sales of rapeseed oil during the forecast period.

Ask for Report Sample @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7956

Owing to the soaring cases of Vitamin E deficiency, many people have started consuming multivitamin capsules. Manufacturers who are into the production of multivitamin capsules are making use of rapeseed oil as it is an extremely rich source of Vitamin E.

One of the key applications of rapeseed oil is in the booming personal care products market. Being a rich source of Vitamin E, personal care product manufacturers are making use of rapeseed oil as these help in improving skin texture.

Thus, as per the insights provided by FMI researchers, it can be inferred that an ‘increase in cholesterol cases, high preference among chefs, surging personal care market, and other factors are expected to surge the rapeseed oil market growth during the forecast period.'

Key Takeaways:

The market is expected to hold a value of US$ 17.7 billion in 2023.

By 2033, the valuation is expected to surge beyond US$ 27.7 billion.

The CAGR is projected to be at 4.6% during the forecast period.

Based on regional analysis, Europe is expected to be the dominant market during the forecast period.

The United States market is expected to record a CAGR of 2.8%.

The United Kingdom market is anticipated to post a CAGR of 3.8%.

France market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.8%.

China market is expected to advance at a CAGR of 5.4%.

Japan market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 4.4%.

Based on product type, the processed segment is expected to hold the leading market share and is projected to advance at a CAGR of 4.5%.

On the basis of end users, the food service segment is projected to hold the dominant market share and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.6%.

Story continues

Consult an Analyst @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-7956

Competitive Landscape

The key players operating in the rapeseed oil market are making moves to indulge in profitable mergers and acquisitions. This comes at a time when the manufacturers are taking all steps to increase their market share. The manufacturers are also taking steps to invest amounts in marketing and sales activities to spread awareness about the kind of product being manufactured by them. The idea is also to rope in some sharpest minds who have been a part of the niche for decades and helped the previous companies post record-breaking profits.

Key developments in the rapeseed oil market:

In November 2022, Wilmar was ranked second globally in the human rights benchmark.

In January 2023, Interfat announced that it had launched its website in French to specifically cater to the French audience.

Future Market Insights, Inc., Wednesday, February 22, 2023, Press release picture

Key segments

By Product Type:

Processed

Virgin

By Distribution Channel:

Franchise Outlets

Modern Trade

Online

Specialty Stores

By End User:

Food Processor

Food Service

Retail

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

The Middle East and Africa

View Full Report@

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/rapeseed-oil-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Rapeseed Oil Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

Buy Report Now@

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/7956

Explore FMI's related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain

Olive Oil Market Value: The global olive oil market is expected to be valued at US$ 13.79 billion in 2023 and reach a valuation of US$ 18.35 billion by 2033. The demand for olive oil is estimated to record a steady 2.9% CAGR.

Cold-Pressed Oil Market Trends: The global cold-pressed oil market share is expected to reach valuation of US$ 25.2 Bn in 2022 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 - 2032. The cold-pressed market growth is likely to boost up to US$ 37.3 Bn by 2032.

Cottonseed Oil Market Volume: The Cottonseed Oil Market is valued at US$ 4 Billion in 2021. The market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% through 2028, reaching US$ 5 Billion.

Lime Seed Oils Market Demand: The global lime seed oils market is poised to register a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2032, projected to garner a revenue of US$ 708 million by 2032, up from US$ 488 million in 2022.

Sustainable Palm Oil Market Outlook: The Global Sustainable palm oil market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0%. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 913.8 Mn in 2022 to US$ 1,636.5 Mn by 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

SOURCE: Future Market Insights Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/740315/Rapeseed-Oil-Market-Valuation-is-Anticipated-to-be-at-US-277-Billion-by-2033-Report-by-Future-Market-Insights-Inc



