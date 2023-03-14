Rapid application development market size to grow by USD 129.02 billion between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by increasing adoption of cloud-based services - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global rapid application development market size is estimated to grow by USD 129.02 billion between 2022 and 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 39.7% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of cloud-based services. Cloud-based solutions offer various benefits such as easy accessibility, flexibility, and security. Many small and medium-sized enterprises prefer cloud-based application development services as they are cost-effective. Moreover, these solutions can be configured according to business needs and enable faster deployments. Many such benefits are increasing the adoption of cloud-based rapid application services, which is driving market growth. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rapid Application Development Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Global Rapid Application Development Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on capacity (large enterprises and small and medium enterprises), deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the large enterprises segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the rising demand for cost-effective packaged solutions for resolving organizational internal and external issues. Also, the increasing availability of rapid application development software that is compatible with both iOS and Android devices is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global rapid application development market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global rapid application development market.

North America will account for 35% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of wireless technologies. Another factor driving the regional market is increasing government initiatives to enable the development of 5G technology.

Global Rapid Application Development Market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

Technological advances in application development is identified as the key trend in the market.

The advent of technologies such as AI, cloud computing, blockchain, big data, IoT, and others is transforming the way businesses function across industries.

The rising adoption of mobile devices across industries has created the need for the development of hybrid applications that can work across diverse operating systems.

The growing interest in e-governance systems is resulting in the development of applications for citizens to consume critical governmental services. Such advances are positively influencing market growth.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The complexity involved in application development, planning, and estimation is the major challenge affecting the market growth.

Rapid application development requires teams to put more effort during the planning and estimation phase.

However, over-expectations from the management, lack of communication, and ignorance about the plan and setup can adversely affect the process.

Also, ignorance of the changing requirements, incremental development, and upstream delays further increase the complexity of the application development process.

Such complexities may negatively impact market growth.

What are the key data covered in this rapid application development market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the rapid application development market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the rapid application development market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the rapid application development market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of rapid application development market vendors

Rapid Application Development Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 39.7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 129.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 39.58 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, France, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., AmpleLogic, Appian Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Idera Inc., Kissflow Inc., Mendix Technology BV, Microsoft Corp., Ninox Software GmbH, Oracle Corp., Oro Inc., OutSystems Software em Rede SA, Pegasystems Inc., Quickbase Inc., Radzen Ltd., Salesforce.com Inc., ServiceNow Inc., Temenos Headquarters SA, WPP Plc, and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Information Technology Market Reports, ToC & LoE

