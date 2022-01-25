U.S. markets open in 12 minutes

Rapid-Ease Uses Arnica Flower to Manage Bruising, Swelling, and Inflammation

·3 min read

The Fast-Acting Topical Healer Utilizes Multiple, Full-Strength Extracts, the Most Unique of Which is Arnica Flower

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid-Ease is a New Zealand-based brand that has established a reputation as a fast-acting pain relief and topical healer. The product is able to both reduce pain and expedite the healing process through the inclusion of a shortlist of high-profile botanical ingredients that include both MSM and Comfrey leaf for their pain relief and healing properties, respectively. The most unique hero ingredient, though, is Arnica flower.

"We've worked hard to understand our ingredients," explains company founder and medical herbalist, Kim Davies-Haycock, adding that "Biochemical research on how the Arnica herbal ingredient works confirms the traditional effectiveness of this botanical for bruising, swelling, and inflammation."

Davies-Haycock has spent many years studying Arnica, and her extensive research has opened the eyes of both herself and her customers to the incredible powers of Arnica flower. Arnica's abilities as an anti-inflammatory, anti-bruising agent come from multiple compounds present in the plant. However, the advantages chiefly come from the fact that the flower is a source of the rare, powerful phytochemical called Helenalin.

Helenalin is present in the Arnica flower when it is extracted in the traditional tincture form. If processed with oil extracts, the oil-soluble element breaks down and is no longer a beneficial factor. Rapid-Ease uses careful manufacturing methods to ensure that the potent phytochemical remains present in its formulas at highly therapeutic levels.

This extra effort is due to the fact that Helenalin is a powerful agent that works at a cellular level and is able to signal the immune system quickly after an injury. This speeds up the healing process from the get-go. Helenalin is also able to actively stop the inflammatory cascade at the start of the cellular NF-kb pathway, further accelerating the body's reaction.

In addition, Helenalin improves blood flow, supports cellular health, and enhances the removal of cellular waste products. All three of these activities are critical to the natural healing process and can reduce swelling and speed bruise repair.

Along with its inherent healing properties, the potency of Arnica is important to the healing process. "We use full strength research-based herbal extracts at highly therapeutic levels, not the very diluted homeopathic extracts or cheap infused oils," Davies-Haycock explains, adding that homeopathic remedies "often only have a minute fraction or no trace of the botanical. Not so with Rapid-Ease. You can see the difference in the light tan color of the cream and the fast relief from bruising and swelling."

The inclusion of full-strength Arnica in the Rapid-Ease formula works alongside the product's other hero ingredients. These are collectively designed to create a topical that can deliver a synergistic dose of fast-acting healing benefits along with pain relief that is safe, natural, and effective.

About Rapid-Ease: Rapid-Ease is the American offshoot of the New Zealand-based enterprise Nature's Nurse. The company was founded by Kim Davies-Haycock over 15 years ago and specializes in using 100% natural ingredients at highly therapeutic levels to create topical pain relief remedies that are effective, fast-working, safe, and natural. Learn more about Rapid-Ease or purchase the product at rapid-ease.com.

