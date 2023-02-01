Rapid Diagnostic Kits Market for Indian Ocean Region Countries to 2029 - Featuring Alfa Scientific Designs, BTNX, Meridian Bioscience and Trinity Biotech Among Others
Dublin, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rapid Diagnostic Kits Market for Indian Ocean Region Countries by Product, Platform, Application, End User - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The rapid diagnostics kits market for Indian Ocean region countries is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.6% from 2022 to 2029 to reach $1.75 billion by 2029.
Following thorough secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out the key industry drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
The growing demand for PoC diagnostics, the high prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with the increasing geriatric population, the growing prevalence of infectious diseases, the increasing need for rapid decision-making, and the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic are the key factors driving growth in the market.
However, variance in test results is a restraining factor for the growth of this market. Additionally, the reluctance to change the existing diagnostic practices is a major challenge for market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Coupled with the Increasing Geriatric Population
Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases
Increasing Need for Rapid Decision-making & Growing Demand for Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics
The Outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic
Restraints
Variance in Test Results
Opportunities
Untapped Potential in Emerging Economies of the Countries in the Indian Ocean Region
Challenges
Reluctance toward Changing Existing Diagnostic Practices
Companies Mentioned
Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)
BectonDickinson and Company (U.S.)
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)
ACON Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)
Danaher Corporation (U.S.)
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)
bioMerieux S.A. (France)
Alfa Scientific Designs Inc. (U.S.)
BTNX Inc. (Canada)
Meridian Bioscience Inc. (U.S.)
Trinity Biotech plc (Ireland)
Scope of the Report
Rapid Diagnostics Kits Market for Indian Ocean Region Countries, by Product
Professional Kits
OTC Kits
Rapid Diagnostics Kits Market for Indian Ocean Region Countries, by Platform
Immunoassays
Molecular Detection
Other Rapid Diagnostic Platforms
Rapid Diagnostics Kits Market for Indian Ocean Region Countries, by Application
Infectious Diseases Testing
Pregnancy And Fertility Testing
Cardiac Metabolism Testing
Cholesterol Testing
Tumor/Cancer Markers Testing
Blood Glucose Testing
Urinalysis
Hematology Testing
Other Tests
Rapid Diagnostics Kits Market for Indian Ocean Region Countries, by End User
Hospitals & Clinics
Diagnostic Laboratories
Home Care/Self-testing
Other End Users
Rapid Diagnostics Kits Market for Indian Ocean Region Countries, by Geography
France
India
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Sri Lanka
Madagascar
Mauritius
Reunion
Mayotte
Seychelles
Comoros
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/49918b-diagnostic?w=12
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900